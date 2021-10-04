 Skip to content
(Guardian)   For yet another fashion house, no noose is good noose   (theguardian.com) divider line
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about little silver guillotines?
 
austerity101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I feel like it's really, really easy not to design nooses.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just another example of dropping IQs and humans reverting back to children...
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: I feel like it's really, really easy not to design nooses.


Is it though?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just a preview of the third reich inspired spring collection, Jack Boots with lovely deaths head embossing. It's all about synergy in the fashion world.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

austerity101: I feel like it's really, really easy not to design nooses.


You'd think so, but every time I go to design jewelry it's like, necklace, ring, noose, bracelet, noose, ring, noose, noose...  Honestly, I don't know how I keep getting work.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Overheard in the fashion house:

Have you looked at our designs recently?  They've got nooses on them.  Are we the baddies?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*Opens notebook*
"If ever in the fashion industry and need free publicity, add noose to a piece of the collection."

/FTA: "She asked: "Is there a cynical agenda to shock and then rapidly withdraw the offending piece for the media attention it accrues?"
 
