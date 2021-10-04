 Skip to content
(Twitter)   When will Facebook employees have the company back online? Umm, about that
Original [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
WHY AREN'T THEY WORKING FROM HOME DURING THIS PANDEMIC!??!?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: WHY AREN'T THEY WORKING FROM HOME DURING THIS PANDEMIC!??!?


Middle-management withers and dies if it is not exposed to florescent lighting for at least six hours every weekday.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
How much $$$ are the hackers trying to extort from Fb in order stop the hack attack?

/the silence is deafening
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: WHY AREN'T THEY WORKING FROM HOME DURING THIS PANDEMIC!??!?


The pandemic's over, brah. The fatted orange cow out front shoulda told ya.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: WHY AREN'T THEY WORKING FROM HOME DURING THIS PANDEMIC!??!?


Most of them were, including all the router techs who now can no longer access anything since they killed BGP advertisements of their network space.

They've been scrambling to get people onsite globally to console into all the affected edge routers and reenable whatever they broke this AM.  Physical access has been a challenge because the badge reader systems most likely have their auth servers somewhere else, which is now broken because the networks from each site are down, so that means VPN tunnels down, and a shiat-ton of other stuff doesn't work, too, if it relies on connections elsewhere to operate.

Stuff like broken 2 factor authentication, no TACACS for managing router configs, and all sorts of other roadblocks will become more and more evident as this drags on.

The teams that oversee their change control process, as well as disaster recovery, are probably going to get skinned alive once this is all over.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
LOL, dumbasses connected their physical security to Facebook Login
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Does this mean hackers specifically targeted parts of the security system, or does facebook's internal building security system actually require external DNS lookups?
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
This totally happened.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Does this mean hackers specifically targeted parts of the security system, or does facebook's internal building security system actually require external DNS lookups?


See my above comment.

Badge reader systems by and large run autonomously of the rest of the network, but as I pointed out, if the auth servers live in another building and rely on a VPN over the Internet to connect to the actual readers, and due to them removing their BGP announcements to the Internet on what address space is routable to Facebook, all those VPN endpoints are essentially lobotomized.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: since they killed BGP advertisements of their network space.


Owwww.

That's gonna leave a mark.

In other news Mark lost over $7,000,000,000.00 today. And tomorrow the whistleblower testifies before congress.

It's going to be a bad second half of 2021 for him.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Wanebo: markie_farkie: since they killed BGP advertisements of their network space.

Owwww.

That's gonna leave a mark.

In other news Mark lost over $7,000,000,000.00 today. And tomorrow the whistleblower testifies before congress.

It's going to be a bad second half of 2021 for him.


Pretty soon he'll be down to "50x more money than anyone can possibly spend in a lifetime" category.  We shouldn't be kicking him while he's down, ya know?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Wanebo: markie_farkie: since they killed BGP advertisements of their network space.

Owwww.

That's gonna leave a mark.

In other news Mark lost over $7,000,000,000.00 today. And tomorrow the whistleblower testifies before congress.

It's going to be a bad second half of 2021 for him.

Pretty soon he'll be down to "50x more money than anyone can possibly spend in a lifetime" category.  We shouldn't be kicking him while he's down, ya know?


Looks like he's already lost about $19 billion in the last month due to the stock price dropping.

Maybe Drew can give him some tips on how to rally his user base during hard times.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Wanebo: markie_farkie: since they killed BGP advertisements of their network space.

Owwww.

That's gonna leave a mark.

In other news Mark lost over $7,000,000,000.00 today. And tomorrow the whistleblower testifies before congress.

It's going to be a bad second half of 2021 for him.


Annnnnnnnnd The Millennial Generation's collective wealth goes down 15%.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Driedsponge: Wanebo: markie_farkie: since they killed BGP advertisements of their network space.

Owwww.

That's gonna leave a mark.

In other news Mark lost over $7,000,000,000.00 today. And tomorrow the whistleblower testifies before congress.

