(KCCI Des Moines)   Cops in trucks are watching you text   (kcci.com) divider line
43
•       •       •

TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Put down the damn phone and drive!
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like 'stealth' police enforcement.  If people know to look for the marked cruiser, the irresponsible ones check first before doing something stupid and rarely get caught.  If they can't easily spot a marked cruiser, they spend more time looking for it and less time doing stupid things.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  And I hope they write some big tickets for it.  I have seen at least five cars run stop signs or red lights this year while they were looking at their phone.

I was rear ended two years ago this week at a full stop by someone going 70 mph because they were too busy looking at their damn phone.  By the great hunk of steel that is a Cadillac XT5 company pool vehicle, I was un-injured.  The texter didn't even get a ticket.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Subby just figure this out? It's been going on for as long has texting & driving has been a ticketable offense.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And they do it all the time.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scariest car ride I was ever in was when I had to take a ride with a coworker that was a volunteer police officer. That's an officer that has arrest powers but doesn't get paid, it's just for the OORAH of it.

He was driving and his personal vehicle had one of those laptop holders so he could see all his cop stuff and he was on his cellphone trying to coach some potential victim on all the right things to say so that he could arrest someone on a bad check or some crap. He had one hand on his laptop, one hand on his cellphone, and occasionally a knee on the steering wheel.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texting while driving is bad.  Have you seen all the distractions in a cop car?  Cops are some of the most dangerous mofos on the road when it comes to distracted driving.  Every time I drive behind one, head down looking to the right.  Why yes, the light is green, officer.

And seriously, you don't need a truck and being all sneaky to catch people.  It's pretty obvious.
 
Joe Donut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

DRIVERS CAN'T DO TWO THINGS AT ONCE
Drivers who use hand-held devices while driving are four times as likely to get into crashes serious enough to injure themselves or others.Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds. At 55 mph, that is like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.In Iowa, the number of crashes due to drivers distracted by the use of phones or other devices has been on the rise again since 2018, topping out at 1,101 in 2019, and crashes are on pace to exceed that total in 2021.In a three-year survey average, only 30.2% of Iowa drivers stated they never use cell phones when driving.
Unless you're a cop using a laptop or cell in the car, then these statistics are magically suspended.

Aside from that this seems a good approach.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 400x300]

And they do it all the time.


Here they have a special exemption from the law, so all that's left is an unenforced department policy so they can pretend they're not being hypocrites.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police can literally go fark themselves.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, old people. Get off my lawn.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should I wave?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops are strange people. In a situation like this, I really want to root for them because phone distracted drivers are are a goddamn menace. But then there's that whole thing where cops are always stealing from and murdering people. Really, I'm torn.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Texting while driving is bad.  Have you seen all the distractions in a cop car?  Cops are some of the most dangerous mofos on the road when it comes to distracted driving.  Every time I drive behind one, head down looking to the right.  Why yes, the light is green, officer.


I have personally witnessed a cop rear-ending a guy because he didn't see the light turn yellow or the brake lights of the guy in front of him.

Mind you, I do see cop cars all the time and I've only seen that once, but still... I'm not everywhere and you do almost always see them looking at their computer screens while driving.  It's just a matter of time before they hit someone.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: The police can literally go fark themselves.

[i.imgur.com image 640x640]


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They don't have anything on this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

El Borscht: Cops are strange people. In a situation like this, I really want to root for them because phone distracted drivers are are a goddamn menace. But then there's that whole thing where cops are always stealing from and murdering people. Really, I'm torn.


Cops are necessary.  After recognizing that, what is desirable is better, more accountable cops who not only have to follow the same laws as the rest of us, but have more severe punishments for breaking them because of the authority and responsibility that comes with their badges.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was Turing at a green arrow, and almost got plowed by some chick in a F150 who blew right through the red while texting. I managed to stop about a foot from getting hit.

She did look up in time to lay on the horn and give me the finger for being in her way though.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Okay, boomer.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: El Borscht: Cops are strange people. In a situation like this, I really want to root for them because phone distracted drivers are are a goddamn menace. But then there's that whole thing where cops are always stealing from and murdering people. Really, I'm torn.

Cops are necessary.  After recognizing that, what is desirable is better, more accountable cops who not only have to follow the same laws as the rest of us, but have more severe punishments for breaking them because of the authority and responsibility that comes with their badges.


Which isn't going to happen. So, yeah.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MythDragon: 137 Is An Excellent Time: The police can literally go fark themselves.

[i.imgur.com image 640x640]

[i2.wp.com image 449x295]


Don't forget they are 3 farking inches off your rear bumper the entire time they are running your plates.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


https://irfankhawajaphilosopher.com/2​0​18/09/26/police-tailgating-as-entrapme​nt-a-query/
 
cefm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Eating a sandwich while driving is as unsafe as texting while driving and yet the whole country is full of drive through fast food. The act of texting while driving is not dangerous by itself.  Driving badly while distracted by anything is. They should be looking for unsafe driving, not creating crime where there wasn't a problem.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I have personally witnessed a cop rear-ending a guy because he didn't see the light turn yellow or the brake lights of the guy in front of him.


