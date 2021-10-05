 Skip to content
 
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Ever wonder why some dogs get scared during thunderstorms? Here comes the science in this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread. Your dog still wants steak (w/video)   (nbc-2.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Not your usual Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread, but considering this is a common issue with dogs I decided to go with this one. Son & DIL's beloved Buckwheat was terrified of thunder, as is my Salem (cat).
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Son & DIL's puppy, Miss Lady Lulu isn't quite certain what momz is doing here, but hopes that isn't her dinner
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Cause she's a big fraidy cat
i.ibb.coView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

baka-san: Cause she's a big fraidy cat
[i.ibb.co image 850x1133]


Awwwww! What's this pretty girl's name?
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We get many nasty storms here in the Tampa Bay area.  I've spent a lot of time comforting a dog or 2 or 3.  Hoover I had to hold..he would want pace and pant.  A thunder shirt did not help at all.   Dyson is not thrilled with the storms at all but isn't bad like Hoover was, although he has crawled under my bed a couple of times.  Tootsie, he wants to be close to me.    I am not thrilled with the scary storms either.  I usually go thru the house unplugging electronics.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
None of our cats seem to be bothered by the noises outside, fireworks or thunder. Jackson didn't really seem to care Sammy was definitely nervous
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


It's time for DLC!
 
mike_d85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
A very apt article for today.  My puppy is terrified of lightening or thunder and we had storms roll through this morning with this result:
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/Wrapping her in a blanket and building her pillow forts is how we've been comforting her.
//She's also gun shy so I'm not convinced it's the static buildup TFA suggests
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

mike_d85: A very apt article for today.  My puppy is terrified of lightening or thunder and we had storms roll through this morning with this result:
[i.imgur.com image 850x1133]

/Wrapping her in a blanket and building her pillow forts is how we've been comforting her.
//She's also gun shy so I'm not convinced it's the static buildup TFA suggests


Poor baby!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

baka-san: Cause she's a big fraidy cat
[i.ibb.co image 850x1133]


Sandy

She wandered up and tried to come in
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

It's time for DLC!


ABOUT time for DLC!  Got around to factory-resetting my smartassPhone.  Had to punch in everybody's and their brother's phone #s!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

[memegenerator.net image 400x400]


RUFF!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 731x522]


No silly puppy

You need to get your gear on first
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

It's time for DLC!

ABOUT time for DLC!  Got around to factory-resetting my smartassPhone.  Had to punch in everybody's and their brother's phone #s!


Ugh! Had to do that with my previous thisdeviceissmarterthanyouphone and it was a royal pain in the patootie!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

[memegenerator.net image 400x400]

RUFF!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]

It's time for DLC!

ABOUT time for DLC!  Got around to factory-resetting my smartassPhone.  Had to punch in everybody's and their brother's phone #s!

Ugh! Had to do that with my previous thisdeviceissmarterthanyouphone and it was a royal pain in the patootie!


Haven't really had to do that, but I have everything backed up so I can just restore from a backup and it's all new but exactly the same if that makes sense :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x417]


ouch! lol
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 429x388]


LOL, one of my favorite quotes (paraphrased here) is Will Rogers' "Some folks learn by readin', some by watchin', but the rest gotta pee on the electric fence themselves."
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x375]


This is essentially how StackOverflow.com works :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

libranoelrose: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 850x1133]


♥♥♥♥
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 700x526]


Who are you to judge that cat slap devastation?
 