It's going to be a bad second half of 2021 for him.

Pretty soon he'll be down to "50x more money than anyone can possibly spend in a lifetime" category.  We shouldn't be kicking him while he's down, ya know?

Looks like he's already lost about $19 billion in the last month due to the stock price dropping.

Maybe Drew can give him some tips on how to rally his user base during hard times.


I don't need a BareFacebook
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Wanebo: Driedsponge: Wanebo: markie_farkie: since they killed BGP advertisements of their network space.

Owwww.

That's gonna leave a mark.

In other news Mark lost over $7,000,000,000.00 today. And tomorrow the whistleblower testifies before congress.

It's going to be a bad second half of 2021 for him.

Pretty soon he'll be down to "50x more money than anyone can possibly spend in a lifetime" category.  We shouldn't be kicking him while he's down, ya know?

Looks like he's already lost about $19 billion in the last month due to the stock price dropping.

Maybe Drew can give him some tips on how to rally his user base during hard times.

I don't need a BareFacebook


That sounds like an alternate name for that one website that got in trouble for archiving all public facebook posts showing scantily clad women.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And then the data center UPS backup battery systems started to explode...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, Civilization is farking farked when the grid goes down
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
47 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The Googles Do Nothing: WHY AREN'T THEY WORKING FROM HOME DURING THIS PANDEMIC!??!?

Most of them were, including all the router techs who now can no longer access anything since they killed BGP advertisements of their network space.

They've been scrambling to get people onsite globally to console into all the affected edge routers and reenable whatever they broke this AM.  Physical access has been a challenge because the badge reader systems most likely have their auth servers somewhere else, which is now broken because the networks from each site are down, so that means VPN tunnels down, and a shiat-ton of other stuff doesn't work, too, if it relies on connections elsewhere to operate.

Stuff like broken 2 factor authentication, no TACACS for managing router configs, and all sorts of other roadblocks will become more and more evident as this drags on.

The teams that oversee their change control process, as well as disaster recovery, are probably going to get skinned alive once this is all over.


And it is a disaster
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
35 minutes ago  
They're still on hold with Verizon customer service.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
29 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image image 595x340]


And we are better for it
 
RagnarD [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obscure Login
27 minutes ago  
It took 25 years, but they finally did it.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
27 minutes ago  
Damn it we've told them to vacuum around that plug how many times!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
26 minutes ago  
https://blog.cloudflare.com/october-2​0​21-facebook-outage/ - for techies, about BGP/DNS stuff.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How much $$$ are the hackers trying to extort from Fb in order stop the hack attack?

/the silence is deafening


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  
Well sh*t. How am I going to get my anti-vax and round Earth BS now?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  
Quick!
Everyone log into MySpace to talk about:
-the pandora papers
- Vladimir Putin's secret baby
- Facebook profiting from adversarial baloney
 
aungen [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The Googles Do Nothing: WHY AREN'T THEY WORKING FROM HOME DURING THIS PANDEMIC!??!?

Most of them were, including all the router techs who now can no longer access anything since they killed BGP advertisements of their network space.

They've been scrambling to get people onsite globally to console into all the affected edge routers and reenable whatever they broke this AM.  Physical access has been a challenge because the badge reader systems most likely have their auth servers somewhere else, which is now broken because the networks from each site are down, so that means VPN tunnels down, and a shiat-ton of other stuff doesn't work, too, if it relies on connections elsewhere to operate.

Stuff like broken 2 factor authentication, no TACACS for managing router configs, and all sorts of other roadblocks will become more and more evident as this drags on.

The teams that oversee their change control process, as well as disaster recovery, are probably going to get skinned alive once this is all over.


