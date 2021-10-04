 Skip to content
 
🎵Hello darkness my old friend... Soon you'll be five o'clock again... 🎵 What's your winter plan? Come tell us all about it in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday October 5, 2021
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'll keep the hoop cover on one of my beds, as it has my perennial herbs.

The other covered bed is producing nice amounts of lettuce and baby bok choi; I should be eating that through December.

Garlic goes into one of the uncovered beds around Halloween.

I want to get serious about starting stuff from seed indoors - either in potting soil or my aerogarden - and then transferring into a covered bed as soon as practical.  Specifically eggplant, peppers, and tomatoes.  Would like to be able to harvest peppers before September, for example.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So many babby seedlings.

Red sorrel is at the top of my list.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Pulled the carrots on Sunday.

Carrot Pi, anyone?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Turn it another way and it becomes X-rated

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
merlotguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Growing three large lambs ears for next spring, will start more gallardias over the winter, fungus did the ones I had in

Other than those, mainly keeping what I have alive throughout the cold.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
5 lbs of figs. More on the tree.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lots of tomatoes still on the vine.
Fark user imageView Full Size



And I have a small bit of overwintering greens and cabbage too.
Fark user imageView Full Size



And the row of garlic just popped up, but I don't have a picture of that
 
tuxq
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Had about 16 on the first round, but about 30 more little ones coming in for round 2. Plenty of warm weather left here on NC (probably).
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Got a few peppers and tomatoes left to pick outside.  Otherwise we're germinating the next round for indoors.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I'm zone 6 in CT and I'm having the same thoughts. I'm on year three of saving tomato seeds and germinating indoors, but this year I'm thinking of starting my seeds at the end of January, peppers too. I'll just have to roll the dice around April 15.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I haven't been out to the garden in a week. It's time to take everything out, as I didn't plant any winter gourds.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Winterberry. They're just for the starving robins in the depths of freeze
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Interesting. I'm right on the line between zone 7 and zone 8 in central AR, and our last frost date is around April 15. So yeah, I guess that is rolling the dice.

I need to start germinating seeds inside before planting as well. I've been buying Bonnie plants to transplant. Some of the prices on those, it's getting to where it's barely a cost saving compared to buying from the grocery. The quality of product is where the real benefit is, to me.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I want to do some garlic, and have never grown any before. Since I planted late for the fall crop this year, what I have in the ground looks pretty abysmal, so I have plenty of raised bed space. Do I just go buy some cloves from the supermarket, break them up, then push them into the ground in loose soil pointy side up? Any tips on other things I would need to do? Any farker please chime in.
 
kindms
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I did peppers and tomatoes and a few other things started in a grow tent in winter and transplanted outside.

The peppers are just turning color now. I'm also in CT. I was a little slow getting them in to the raised beds as garden construction took longer than expected

FWIW
 
20 Comments