Surprised the cop didn't find a reason to give the guy he hit a ticket. Though I'd bet good money that cop didn't get any citations from any other cop who showed up.

I know a guy who got ticketed because a cop blew a stop sign. And the guy didn't have a stop sign. Full right of way.  Gave the guy a ticket for whatever they call it for causing an accident and for "failure to yield to an emergency vehicle." The cop wasn't running siren or lights. Cop told him police always have right of way and that he should have been aware the cop was coming.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cefm: Eating a sandwich while driving is as unsafe as texting while driving and yet the whole country is full of drive through fast food. The act of texting while driving is not dangerous by itself.  Driving badly while distracted by anything is. They should be looking for unsafe driving, not creating crime where there wasn't a problem.


This. If we're going to ban cell phones while driving, are we going to ban radios, GPS devices, and cup holders while we're at it?
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cefm: Eating a sandwich while driving is as unsafe as texting while driving and yet the whole country is full of drive through fast food. The act of texting while driving is not dangerous by itself.  Driving badly while distracted by anything is. They should be looking for unsafe driving, not creating crime where there wasn't a problem.


You don't have to give much attention to your off hand shoving food in your mouth or lifting a drink compared to focusing on a screen and reading - or worse, typing on a screen keyboard.

Texting is NOT safe, and for defending it you show yourself to be a dangerous idiot.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: cefm: Eating a sandwich while driving is as unsafe as texting while driving and yet the whole country is full of drive through fast food. The act of texting while driving is not dangerous by itself.  Driving badly while distracted by anything is. They should be looking for unsafe driving, not creating crime where there wasn't a problem.

You don't have to give much attention to your off hand shoving food in your mouth or lifting a drink compared to focusing on a screen and reading - or worse, typing on a screen keyboard.

Texting is NOT safe, and for defending it you show yourself to be a dangerous idiot.


Look at this guy ... I guess people never crashed before the invention of the cell phone.

Oh wait ... crashes per million miles has been steadily decreasing every year since cell phones were created?

No! Farking! Way!

en.meming.worldView Full Size


Go yell at clouds, Boomer.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How it started:

"...It's going to bring awareness as those motorists drive down the road and they see us with the lights on or see these traffic stops happening. It's going to make somebody think twice..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


How it's going:

"...With help from a trucking company...troopers got a truck driver's view, looking down on vehicles to see if anyone was texting sexing while driving..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From a truck you can see a damned sight more going on in cars than just texting.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Unsung_Hero: cefm: Eating a sandwich while driving is as unsafe as texting while driving and yet the whole country is full of drive through fast food. The act of texting while driving is not dangerous by itself.  Driving badly while distracted by anything is. They should be looking for unsafe driving, not creating crime where there wasn't a problem.

You don't have to give much attention to your off hand shoving food in your mouth or lifting a drink compared to focusing on a screen and reading - or worse, typing on a screen keyboard.

Texting is NOT safe, and for defending it you show yourself to be a dangerous idiot.

Look at this guy ... I guess people never crashed before the invention of the cell phone.

Oh wait ... crashes per million miles has been steadily decreasing every year since cell phones were created?

No! Farking! Way!

[en.meming.world image 680x657]

Go yell at clouds, Boomer.


I don't have a problem with your phone habits. I'm just tired of you being too poor to buy a real car that can properly integrate your phones
 
El Borscht
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can't we find something else for these people to do besides become sanctioned gangsters? Whatever happened to bowling leagues and stamp collecting and, I don't know, sweeping sidewalks?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Unsung_Hero: cefm: Eating a sandwich while driving is as unsafe as texting while driving and yet the whole country is full of drive through fast food. The act of texting while driving is not dangerous by itself.  Driving badly while distracted by anything is. They should be looking for unsafe driving, not creating crime where there wasn't a problem.

You don't have to give much attention to your off hand shoving food in your mouth or lifting a drink compared to focusing on a screen and reading - or worse, typing on a screen keyboard.

Texting is NOT safe, and for defending it you show yourself to be a dangerous idiot.

Look at this guy ... I guess people never crashed before the invention of the cell phone.

Oh wait ... crashes per million miles has been steadily decreasing every year since cell phones were created?

No! Farking! Way!

[en.meming.world image 680x657]

Go yell at clouds, Boomer.

I don't have a problem with your phone habits. I'm just tired of you being too poor to buy a real car that can properly integrate your phones


I'm tired of that too. The Lambo has 367,000 miles on it and no sign of it giving up the ghost. Damn $1400 car has lasted me 150k more miles than I was expecting it to.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Look at this guy ... I guess people never crashed before the invention of the cell phone.

Oh wait ... crashes per million miles has been steadily decreasing every year since cell phones were created?

No! Farking! Way!


