(The Daily Beast)   "We here at Facebook would just like to say, 'I thought you deleted Facebook.' Good luck remembering your mom's birthday now, you pieces of shiat"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
23
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/blaireerskine/sta​t​us/1445153183722921985
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
She's still my favorite parody account to follow.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh
That was supposed to be funny
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't delete Facebook. Well, I could, but I've have to install it first.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You know, because which one is it? Did y'all already delete it or is it down? Because it can't be down if you deleted it."

Er, yeah, it can.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty low hanging fruit, as far as satire goes. Maybe her other stuff is funnier.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facedown. (Ass up)
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be interesting to see how people react to not having an echo chamber and less misinformation feed to them
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I had no idea it was offline.

How did all of you keep in touch with your "friends"? You know, all the people who's mess you secretly covet and that you're on such close terms with that you could walk past them on the street (if you lived on the same coast) and not even know?
Deep and personal friendships and connections must have been seriously compromised. I weep.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even once:
A. Meth
B. Facebook
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luddite v2.0: It will be interesting to see how people react to not having an echo chamber and less misinformation feed to them


Smarted and funnied
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse. Could've been the pol tab.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I can't delete Facebook. Well, I could, but I've have to install it first.


I play a few free games, both on my desktop and on my phone.  It's becoming quite funny to see the number of ads for both Facebook and Instagram.  Usually my ads populate with whatever I've been looking for, be it appliances, clothes, restaurants, etc.  Apparently, they are scraping the bottom of the barrel now, since they've discovered I have neither of their products.  That's some serious logarithm action going there.
 
sniderman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I actually have a Facebook account. I checked it out several years ago. It seems pretty farking dumb. I still have said account, but I never log into it. As it happens the damned thing does serve a single purpose. If I log into my silly phone games using the Book of Faces I get to full restore the games and save my progress if there is ever a major issue with the game. As in when I got a new phone that was the only way to restore.

Other than that the entire platform simply appears to me to be a conduit for mockery.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So Facebook is the last online social platform that actually uses words to communicate correct?   After that young people just started using pictures and videos of them doing stupid things to communicate?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm just here to tell everybody I don't use Facebook or even own a television.  I heard about all this on NPR yesterday.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Interesting point that the day before the outage was the outrage with the whistleblower. So the next day they pull the plug on the whole thing. I can see the ptb saying, hey watch this. See if you can survive without us. So they lost a few billion. They will get it back.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Huh. I had no idea it was offline.

How did all of you keep in touch with your "friends"? You know, all the people who's mess you secretly covet and that you're on such close terms with that you could walk past them on the street (if you lived on the same coast) and not even know?
Deep and personal friendships and connections must have been seriously compromised. I weep.


that's because you don't own a TV
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I can't delete Facebook. Well, I could, but I've have to install it first.


I notice you posted the same thing on Facebook
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Interesting point that the day before the outage was the outrage with the whistleblower. So the next day they pull the plug on the whole thing. I can see the ptb saying, hey watch this. See if you can survive without us. So they lost a few billion. They will get it back.


My first thought, too. The timing is a bit on the nose.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I'm just here to tell everybody I don't use Facebook or even own a television.  I heard about all this on NPR yesterday.


I sent a telegram to your great-aunt Karen, asking her to let you know by postcard that Book-Face may have some problems with its messages from the switchboard...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: The Googles Do Nothing: I'm just here to tell everybody I don't use Facebook or even own a television.  I heard about all this on NPR yesterday.

I sent a telegram to your great-aunt Karen, asking her to let you know by postcard that Book-Face may have some problems with its messages from the switchboard...


Thanks.  I will see her at supper club tonight and get the scoop.
 
