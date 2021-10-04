 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Could this be the start of a return to Postal banking?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well it could be if the banking lobby doesn't kill it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Doesn't most of the civilised world have this?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Gubbo: Doesn't most of the civilised world have this?


Among a long list of other civilizing features.
Fact-based education for one.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lsherm: Well it could be if the banking lobby doesn't kill it.



Government: We'd like to offer banking services, via the post office, in unbanked communities.
Banks: You can't do that. It's unfair competition from the government.
Government: Ok. Put some banks in those communities.
Banks: We don't wanna.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kbronsito: Lsherm: Well it could be if the banking lobby doesn't kill it.


Government: We'd like to offer banking services, via the post office, in unbanked communities.
Banks: You can't do that. It's unfair competition from the government.
Government: Ok. Put some banks in those communities.
Banks: We don't wanna.


Government: Ok. Then we'll provide banking in those communities.
Banks: You can't do that. It'll cut into our profits.
Government: Ok. So you'll do it, then?
Banks: No. There's no profit in it.

/lather
//rinse
///threepeat
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sorry but that's part of helping leveling the playing field. No.

teehee uwu curtsy downvote
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Notabunny: kbronsito: Lsherm: Well it could be if the banking lobby doesn't kill it.


Government: We'd like to offer banking services, via the post office, in unbanked communities.
Banks: You can't do that. It's unfair competition from the government.
Government: Ok. Put some banks in those communities.
Banks: We don't wanna.

Government: Ok. Then we'll provide banking in those communities.
Banks: You can't do that. It'll cut into our profits.
Government: Ok. So you'll do it, then?
Banks: No. There's no profit in it.

/lather
//rinse
///threepeat


Government: Fine, here's a tax break that's worth 4x whatever expenses you might actually lay out
Banks: Woo Hoo!

/Banks: BTW it takes like 8 years to build a bank, did you know that?
 
zimbach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cashing checks to convert it to a gift card is barely banking. It's more like purchasing no-interest redeemable bonds with some automation.
 
caira
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Notabunny: kbronsito: Lsherm: Well it could be if the banking lobby doesn't kill it.


Government: We'd like to offer banking services, via the post office, in unbanked communities.
Banks: You can't do that. It's unfair competition from the government.
Government: Ok. Put some banks in those communities.
Banks: We don't wanna.

Government: Ok. Then we'll provide banking in those communities.
Banks: You can't do that. It'll cut into our profits.
Government: Ok. So you'll do it, then?
Banks: No. There's no profit in it.

/lather
//rinse
///threepeat


Australia squares this circle by having the post office offer banking services on behalf of the actual banks.  You go to the post office with your Westpac or Bendigo Bank or whatever debit card, and deposit or withdraw cash/cheques/whatever to your heart's content.

Of course, we've also had a functional, networked, nationwide debit card system for decades now, I don't think this works if your idea of an electronic funds transfer involves printing and photographing a cheque.  (Please tell me they've stopped doing that...)
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is the same postal service that is going under?   Who knows ... maybe someone cut a deal with DeJoy to keep it afloat in exchange for a percentage off the top.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And you thought service at your regular bank was slow.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For you kids out there, a post office sends physical copies of text messages to people. That you have to pay for. And gets there like a week or so later. But the .gifs aren't animated.

Unless you send what was called a 'flip' 'book'...but that would cost more to send
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sadly, not every Zip code has a post office, but every Zip code should. Every community with a Zip code should have a post office. Maybe, this will force the USPS to restore them 8n order to offer banking services. I have a vague memory of seeing "Banking Services" in the windows of POs when I was young but I thought this stopped around 1961. I did find PO Bank pass books for closed accounts among the effects of dead relatives who'd made me their heir. I like the idea of PO Banks. I know we used one in Scotland for our off-base accounts to pay local bills "on the economy." Not the Electric, tho', Like everyone else, we had a meter box. If we wanted to use electricity, we put a shilling or whatever (you got good at reckoning how many minutes you got for whatever coins, then if you timed it right, the lights and the BBC shut off when it went off for the night. Even in the 1960s, many people went to bed with canes , & oil lamps!). Once a month, the meter reader wod come 'round, empty the little locked drawer and see if the coins in the box tallied with the number of hours used (some knew how to cheat & did). Mother, who never understood Old Pence, either put in too much or too little, which meant either wasted hours or pence, or we were subject to erratic blackouts. She seriously couldn't tell a farthing from a sovereign and just guessed. (Sovereigns hadn't been minted in about 80 years, she wound up with them by accident at least twice and hand no clue it was worth 10 Bob (shillings).) Her Majesty's money baffled Mother to the point where she wasn't allowed to shop alone off base lest she spend us into poverty.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So when poor people inevitably start bouncing checks and overdrafting their accounts, is the USPS just gonna be like, "We totes cool, keep being a farkwit!" or are they going to be banned the way they are from commercial banks?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: So when poor people inevitably start bouncing checks and overdrafting their accounts, is the USPS just gonna be like, "We totes cool, keep being a farkwit!" or are they going to be banned the way they are from commercial banks?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
(Sees opening video on site, backs away quickly)
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I glanced and read "Pelosi barking".

/ The things just outside our reality ...
 
johne3819
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can republicans make money off it directly?

No, it's dead
 
