(WFSB Connecticut)   Car thief unable to find closest "leave a baby, take a baby" drop off location opts for streetcorner instead   (wfsb.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, grand theft auto, or whichever term the state uses and kidnapping.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was there an adult in the car when it was stolen or did some asshole leave a one-year-old alone?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finders Keepers.
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we on track for a stolen cars with kids i side trifecta?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went for a little GTA, and ended up adding child kidnapping and then child neglect. Someone that stupid is sure to be caught easily.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey!
..
No takesies backsies.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

If you watch the video, there was no adult in the car, but no word on why there wasn't. Most likely the adult figured they'd "only be gone a minute". They obviously left the keys inside, and likely kept running. The thief seems to jump in and immediately drive off.

If you have to leave a child in a car for "just a minute", then lock the damn thing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd really love to see the reaction of a car thief discovering a baby sitting behind them. I'll bet you can see the colour drain from their face before hearing "Fark, fark, fark, fark, fark fark fark"
 
zez
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Darn, missed it by "that" much.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Take all baby you want, but eat all the baby you take.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was driving up a Connecticut highway today myself and sure enough, the whole state had a kind of a "steal a baby" vibe to it.
But I think those brand new Lexus's come with a free factory baby standard.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nobody puts baby on a corner.
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The rare "Kars-4-Kidz" trifecta is in play.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's why responsible parents keep at least one of these on their car.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It is still kidnapping.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The funniest part is that looks like a WPLR sticker which is a CT radio station, which of course fits for this story.

Probably a Spaz and HayHay prank
 
Jz4p
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I always like to go with the benefit of the doubt and assume they were on step 24 of the child safety seat installation guide.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

It's a special service we offer. Neat thing is it's free for state residents. Yay!
 
