China blows right past "saber rattling," is now dancing circles around Taiwan waving its saber wildly
    Followup, Aircraft carrier, Royal Navy, Taiwan, South China Sea, Republic of China, Navy, United States Navy, World War II  
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*ck off, China.  You are making Japan so nervous that they want nukes.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I heard it was closer to a thousand fighter jets all armed with bombs to destroy them once and for all. The DNS failure by Facebook saved the day.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big and increasingly expensive game of "I'm not touching you".  They stayed in international airspace and just flew into the zone where Taiwan asks planes "hey, who's there".

SAM crews probably looking at that and thinking "Target rich environment".

Won't be lighting them up with fire control radar though, because that's part of what China is looking for.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Taiwan's air defense zone covers mainland China, so whatever.
 
EL EM
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aram Khachaturian!
 
alice_600
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So what's happening?
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WTF, China. Are you just really hoping we don't get a President insane enough to start lobbing nukes? They'd kill you off too, you know.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm surprised China had so many Russian engines up and flying without one failure.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news​/​4305785

Oh noes!  Chinese Army Air Force flying on the southwest edge!

/Chinese aggression is important
//wake me when they're even close to Taiwanese airspace
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This might be fun. China is about to enter winter with a coal shortage and no international finance pity. Taiwan doesn't have the resources they need, and China is merely threatening the place to get other people to help, basically hoping Australia gives in on demands to change their international relationships lest this little country gets smeared.

Go buy your Chinese made goodies now, they might be farked rather shortly by their own hand.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You only need to fail brinkmanship once.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
56 whole airplanes?  Thats almost an entire magazine of standard missiles on an Aegis cruiser.   What would they do if they were left with only the second magazine full of land attack missiles?   With that number of planes you might have to tie a second one up to the pier in Taipei.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
China's Evergrande situation must be worse than we think, if PRC leadership thinks they need to sabre rattle the west over Taiwan as a distraction.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Taiwan is under Chinese control anyway. Anything suggesting otherwise is just posturing.
 
ColonelCathcart
real_headhoncho: F*ck off, China.  You are making Japan so nervous that they want nukes.


Why would Japan having nukes be a bad thing,
Mr. American?

ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [image.taiwannews.com.tw image 538x412]
https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/​4305785

Oh noes!  Chinese Army Air Force flying on the southwest edge!

/Chinese aggression is important
//wake me when they're even close to Taiwanese airspace


Found the PLAAF account y'all!
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: real_headhoncho: F*ck off, China.  You are making Japan so nervous that they want nukes.

Why would Japan having nukes be a bad thing,
Mr. American?

/blink


As an American I'd trust Japan with nukes before I trust the American government.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Taiwan is under Chinese control anyway. Anything suggesting otherwise is just posturing.


Found the foreign ministry account y'all!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: ColonelCathcart: real_headhoncho: F*ck off, China.  You are making Japan so nervous that they want nukes.

Why would Japan having nukes be a bad thing,
Mr. American?

/blink

As an American I'd trust Japan with nukes before I trust the American government.


Hot take!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Had one of those great four hour depression naps. Anyway, let's do it to it with this. WW3 would likely spark civil war in the US just because we're already at each other's throats. The big question is how long things will go on and how bad it'll get before someone brings out the nukes because, lol, why not.

/pro-defending Taiwan
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FleshFlapps: ColonelCathcart: real_headhoncho: F*ck off, China.  You are making Japan so nervous that they want nukes.

Why would Japan having nukes be a bad thing,
Mr. American?

/blink

As an American I'd trust Japan with nukes before I trust the American government.

Hot take!


Post WW2 Japan foesnt have a history of bombing the absolute shiat out of countries unrelated to terrorism because dubbya wants oil. Or overthrowing governments to expand our influence and power in areas without actually conquering and claiming land.

Seems a better bet than a consistent agressor.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: ColonelCathcart: real_headhoncho: F*ck off, China.  You are making Japan so nervous that they want nukes.

Why would Japan having nukes be a bad thing,
Mr. American?

/blink

As an American I'd trust Japan with nukes before I trust the American government.


as I understand it Japan wouldn't surrender because they'd have to give up their emperor

when they did surrender they did so because they lost to the Russians on the mainland and were left with no hope

not because they were nuked

I have no idea if this is real but I think it's an interesting take
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: johnny_vegas: FleshFlapps: ColonelCathcart: real_headhoncho: F*ck off, China.  You are making Japan so nervous that they want nukes.

