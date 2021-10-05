 Skip to content
 
(Belleville News-Democrat)   Man attempts to swim across the Mississippi River, actually makes it to the other side. Just not in the condition he probably had in mind   (bnd.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tom Sawyer unavailable for comment
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If he would have lived, he would have been on antibiotics for life with all the crap in that river
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Tom Sawyer unavailable for comment


He was too busy riding out the wave events?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Tom Sawyer unavailable for comment

He was too busy riding out the wave events?


I totally blew the Rush reference
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators believe Moriarity drowned,

It was elementary.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Tom Sawyer unavailable for comment

He was too busy riding out the wave events?

I totally blew the Rush reference


He had some mean mean pride.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Goatee. More likely died of Covid.
 
JRoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He woulda made it too, if it weren't for you meddling currents.
 
ongbok
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was he still holding his beer?

From the way he looks in that picture, he looks like he would have attempted this with a beer in one hand.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Like a drifter through troubled waters
I will see you drown
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cretinbob: EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Tom Sawyer unavailable for comment

He was too busy riding out the wave events?

I totally blew the Rush reference


Permanently?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read someplace that it's easier to do that in Minnesota.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess he failed to keep abreast with current events.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The witness saw one of the makes floating in an inner tube go underwater near a barge and never resurfaced."

Make is Hawaiian for dead, so... yes.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I heard his wiener got tore off By a 7' catfish And he bled to death.  I'm surprised the peanut butter worked that well.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: cretinbob: EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Tom Sawyer unavailable for comment

He was too busy riding out the wave events?

I totally blew the Rush reference

He had some mean mean pride.


Catch the spirit, catch the fish
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA   "On Friday, the body of Caleb M. Bob Moriarity, 36,"
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: 2fardownthread: cretinbob: EnzoTheCoder: cretinbob: Tom Sawyer unavailable for comment

He was too busy riding out the wave events?

I totally blew the Rush reference

He had some mean mean pride.

Catch the spirit, catch the fish


Catch the current, catch the drift
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: I read someplace that it's easier to do that in Minnesota.


Depends on where in Minnesota.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
