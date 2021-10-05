 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   You're not going out of the house in those tight jeans, young lady. They'll give you a wedgie, cellulitis, and septic shock   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
12
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shorts are too tight, you get a deadly infection. Shorts are too loose, your balls get stuck in a chair. You just can't win
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: Shorts are too tight, you get a deadly infection. Shorts are too loose, your balls get stuck in a chair. You just can't win


Thongs 24/7.
 
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, she recovered well enough to run to the press and share her stupid with everyone.  Well done.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gonna go with NSFW

AC/DC The Jack ( Original Raunchy Lyrics ) 4 12 76 1976
Youtube 1HGf7r2F5OU
 
Summoner101
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

koder: Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: Shorts are too tight, you get a deadly infection. Shorts are too loose, your balls get stuck in a chair. You just can't win

Thongs 24/7.


Wearing shoes to bed sounds terrible!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't blame the shorts for you overly-vigorous butt farking.

And use some lube for farks sake or you'll end up looking like you have a pink windsock hanging between your cheeks!
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is not something that happens in a single day. She should have had to have things removed for being so stupidly oblivious to the condition of her own body
 
phishrace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Schrodinger's toilet trained cat: Shorts are too tight, you get a deadly infection. Shorts are too loose, your balls get stuck in a chair. You just can't win


This is why men should only wear long pants and women should go pantless. For health reasons.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I feel like there is more to this story. That said I'm not really interested enough to find out.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's why I encourage my dates to leave their shorts home so we can party in her panties
 
Goimir
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lifeslammer: This is not something that happens in a single day. She should have had to have things removed for being so stupidly oblivious to the condition of her own body


Do you have sufficient PTO and insurance to be able to schedule a doctor appointment for every taint zit you get?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is why I always slather the inside of my banana hammocks with my own personal tincture of Vicks VapoRub, Tough-Actin' Tinactin, and Polident (for minty freshness).
 
