(Twitter)   That's not how it works. That's not how any of this works   (twitter.com) divider line
44
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

44 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's not vaccinated
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hope she got good liability coverage on her new farking car.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Interesting that someone else happened to be filming? If this is real, that girl is screwed.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wendigogo: Interesting that someone else happened to be filming? If this is real, that girl is screwed.


Gas station cameras, you can tell from the angle. They got a video of the recording.

I'm gonna guess she also chooses to try and lie to her insurance. She's gonna be in a world of hurt.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Her dad is gonna kill her.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Wendigogo: Interesting that someone else happened to be filming? If this is real, that girl is screwed.

Gas station cameras, you can tell from the angle. They got a video of the recording.

I'm gonna guess she also chooses to try and lie to her insurance. She's gonna be in a world of hurt.


Ah good point! I didn't realize, since it was on the woman's phone. I totally underestimated the gas station surveillance cameras.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
about that 15%... Na I don't think I can help you.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is why it's a good idea to have a dash cam.  Earlier this year some bonehead pulled out of a driveway and drove straight into my car as I was driving up the street-- then she denied the cars had even touched until I pointed out her front license plate and holder lying in the street.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MrBallou: Her dad is gonna kill her.


Newest trending video on pornhub...
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Insurance fraud Karen has spoken.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess she missed rear end collision day in Drivers Ed
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She needs to go hit YouTube for all the crazy Chinese dash cam vids where people throw themselves onto stopped car hoods for some pointers.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

felching pen: Hope she got good liability coverage on her new farking car.


Yeah, when I saw what she hit it explained a lot.
She's still clearly as dumb as a stump.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wendigogo: Interesting that someone else happened to be filming? If this is real, that girl is screwed.


That was the security footage from the gas station.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wendigogo: scottydoesntknow: Wendigogo: Interesting that someone else happened to be filming? If this is real, that girl is screwed.

Gas station cameras, you can tell from the angle. They got a video of the recording.

I'm gonna guess she also chooses to try and lie to her insurance. She's gonna be in a world of hurt.

Ah good point! I didn't realize, since it was on the woman's phone. I totally underestimated the gas station surveillance cameras.


Bluetooth
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Wendigogo: scottydoesntknow: Wendigogo: Interesting that someone else happened to be filming? If this is real, that girl is screwed.

Gas station cameras, you can tell from the angle. They got a video of the recording.

I'm gonna guess she also chooses to try and lie to her insurance. She's gonna be in a world of hurt.

Ah good point! I didn't realize, since it was on the woman's phone. I totally underestimated the gas station surveillance cameras.

Bluetooth


Yep. Thanks
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Biatch probably bought that car with life insurance money.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why she dragin race into it?
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ohh, she's going to be paying for that for a loooooong time.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope she doesn't vote. If she does, it's for American idol.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Racist biatch.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Why she dragin race into it?


I see what you did there
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was driving a Lamborghini?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She was so funny I watched it twice.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Two things are true with car accidents.

If you hit someone from behind, you best have a dash cam showing them going in reverse.

If your car is in reverse, any accident is your fault.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They totally cut her off.
You didn't see what happened before.
You didn't really hear everything that was said.
She normally a very sweet girl and attentive driver.
You're the real racist.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Wendigogo: Interesting that someone else happened to be filming? If this is real, that girl is screwed.

Gas station cameras, you can tell from the angle. They got a video of the recording.

I'm gonna guess she also chooses to try and lie to her insurance. She's gonna be in a world of hurt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wasn't the guy in the Lambo some "famous" tik tok guy with a bullhorn?  I thought the whole thing was a set up.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: He was driving a Lamborghini?


I thought he was very nonplused about having his car hit like that. Maybe it was one of those high end rentals. Still he showed remarkable poise .
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Typical right wing Karen. Crying and shaking her ass hoping police will come and shoot another black man.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

27 With Dadbod Though: scottydoesntknow: Wendigogo: Interesting that someone else happened to be filming? If this is real, that girl is screwed.

Gas station cameras, you can tell from the angle. They got a video of the recording.

I'm gonna guess she also chooses to try and lie to her insurance. She's gonna be in a world of hurt.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


She was definitely rubbernecking
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a an idiot. If I hit a Lambo, I'd farking flee. JFC. Lmao 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Typical right wing Karen. Crying and shaking her ass hoping police will come and shoot another black man.


They were white. At least from what she was hollering about.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cakeman: jaivirtualcard: He was driving a Lamborghini?

I thought he was very nonplused about having his car hit like that. Maybe it was one of those high end rentals. Still he showed remarkable poise .


This has to be the first time someone has used the word "nonplused" on Fark.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah, from the "whoever says 'You hit my car!' first wins in court" school of law.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: cakeman: jaivirtualcard: He was driving a Lamborghini?

I thought he was very nonplused about having his car hit like that. Maybe it was one of those high end rentals. Still he showed remarkable poise .

This has to be the first time someone has used the word "nonplused" on Fark.


I noticed that too. Also it's "nonplussed"
 
LadySusan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: cakeman: jaivirtualcard: He was driving a Lamborghini?

I thought he was very nonplused about having his car hit like that. Maybe it was one of those high end rentals. Still he showed remarkable poise .

This has to be the first time someone has used the word "nonplusesd" on Fark.


Fixed it for you, has 2 s's
 
Chuck87
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Matt from Hornblasters gets rear ended in Lamborghini Aventador
Youtube tuNbSrOWlYo
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: cretinbob: Wendigogo: scottydoesntknow: Wendigogo: Interesting that someone else happened to be filming? If this is real, that girl is screwed.

Gas station cameras, you can tell from the angle. They got a video of the recording.

I'm gonna guess she also chooses to try and lie to her insurance. She's gonna be in a world of hurt.

Ah good point! I didn't realize, since it was on the woman's phone. I totally underestimated the gas station surveillance cameras.

Bluetooth

Yep. Thanks


Any time
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How to raise your car insurance rates exponentially with this one neat trick.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean, that's some meta-level lack of self-awareness right there on her part, and I think the laughing dude was just very cool about it while watching her lose her sh*t over her own unfulfilled fantasy about what actually happened, and then there was the cameras to back the cool laughing dude up.

I'm: #TEAMLAUGHINGCOOLDUDE
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LadySusan: The Dog Ate My Homework: cakeman: jaivirtualcard: He was driving a Lamborghini?

I thought he was very nonplused about having his car hit like that. Maybe it was one of those high end rentals. Still he showed remarkable poise .

This has to be the first time someone has used the word "nonplusesd" on Fark.

Fixed it for you, has 2 s's


I am assuming that was a joke. Look one post above for actual spelling.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chuck87: [YouTube video: Matt from Hornblasters gets rear ended in Lamborghini Aventador]


Hmm... Florida plates.
 
