 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Lawyers for a defendant in the Ahmad Arbery murder trial ask the judge to exclude the prosecution from showing any pictures of their client's Confederate flag license plates. You know, the ones on the truck he was driving when he murdered Arbery?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
29
    More: Unlikely, Jury, Georgia, U.S. state, Murder, Travis McMichael's defense team, State, Vehicle registration plate, United States  
•       •       •

477 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2021 at 8:30 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry, lawyers, motive is admissible.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Have you tried NOT putting your motive on the front of your car?"
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Well, if you take a lookit that thing, it kinda makes this stupid racist sonuvab*tch look like a stupid racist sunuvab*tch, don't it?"
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
bodycam in. plate likely out... more prejudicial than probative.

/these farkers are going to prison regardless of these motions in limine.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist scum.
Show his tattoos
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he displayed it publicly, it may be admitted
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: If he displayed it publicly, it may be admitted


How does it go to prove the elements of the crime? How does it prove the truth of the matter asserted?

Prosecutors don't need it. They won't fight for it.

/it'll just give these shiatheads appeal fodder if the state gets it in
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Me, if I were the judge:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sooo...not actually proud of your dirtbag traitor heritage after all?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They assassinated the guy on camera. Why do they need this?
 
jm105 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Racist scum.
Show his tattoos


Does he have 88 of them?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Sorry, lawyers, motive is admissible.


This is actually not a terrible legal position.

Unless the prosecution plans on specifically introducing Confederate stuff as evidence of motive (which could be dicey), then the license plate is almost by definition more prejudicial than probative.

In theory I would lean towards excluding, but I would certainly want to hear from the prosecution.

Now, as a practical matter, on the other hand...
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: vudukungfu: If he displayed it publicly, it may be admitted

How does it go to prove the elements of the crime? How does it prove the truth of the matter asserted?

Prosecutors don't need it. They won't fight for it.

/it'll just give these shiatheads appeal fodder if the state gets it in


This.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But why would they want to hide the confederate flag? It's just a symbol of heritage, right?

/s
/big, hurkin /s
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Arbery.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ahmaud.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They would be better off showing the box of adorable puppies on the back seat, which would distract any driver.   When manufacturing your client's case, why not make shiat up?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can they show the jury their mugshots?  Their photos scream stupid racists.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Gotta show off mah SOUTHERN PRIDE...but not in court"
 
rewind2846
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Really? F'k that... those loser flag plate pictures should bookend the entire prosecution's presentation, plus a few times in the middle. Show them every chance the judge will let them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 ....severe redneckery is afoot...
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The guy on the right looks like he's got just a few too many chromosomes.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rambino: dodecahedron: Sorry, lawyers, motive is admissible.

This is actually not a terrible legal position.

Unless the prosecution plans on specifically introducing Confederate stuff as evidence of motive (which could be dicey), then the license plate is almost by definition more prejudicial than probative.

In theory I would lean towards excluding, but I would certainly want to hear from the prosecution.

Now, as a practical matter, on the other hand...


This is exactly why the American legal system is so borked. Farking ridiculous. A hate symbol is a hate symbol, period.

I mean, one of the reason the legal system is farked.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: bodycam in. plate likely out... more prejudicial than probative.

/these farkers are going to prison regardless of these motions in limine.


Defendants in kind of a legal bind.   If they want t argue that the plate is racist and inflammatory and therefore should be excluded, they are also tacitly admitting that the defendant voluntarily decorated his vehicle with something racist and inflammatory.   As a separate piece of evidence, it should not be admitted, but if it shows up in evidence pictures the prosecutors took of his truck, they shouldn't be required to hide/redact it
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But my prejudice is prejudicial!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ok, bar showing that he had a Confederate Flag on his plate, so long as you issue a declaration as to, "Because the Confederate Flag represents racism."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: They assassinated the guy on camera. Why do they need this?


A few days ago, there was a Fark story about a grand jury refusing to indict someone for running over people even though there was video evidence of him running over people.

And the inside bet on Derek Chauvin was guilty/time served or some "misdemeanor moider" crap.

I'm willing to bet my entire fortune:  $2.35, that there is some white trash a-hole on the jury who has already told these other white trash a-holes "Don' yew worry none.  I gonna hold out until Miss Trial shows up."

Then the state refuses to retry them.  Feds step in, gummint over reach, Guilty of hate crimes.  Time served.  Lawyers clean out the GoFundMe.  They go  on the redneck talk show circuit talking about their injustices and their faith in Jebus.

Brother in Law says "Them feller were just doing what civic minded patriotic men do.  Protectin their neighborhood.  If'n I saw some (n-bong) running through my neighborhood, casing the place for future crimes, you'd know I'd foller him and ask him what's he doin' in my neck o' the woods."
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Rambino: dodecahedron: Sorry, lawyers, motive is admissible.

This is actually not a terrible legal position.

Unless the prosecution plans on specifically introducing Confederate stuff as evidence of motive (which could be dicey), then the license plate is almost by definition more prejudicial than probative.

In theory I would lean towards excluding, but I would certainly want to hear from the prosecution.

Now, as a practical matter, on the other hand...

This is exactly why the American legal system is so borked. Farking ridiculous. A hate symbol is a hate symbol, period.

I mean, one of the reason the legal system is farked.


Right. but. Defendant Joe Q. Public might be a full-patch member of the Aryan Brotherhood, and do Furry Hitler cosplay on the weekends, but, if he is, say charged with stealing a car or robbing a bank, unless the prosecution is alleging he robbed that bank to do some sort of "Turner Diary"-inspired terror rampage, his repugnant personal beliefs don't help prove his guilt or innocence, but they DO make it more likely he'll be convicted because some jurors will say "fark that Nazi scumbag, he must be guilty of SOMETHING, lock his ass up"

And even if the basic unfairness of that doesn't move you, because FARK NAZIS, remember there are other people who will do the same to a black man who has a gang tattoo, no matter how old or faded, and the law protect BOTH of them
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: They assassinated the guy on camera. Why do they need this?


Stop thinking like a sane person and start thinking like a secessionist-American.

Assassinating the guy on camera wasn't enough for the local DA to charge them.  Apparently seeing a black jogger, thinking they are a burglar, then killing them was totally legit in Georgia.

It was only months later when the video hit the national news that they were charged.  Which tells me that the locals didn't care about the murder, but just the national response.

I would not be utterly surprised if the defendants were acquitted due to the local racism.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.