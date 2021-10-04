 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Exploding whale. No, not that one [NSFW]   (youtube.com) divider line
8
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2021 at 11:46 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
♬  And all the fish go Nom Nom Nom, nom nommy nom nom... ♬
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like it deployed the floatation devices after a crash landing.

Must be a Pilot Whale.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It looks like a Graboid from Tremors with a fin.

After 00:08, it looks like the Graboid at the end of Tremors.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks, now I can even smell it. Reminds me of the time I dissected rotten sharks for a classroom full of 11 year olds. They loved it and I can't get the stink out of my memory.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ruudbob: Thanks, now I can even smell it. Reminds me of the time I dissected rotten sharks for a classroom full of 11 year olds. They loved it and I can't get the stink out of my memory.


I remember dissection day in high school. It was fetal pigs for us. Guys were excited and girls were dreading it.

Day comes, and our teacher informs us the shipment of fetal pigs did not come in. But don't worry! She had some barrels (or whatever the fark they shipped them in) from a couple years ago sitting in the back of a storage room.

The smell alone was unfarkingbearable. We quickly discovered her lesson plan for that day (identifying the various organs) was shot to shiat when I told her I couldn't find the liver because it had dissolved after sitting there for so long. Most were missing various organs due to decay. I never wanted to do another dissection again.
 
ng2810
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Are you still videoing?"

Ha.

It's really amazing to see how all the internal organs just spill out after the initial explosion.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ng2810: "Are you still videoing?"

Ha.

It's really amazing to see how all the internal organs just spill out after the initial explosion.


That's what  I was thinking. It barfed up its own autopsy.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"gonna need a bigger bomb..."
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.