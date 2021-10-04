 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   You're doing it wrong   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
31
    More: Fail, Wine, Italian men, Carbon dioxide, local prosecutor, younger men, older men, first responders, Victim  
•       •       •

2036 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2021 at 9:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grape Lady falls (Original)
Youtube STbhaqsBJB0
RIP.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFARoberto Perrotta, the mayor of Paola, said the tragedy caused "pain to the whole community," according to local media.

Well, maybe not to the former lover one of them was stalking...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could go for a nice bottle of Freak Wine.

The taste?  It varies from freak to freak.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished

"You can really taste the perish notes."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiney Wine WAKY Radio Commercial
Youtube ZHgmr3DnJRg


Hiney Wine.  Reach around and find your Hiney.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can be tricky

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would have thought that after the first two went down, somebody would have wised up.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was the former lover? Hmmm?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is the wine okay?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CO2 is a simple asphyxiant and I wouldn't expect it to knock anyone out like that - unlike stuff like hydrogen sulfide which can cause instant unconsciousness at high levels.  I've seen people stand unfazed in massive clouds of CO2, though maybe they're already short a few brain cells for doing it in the first place.

I'd expect them to feel the usual effects of low oxygen, which have enough warning time to get fresh air.

Either way, this is why "enclosed space" entry requirements are so strict. A person can be knocked out and fall farther into the space, making them extremely difficult to recover unless they already have a harness on so another person can pull them out without entering the area themselves.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Where was the former lover? Hmmm?


Probably negotiating the rights to the Law & Order script.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: You would have thought that after the first two went down, somebody would have wised up.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
"Oh you'd be surprised"
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fara Clark: You would have thought that after the first two went down, somebody would have wised up.


I remember a story from a few years ago in which someone fell into a sewer or similar and everyone that kept going in after the last kept dying.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/STbhaqsB​JB0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] RIP.


Came here for this.

Also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a few homebrewers who learned why you do not keep the fermenter in your small bedroom.  Also, never stick your nose in the air lock and inhale. Carbonic acid hurts.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds like they should have been making something else instead

community.spotify.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
From that page, the person mentioned in this story
https://news.yahoo.com/mcdonald-employ​ee-reveals-most-complicated-190817443.​html

is named Stephen Patula.

Cannot be.
 
phishrace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Factoid: A headline search here for "you're doing it wrong" gets 331 hits, including an article I got green lit in August (guy tried to break in to a jail) with an identical headline. It's easily one of the most popular headlines here. Without all those morans out there doing it wrong, Fark would be a very different place. Thank god for the morans. Please keep doing it wrong so we can continue to be amused (and get green lights).
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Fara Clark: You would have thought that after the first two went down, somebody would have wised up.

I remember a story from a few years ago in which someone fell into a sewer or similar and everyone that kept going in after the last kept dying.


Several members of a family died the same way trying to dig up the Oak Island treasure.

"Robert Restall, his 18-year-old son, and work partner Karle Graeser, came to Oak Island in 1959 after signing a contract with one of the property owners. In 1965, they tried to seal what was thought to be a storm drain in Smith's Cove and dug a shaft down to 27 feet (8.2 m). On August 17, Restall was overcome by hydrogen sulfide fumes. His son then went down the shaft, and also lost consciousness. Graeser and two others, Cyril Hiltz and Andy DeMont, then attempted to save the two men. A visitor to the site, Edward White, had himself lowered on a rope into the shaft but was able to bring out only DeMont. Restall, his son, Graeser and Hiltz all died."
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Fara Clark: You would have thought that after the first two went down, somebody would have wised up.

I remember a story from a few years ago in which someone fell into a sewer or similar and everyone that kept going in after the last kept dying.


they all float.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Fara Clark: You would have thought that after the first two went down, somebody would have wised up.

I remember a story from a few years ago in which someone fell into a sewer or similar and everyone that kept going in after the last kept dying.


I remember that too. We recently had a neighbor complain about the Con Ed guy at the top not doing anything when we had people working underground nearby.

I explained how it's pretty important to have someone who can pull the other worker out so they don't die.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Right. These guys were such dicks even their nonas couldn't tolerate Thur behavior and stomped them to death with the grapes. This vintage will have an interesting bouquet .
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And they didn't even get served fava beans.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is why you do it outside
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How did they own a vineyard and didn't realize this?

Also:

One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemned to house arrest in his home several miles away for stalking a former lover.

This is just such an extremely Italian detail in this story.  Plus, the added irony that if he'd just stayed in the house like he was supposed to, he'd still be alive. It's weird to call him a victim when he was the architect of his own demise, and he had already victimized someone else.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: C18H27NO3: Fara Clark: You would have thought that after the first two went down, somebody would have wised up.

I remember a story from a few years ago in which someone fell into a sewer or similar and everyone that kept going in after the last kept dying.

I remember that too. We recently had a neighbor complain about the Con Ed guy at the top not doing anything when we had people working underground nearby.

I explained how it's pretty important to have someone who can pull the other worker out so they don't die.


Not just for sewer gases.  If a trench collapses, someone has to be able to call for help and immediately start digging them out before they suffocate.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that is curious what "freak wine" might taste like?
 
austerity101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also, how f*cking psycho of a stalker do you have to be to get house arrest in Italy, a country that has long prided itself in its contempt for the personal boundaries of women?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I saw the headline and guessed the cause of death.  I spend a lot of time at wineries and this is a common concern.  One had grapes fermenting truck.  He wanted to show me but cautioned I couldn't stay in there more than 15 seconds.  He stayed outside with the door partially open and both eyes on me.  Definitely a serious concern.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.