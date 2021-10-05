 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Leaders in laundering money: Mozambique, Laos, Myanmar, Afghanistan, South Dakota, Cayman Islands   (theguardian.com) divider line
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raise your hand if you didn't already know this.
 
0z79
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What else do the Dakotas have, except fraud and theft?
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/​a​rchive/2013/07/how-citibank-made-south​-dakota-the-top-state-in-the-us-for-bu​siness/425661/
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Major embarrassment to President Biden

Report dated 2020

um, okay then.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

0z79: What else do the Dakotas have, except fraud and theft?


Word on the street is they have wood chippers
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

0z79: What else do the Dakotas have, except fraud and theft?


seekrit buttsecks hidey holes
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

0z79: What else do the Dakotas have, except fraud and theft?


Republicans.

Oh, right. Sorry. Redundant.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
been a long time since i mailed in a cc payment, but i did think SD was a strange place for a big cc like Citi
 
Pixter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rich people, just shielding millions and millions, ill-gotten or not, from taxes and debt collection for perpetuity, for themselves and their children and grandchildren ...surely a fine set-up for a society.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't worry.  Noem's gonna do nothing about it.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image image 425x238]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: 0z79: What else do the Dakotas have, except fraud and theft?

seekrit buttsecks hidey holes


Username checks out, maybe.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The rich will always win. The sooner you accept it, the sooner we can get back to what matters.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.