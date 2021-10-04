 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Want some good news for the day? After two months of surging, new daily cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. has fallen 35 percent since the start of September   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get back to us in January
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winter is coming
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But it hasn't finished killing the stupid yet.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's running out of virgins to infect. I expect a lot more breakthrough infections this winter, but those should have nearly the load on the hospitals.
 
covfefe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, but what about second infectus?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
57% of all Americans are fully vaccinated. This is far from over.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So Joe Biden finally won the presidency?

Now COVID can disappear?
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's doing the two month surge thing. There are theories, but no certainty as to why it works this way.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Even the largest forest fires eventually run out of forest.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JammerJim: It's doing the two month surge thing. There are theories, but no certainty as to why it works this way.


Complacency in prevention methods?
 
reveal101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
With the forest fire analogy, there is still a LOT of unburnt fuel out there, vis a vis people who haven't had covid or the vaccine, especially in rural areas.

Oh I'm quite confident this will be done by and large by spring, but brace yourselves, antivaxxers, winter is coming.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unfortunately there's 74 million people who are blindly following the Zap Brannigan strategy of fighting COVID:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Get back to us in January


...If you can.
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just wanna be able to work again. Until we can take our masks off and be close to each other in close quarters again, that part of my life is over. I am having to throw away my life's passion because of these antivaxxer assholes. May they die quickly.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Unfortunately there's 74 million people who are blindly following the Zap Brannigan strategy of fighting COVID:

[Fark user image image 400x400]


The combination of mire people getting vaccinated and the unvaxxed getting immunity from infection will eventually end thd pandemic.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Last year the big surge started after Thanksgiving and went to after new years.
I hear Covid is baking up some fresh new variants for us to try on for the holidays!
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Absolute bullshiat.

Some areas are slowing sure, others are spiking hard.

Sauce: number one in most metrics regard Covid. Alaska's number 1, cough cough cough. It's just allergies.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Excelsior: Unfortunately there's 74 million people who are blindly following the Zap Brannigan strategy of fighting COVID:

[Fark user image image 400x400]

The combination of mire people getting vaccinated and the unvaxxed getting immunity from infection will eventually end thd pandemic.


Haven't you and yours killer enough people with your blatant disregard for reality.

Go suck start a shiat gun filth.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let's not start sucking each other's dicks just yet
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Excelsior: Unfortunately there's 74 million people who are blindly following the Zap Brannigan strategy of fighting COVID:

[Fark user image image 400x400]

The combination of mire people getting vaccinated and the unvaxxed getting immunity from infection will eventually end thd pandemic.


It's endemic now.
Annual boosters and new variant predictions.
Masks forever.

All because of idiots who were against needles and masks.

Isn't it ironic.

It's like RAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAIN ...
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Let's not start sucking each other's dicks just yet


*kicks dirt*
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

covfefe: Yes, but what about second infectus?


I'm pretty certain I had it again recently. It was mostly the metallic taste and a little run down, nowhere near as bad as the first time.
Vaccine is working.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

