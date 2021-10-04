 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Hampshire Public Radio)   If you ironed New Hampshire to a crisp starchy flatland, how many extra Rhode Islands would it gain?   (nhpr.org) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Mathematics, Geographic information system, Cartography, Calculation, Hiking, Appalachian Trail, New Hampshire, Appalachian Mountains  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2021 at 9:37 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dunno, but Idaho would be bigger than Texas
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How far would Terra stretch we deconstructed it into atoms and laid said atoms end to end in descending order of elemental weight?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you use one of those pump/suction-based devices on the north end of NH, you might get it to reach above the St Lawrence River.
 
brilett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, little old ladies are tall enough to play in the NBA?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A similar question to what I ask myself some mornings after waking up next to your mother.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The landscape of Vermont and New Hampshire remind me a lot of Tennessee.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If Rhode Island was transformed into a 12 Mile high cube it would wait to almost 14 of your football fields
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Mmmm, southern fried New Hampshire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you ironed New Hampshire
And silvered New York
Would you still need Oneida
When wanting a fork?
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Okay, now do Colorado next. ;)
 
covfefe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did you know if you laid all the hookers in Baltimore end to end, you'd be considered quite the fellow?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.