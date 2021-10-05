 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   If you bought some Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Pack, just FYI...there might be a printing error on the 'Day/Night' part   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
16
    More: Silly, Health care, Health, Medicine, Health insurance, lots of Advil tablets, serious adverse health consequences, Health Canada, Sedative  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2021 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Canadians skipped the wimpy stuff and went straight for the codeine and old grandad's cough tonic when cold symptoms hit?
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you just buy the Advil Cold & Sinus Dusk/Dawn pack it sorta takes the pressure off.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that big a problem: NyQuil is fun at all hours of the day!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monster mixed with NyQuil isn't bad, if you're sick but still want to get farked up and watch movies/play games.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZzzQuil is where the fun happens.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I thought Canadians skipped the wimpy stuff and went straight for the codeine and old grandad's cough tonic when cold symptoms hit?


God do I wish Codeine was available OTC here, it's really annoying when I get a migraine to have to borrow some from my mom who lives 25 minutes away instead of buying some from the pharmacy 5 minutes from the house. I only get them about once or twice a decade so no sense trying to get a script, and besides they'd probably deny me and accuse me of drug seeking.
 
Tylak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains why I accidentally the whole pack.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I thought Canadians skipped the wimpy stuff and went straight for the codeine and old grandad's cough tonic when cold symptoms hit?


Tylenol 3!  Yeah that'll lay you on your ass right quick.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
woodjf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I thought Canadians skipped the wimpy stuff and went straight for the codeine and old grandad's cough tonic when cold symptoms hit?


Pretty sure grandpas tonic was about 80%alcohol and 20%cocaine. Apparently I got a drop on my gums when teething.
 
woodjf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Priapetic: fragMasterFlash: I thought Canadians skipped the wimpy stuff and went straight for the codeine and old grandad's cough tonic when cold symptoms hit?

Tylenol 3!  Yeah that'll lay you on your ass right quick.


You can't get that without a script in Canada.
 
woodjf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You could probably just got get an indica and a sativa drink for similar effects.
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

woodjf: Priapetic: fragMasterFlash: I thought Canadians skipped the wimpy stuff and went straight for the codeine and old grandad's cough tonic when cold symptoms hit?

Tylenol 3!  Yeah that'll lay you on your ass right quick.

You can't get that without a script in Canada.


Uh, yes you can, or at least you could as of July 2020.
 
woodjf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

robodog: woodjf: Priapetic: fragMasterFlash: I thought Canadians skipped the wimpy stuff and went straight for the codeine and old grandad's cough tonic when cold symptoms hit?

Tylenol 3!  Yeah that'll lay you on your ass right quick.

You can't get that without a script in Canada.

Uh, yes you can, or at least you could as of July 2020.


Not t3. I dunno about that link.
 
woodjf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't seem to post a link. My bad.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

woodjf: Priapetic: fragMasterFlash: I thought Canadians skipped the wimpy stuff and went straight for the codeine and old grandad's cough tonic when cold symptoms hit?

Tylenol 3!  Yeah that'll lay you on your ass right quick.

You can't get that without a script in Canada.


It might have changed in the last few years. It used to be in the "non-prescription but you have to ask the pharmacist for it" category (i.e. not on the regular shelves).
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.