I've been assured that remote server licensing is the best option for everyone.  And I love seeing people eat it right there in the face when that fails.  Screw you, IT manager!  Your lost packets and bad ping gave me trouble for nearly a decade.  Now I'm on the dongle gravy train, and I CANNOT BE STOPPED.
 
styckx [OhFark]
24 minutes ago  
Thousands of MLM BossBabes inconsolable
 
Gin Buddy
23 minutes ago  
Have you tried turning the server off and then back on again?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
23 minutes ago  

poorjon: Well sh*t. How am I going to get my anti-vax and round Earth BS now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
23 minutes ago  

Wanebo: markie_farkie: since they killed BGP advertisements of their network space.

Owwww.

That's gonna leave a mark.

In other news Mark lost over $7,000,000,000.00 today. And tomorrow the whistleblower testifies before congress.

It's going to be a bad second half of 2021 for him.


He will still be the richest person of his generation and hold nearly 10% of the wealth of that generation himself.

He isn't even having a remotely bad day.
 
A Fark Handle
23 minutes ago  
Dud Zuck forget his password?

Cause that's going to be an issue...
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
23 minutes ago  
What the Facebook mommas might look like right now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
22 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
21 minutes ago  

blondambition: fragMasterFlash: How much $$$ are the hackers trying to extort from Fb in order stop the hack attack?

/the silence is deafening

[preview.redd.it image 850x566]


This made me larf more than it should have
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Dud Zuck forget his password?

Cause that's going to be an issue...


Did he try 12345?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
21 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: duppy: [Fark user image image 595x340]

And we are better for it


Or is it more like this-
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
20 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Wanebo: markie_farkie: since they killed BGP advertisements of their network space.

Owwww.

That's gonna leave a mark.

In other news Mark lost over $7,000,000,000.00 today. And tomorrow the whistleblower testifies before congress.

It's going to be a bad second half of 2021 for him.

He will still be the richest person of his generation and hold nearly 10% of the wealth of that generation himself.

He isn't even having a remotely bad day.


I disagree. Billionaires are addicted to expanding their wealth, and really care about nothing else. Losing $7 billion, even temporarily, is pretty bad news for that kind of psyche.

To which I say: Good. F*ck billionaires, and Zuck is one of the worst of the lot.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
20 minutes ago  
Do they not own an axe?
 
A Fark Handle
20 minutes ago  

OldRod: A Fark Handle: Dud Zuck forget his password?

Cause that's going to be an issue...

Did he try 12345?


Only an idiot would...
 
JudgeSmails
20 minutes ago  
a world without facebook and instagram is a good way to start the week.  the joe rogan listeners that are always trying to justify listening to him and having facebook are most affected lol.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: scottydoesntknow: Wanebo: Driedsponge: Wanebo: markie_farkie: since they killed BGP advertisements of their network space.

Owwww.

That's gonna leave a mark.

In other news Mark lost over $7,000,000,000.00 today. And tomorrow the whistleblower testifies before congress.

It's going to be a bad second half of 2021 for him.

Pretty soon he'll be down to "50x more money than anyone can possibly spend in a lifetime" category.  We shouldn't be kicking him while he's down, ya know?

Looks like he's already lost about $19 billion in the last month due to the stock price dropping.

Maybe Drew can give him some tips on how to rally his user base during hard times.

I don't need a BareFacebook

That sounds like an alternate name for that one website that got in trouble for archiving all public facebook posts showing scantily clad women.


what now?
 
thehellisthis
19 minutes ago  
come on, come on, come on, I just need one day trader or q mom to snap and take a road trip to california.
 
groppet
19 minutes ago  
And the Karens are crying out in pain
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
18 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The teams that oversee their change control process, as well as disaster recovery, are probably going to get skinned alive once this is all over.


As well they should be.

I'd love to see the clusterfark that will be the post mortem report.
 
atomic-age
18 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: The Googles Do Nothing: WHY AREN'T THEY WORKING FROM HOME DURING THIS PANDEMIC!??!?

Middle-management withers and dies if it is not exposed to florescent lighting for at least six hours every weekday. is not fed the souls of saddened employees at least every 4 hours.
 
