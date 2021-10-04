 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   If you were throwing softball-sized rocks on the I-5 heading through Seattle over the weekend, police have some paper waiting for you   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Freeway, Road, Traffic, KIRO-TV, Michael Rivera, Southern California freeways, normal traffic speed, Garett Talcott  
ManThatHurts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you were throwing softball-sized rocks on the I-5 heading through Seattle over the weekend, police have some paper waiting for you

Fixed it for you there Mr. "only people in LA say 'the' for no reason" Subby
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ManThatHurts: If you were throwing softball-sized rocks on the I-5 heading through Seattle over the weekend, police have some paper waiting for you

Fixed it for you there Mr. "only people in LA say 'the' for no reason" Subby


You misspelled lunatics.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ManThatHurts: If you were throwing softball-sized rocks on the I-5 heading through Seattle over the weekend, police have some paper waiting for you

Fixed it for you there Mr. "only people in LA say 'the' for no reason" Subby


It's common in Eastern Canada, too, especially in bilingual areas.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ManThatHurts: If you were throwing softball-sized rocks on the I-5 heading through Seattle over the weekend, police have some paper waiting for you

Fixed it for you there Mr. "only people in LA say 'the' for no reason" Subby


Also people at a certain state university in Ohio.
 
coco2010
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: ManThatHurts: If you were throwing softball-sized rocks on the I-5 heading through Seattle over the weekend, police have some paper waiting for you

Fixed it for you there Mr. "only people in LA say 'the' for no reason" Subby

Also people at a certain state university in Ohio.


THE Cleveland State University
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Happened to me a few years ago at that spot. Farking annoying and dangerous. Rick thrown from overpass. Perps never caught, despite immediate call to police, rapid response, and rapid search of the area.
 
jimjays
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was hoping the police had them identified, with arrest warrants ready.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah, good ol' rock-paper-scissors-gun.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Happened to me a few years ago at that spot. Farking annoying and dangerous. Rick thrown from overpass. Perps never caught, despite immediate call to police, rapid response, and rapid search of the area.


Is Rick ok?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Happened to me a few years ago at that spot. Farking annoying and dangerous. Rick thrown from overpass. Perps never caught, despite immediate call to police, rapid response, and rapid search of the area.


How is Rick doing now?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jim32rr: yuthinasia: Happened to me a few years ago at that spot. Farking annoying and dangerous. Rick thrown from overpass. Perps never caught, despite immediate call to police, rapid response, and rapid search of the area.

Is Rick ok?


I hope not
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A job application?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, that guy is following awfully close.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is fine
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Happened to me a few years ago at that spot. Farking annoying and dangerous. Rick thrown from overpass. Perps never caught, despite immediate call to police, rapid response, and rapid search of the area.


Did Rick survive?
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Carry baseball bat to go after the prick.
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Happened to me a few years ago at that spot. Farking annoying and dangerous. Rick thrown from overpass. Perps never caught, despite immediate call to police, rapid response, and rapid search of the area.


Pickle Rick?
 
IDGAF
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
F those people; I hope they die a horrible death.

Not so CSB,
I remember a serious, local incident when I was younger

For the people that don't want to watch the below video
https://www.dispatch.com/article/2007​0​608/news/306089880

Man Talks About Near Death From Rock Thrown Over Overpass
Youtube DINtY-_p79o
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

coco2010: Raoul Eaton: ManThatHurts: If you were throwing softball-sized rocks on the I-5 heading through Seattle over the weekend, police have some paper waiting for you

Fixed it for you there Mr. "only people in LA say 'the' for no reason" Subby

Also people at a certain state university in Ohio.

THE Cleveland State University


They havent even figured out that Cleveland isn't a state.

/ Or maybe it is
// a state of ignorance
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuffy: Carry baseball bat to go after the prick.


A shillelagh is the appropriate tool

Fark user imageView Full Size
Shillelagh by MïK Watson, on Flickr
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ManThatHurts: If you were throwing softball-sized rocks on the I-5 heading through Seattle over the weekend, police have some paper waiting for you

Fixed it for you there Mr. "only people in LA say 'the' for no reason" Subby


It's either "I-5" if you want to be technically correct, or "the 5" as in "the bad place"
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