Why would Japan having nukes be a bad thing,
Mr. American?

/blink

As an American I'd trust Japan with nukes before I trust the American government.

Hot take!

Post WW2 Japan foesnt have a history of bombing the absolute shiat out of countries unrelated to terrorism because dubbya wants oil. Or overthrowing governments to expand our influence and power in areas without actually conquering and claiming land.

Seems a better bet than a consistent agressor.


We've also lost several, recently were going to use them against hurricanes and preemptively against China, and have a horribly unstable government. Yeah, I'd go with Japan too.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Found the PLAAF account y'all!


Well, I have gotten to climb on a PLAAF plane, in China even!

/in an outdoor museum!
//with locals!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: johnny_vegas: FleshFlapps: ColonelCathcart: real_headhoncho: F*ck off, China.  You are making Japan so nervous that they want nukes.

Why would Japan having nukes be a bad thing,
Mr. American?

/blink

As an American I'd trust Japan with nukes before I trust the American government.

Hot take!

Post WW2 Japan foesnt have a history of bombing the absolute shiat out of countries unrelated to terrorism because dubbya wants oil. Or overthrowing governments to expand our influence and power in areas without actually conquering and claiming land.

Seems a better bet than a consistent agressor.


SIASJ

Read it, learn it, love it

/it really wasnt a very hot take if that makes you feel better
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Chinese government is hitting the "Nationalism" button as hard as it can to try and distract from its mismanagement of the economy and the impending property collapse.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wobambo: FleshFlapps: johnny_vegas: FleshFlapps: ColonelCathcart: real_headhoncho: F*ck off, China.  You are making Japan so nervous that they want nukes.

Why would Japan having nukes be a bad thing,
Mr. American?

/blink

As an American I'd trust Japan with nukes before I trust the American government.

Hot take!

Post WW2 Japan foesnt have a history of bombing the absolute shiat out of countries unrelated to terrorism because dubbya wants oil. Or overthrowing governments to expand our influence and power in areas without actually conquering and claiming land.

Seems a better bet than a consistent agressor.

We've also lost several, recently were going to use them against hurricanes and preemptively against China, and have a horribly unstable government. Yeah, I'd go with Japan too.


LoL
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zepillin: FleshFlapps: ColonelCathcart: real_headhoncho: F*ck off, China.  You are making Japan so nervous that they want nukes.

Why would Japan having nukes be a bad thing,
Mr. American?

/blink

As an American I'd trust Japan with nukes before I trust the American government.

as I understand it Japan wouldn't surrender because they'd have to give up their emperor

when they did surrender they did so because they lost to the Russians on the mainland and were left with no hope

not because they were nuked

I have no idea if this is real but I think it's an interesting take


I've heard that, without being there at the time as the Japanese military elite i don't know beyond random tidbits from social unrest in Japan with people wanting surrender to the loss of their western front or even the casualties of the nuclear bombs.

I'd guess there is no single answer but a perfect storm of military failures and a two front war from two agressive and overwhelming armies.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zepillin: as I understand it Japan wouldn't surrender because they'd have to give up their emperor

when they did surrender they did so because they lost to the Russians on the mainland and were left with no hope

not because they were nuked

I have no idea if this is real but I think it's an interesting take


There can be manifold reasons to finally surrender.  There was the repeated bombing of their cities by an air force that only needed on plane, there was the Soviets crashing through Manchuria, and there was the impending famine on the home islands due to the 1945 crop failure spurred on by the American tonnage war against Japanese shipping.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Remember when Indian and Pakistan were supposedly on the brink of nuclear war? It's always something, today is Taiwan's turn in the barrel. Anybody hear from North Korea lately?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I say we nuke Taiwan to assert dominance.

/not more stupid than a lot of your horseshiat.
//well, not much more.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"A file photo supplied by the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense showing a People's Liberation Army Navy Air Force KJ-500H AEW&C aircraft from the 3rd Division at Lingshui."

Good Lord, China, stacking names doesn't make the end result multiple times more impressive.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "A file photo supplied by the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense showing a People's Liberation Army Navy Air Force KJ-500H AEW&C aircraft from the 3rd Division at Lingshui."

Good Lord, China, stacking names doesn't make the end result multiple times more impressive.


Tack on Space Force and we'll really cack ourselves.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do you want Top Gun 3? Because this is how you get Top Gun 3.
 
