(Yahoo)   Scientist are now beginning to suspect that Covid is just farking with us now, as they see a clear two-month cycle of cases rising and then falling that's seemingly independent of any precautions or distancing measures that are taken to control it   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
... It's breathing.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That's because we're not doing enough. It would require the entire human species to completely isolate for at least a month.

Oh. We'd need to kill all the long haul covid people as well and burn them.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
These declines are consistent with a pattern that readers will recognize: COVID's mysterious two-month cycle. Since the COVID virus began spreading in late 2019, cases have often surged for about two months - sometimes because of a variant, such as delta - and then declined for about two months.

That's a four month cycle, idiot.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's because the surge causes governments to lock down and then the vocal "mah raghts" minority convince government that the worst has passed and to get rid of those pesky mask mandates.  Then everyone that doesn't have two brain cells to rub together go out and cause another surge, which results in new lockdowns and mask mandates
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This was predicted in the Imperial College report from March 2020 that everyone ignored.

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/0​3​/3-charts-that-changed-coronavirus-pol​icy-in-the-uk-and-us/

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

No
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

OK. We continue to live with Covid then.

Carry on.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yep
learn to cope
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because we're perpetually the sexy teens at the summer camp who want to get back to shenanigans and see no need to make sure the monster is really dead first.
 
hobbes0022
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it be mister writer that as cases increase lockdowns get tighter and people get more cautious, and since this works cases drop, and then lockdowns loosen up and people get less cautious, and then leads to cases increasing so lockdowns get tighter...
 
stu1-1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Would dragon glass or Valyrian steel be the most effective?
 
dryknife
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Herd immunity vs culling the herd
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I'd be interested to see that chart overlaid with what actually came to fruition (and then maybe skewed left or right to see how the individual surges aligned irrespective of it being 1 or 4 months between spikes).
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What two-week cycle?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

We live with the flu too. No eugenics necessary.

Just get vaccinated and relax.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's almost like when things get worse people take precautions. Then when things look better they stop taking precautions. Leading to wave after wave like we are seeing. Until people take this seriously on a constant basis this will keep happening.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

enry: It's because the surge causes governments to lock down and then the vocal "mah raghts" minority convince government that the worst has passed and to get rid of those pesky mask mandates.  Then everyone that doesn't have two brain cells to rub together go out and cause another surge, which results in new lockdowns and mask mandates


That's actually not it, or not most of it, and you'd have seen that if you'd read the article.  Or, like, paid attention to all the times where the case numbers defied government actions (like when cases dropped right after UK fully reopened).

I am sure that the fact we take precautions at all is a pretty big factor in generally slowing the spread of covid.  I don't think mandates on precautions are much of a factor.  Once covid was here, a whole bunch of people started taking precautions, and would have done so without mandates.  A bunch of other didn't take precautions with mandates.  All mandates do is nudge the number up or down a bit, and so don't have much of an effect.  When cases rose, and later when they fell, it was mostly irrespective of the mandates.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Days 0-30: FA

Days 31-60: FO

Repeat
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

This is probably about as close to being it as anything else. What does the "two-month cycle" look like when laid against a calendar of holidays and other recent human traffic patterns? How does it track against the media cycle of FAFO? And is it two months across the board (i.e. in every country) or just in Average America?

I think people are seeing patterns where none actually exist.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Also known as Philadelphia Resonance.

/if you speed it up 20000 times it sounds like a bronx cheer
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unlike the Fark community. People are not prone to isolation and living in their basements, or being confined to whatever dwelling they reside in. It's not good mentally or physically. Live and adapt because that's the reality of it all.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Keep calm and move along has not greater purpose than this thread.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I say, except at the very beginning, every major spike in covid everywhere in the world was due to a more contagious strain emerging.  Precaution levels (other than increasing vaccinations) were only minor factors.

More contagious strains mean that a higher fraction of the population has to be more or less immune before the disease will stop spreading exponentially (this is similar to the idea of the legendary "herd immunity" but it's not exactly the same thing).  Once a more contagious strain appears, it starts spreading until number of immune people reach that new higher fraction, then cases decline again until another more contagious strain emerges.  The reason it's always two months, more or less, is because of (duh) exponential growth; with exponential growth there's no much time difference between infecting 1%, or 10%... unfortunately for our hospitals.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes it's a mystery that scientists will never figure out so they should just stop working on it.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/03​/3-charts-that-changed-coronavirus-pol​icy-in-the-uk-and-us/


Hey, we are a third of the way to doing nothing!  And with a bit more effort, we should be able to reach halfway to nothing by spring.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stu1-1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It took scientists 10 months to "detect" this pattern?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheraTx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hobbes0022: Could it be mister writer that as cases increase lockdowns get tighter and people get more cautious, and since this works cases drop, and then lockdowns loosen up and people get less cautious, and then leads to cases increasing so lockdowns get tighter...


where are these lockdowns you speak of? they are not happening here. We don't even have mask mandates and the cycle is the same.
 
stu1-1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I think people are seeing patterns where none actually exist.


See my comment above while I laugh at you.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

That chart is a prediction, not a detection. It's from early 2020
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

No, it took Yahoo 15 months to report on what scientists had figured out in summer 2020.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

High five.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

See the answer below while I laugh at YOU.
 
stu1-1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I haven't slept since yesterday.  That's my excuse and i'm sticking to it.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nurgle laughs at us all!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Look at the little bumps, there's about eight of them between each month marker.
 