I remember when cars didn't have seatbelts and dashboards were made out of steel. But yeah, cellphones make driving safer, or whatever it is you're trying to say here.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Unsung_Hero: cefm: Eating a sandwich while driving is as unsafe as texting while driving and yet the whole country is full of drive through fast food. The act of texting while driving is not dangerous by itself.  Driving badly while distracted by anything is. They should be looking for unsafe driving, not creating crime where there wasn't a problem.

You don't have to give much attention to your off hand shoving food in your mouth or lifting a drink compared to focusing on a screen and reading - or worse, typing on a screen keyboard.

Texting is NOT safe, and for defending it you show yourself to be a dangerous idiot.

Look at this guy ... I guess people never crashed before the invention of the cell phone.

Oh wait ... crashes per million miles has been steadily decreasing every year since cell phones were created?

No! Farking! Way!

[en.meming.world image 680x657]

Go yell at clouds, Boomer.


Tell me where you live so I can stay the f:ck away from you.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who needs a cellphone anymore when most modern cars have 30" tablets built in the dash.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: BlazeTrailer: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Unsung_Hero: cefm: Eating a sandwich while driving is as unsafe as texting while driving and yet the whole country is full of drive through fast food. The act of texting while driving is not dangerous by itself.  Driving badly while distracted by anything is. They should be looking for unsafe driving, not creating crime where there wasn't a problem.

You don't have to give much attention to your off hand shoving food in your mouth or lifting a drink compared to focusing on a screen and reading - or worse, typing on a screen keyboard.

Texting is NOT safe, and for defending it you show yourself to be a dangerous idiot.

Look at this guy ... I guess people never crashed before the invention of the cell phone.

Oh wait ... crashes per million miles has been steadily decreasing every year since cell phones were created?

No! Farking! Way!

[en.meming.world image 680x657]

Go yell at clouds, Boomer.

I don't have a problem with your phone habits. I'm just tired of you being too poor to buy a real car that can properly integrate your phones

I'm tired of that too. The Lambo has 367,000 miles on it and no sign of it giving up the ghost. Damn $1400 car has lasted me 150k more miles than I was expecting it to.


Well you're doing better than the Farker up thread that can't even afford a car with steering wheel controls for the radio.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: 137 Is An Excellent Time: BlazeTrailer: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Unsung_Hero: cefm: Eating a sandwich while driving is as unsafe as texting while driving and yet the whole country is full of drive through fast food. The act of texting while driving is not dangerous by itself.  Driving badly while distracted by anything is. They should be looking for unsafe driving, not creating crime where there wasn't a problem.

You don't have to give much attention to your off hand shoving food in your mouth or lifting a drink compared to focusing on a screen and reading - or worse, typing on a screen keyboard.

Texting is NOT safe, and for defending it you show yourself to be a dangerous idiot.

Look at this guy ... I guess people never crashed before the invention of the cell phone.

Oh wait ... crashes per million miles has been steadily decreasing every year since cell phones were created?

No! Farking! Way!

[en.meming.world image 680x657]

Go yell at clouds, Boomer.

I don't have a problem with your phone habits. I'm just tired of you being too poor to buy a real car that can properly integrate your phones

I'm tired of that too. The Lambo has 367,000 miles on it and no sign of it giving up the ghost. Damn $1400 car has lasted me 150k more miles than I was expecting it to.

Well you're doing better than the Farker up thread that can't even afford a car with steering wheel controls for the radio.


What my Lambo may look like:

static.cargurus.comView Full Size


Yeah, it doesn't have steering wheel controls. It doesn't even have power locks or windows. From a time before electronic wizardry ruined reliability.

It. Just. Won't. Die!
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Look at this guy ... I guess people never crashed before the invention of the cell phone.

Oh wait ... crashes per million miles has been steadily decreasing every year since cell phones were created?

No! Farking! Way!

I remember when cars didn't have seatbelts and dashboards were made out of steel. But yeah, cellphones make driving safer, or whatever it is you're trying to say here.


I'm saying distracted driving isn't some new plague. It's been around and will continue to be around as long as we allow kids to be present in automobiles.

Kids In Cars 12 Times More Distracting For Drivers Than Talking On Cell Phones

Ban kids.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Distracted Driving: Are Backseat Kids Worse Than Texting? In 2001, young children in the car were one of the leading causes of driver-distraction crashes for people ages 20 to 29. Texting might be more widespread now, but the impact of a screaming child certainly hasn't changed.
 
tekmo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Cops are necessary.


Meh. This is just another way to rob motorists instead of dealing with actual crimes.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pretty common to be stopped at a red light and the person in front of me has their head down for 30 seconds, then miss the first 5 seconds of the green light.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Pretty common to be stopped at a red light and the person in front of me has their head down for 30 seconds, then miss the first 5 seconds of the green light.


Im on the horn before the light turns green when I see that shiat.  I'm usually honking at at least one car every red light.  So farking tired of driving taking twice as long as it should because someone got a very important twitter that they have to read right now.
 
