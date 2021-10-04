 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Since Facebook is down, let's have a poop thread
77
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That reminds me, time to drop the kids off at the pool before heading home in a bit.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: That reminds me, time to drop the kids off at the pool before heading home in a bit.

[c.tenor.com image 334x288]


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to be addicted to a certain Khrischun Chicken's Mac and Cheese that did awful things to my digestion.

No MORE!
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Everybody Poops" - a bad lip reading of the Black Eyed Peas
Youtube kQTW7Pd1vqc
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, poop!

As the Frenchman on Sealab 2021 says.

Use that joke often. This is the last year you'll be able to reference 2021 as futuristic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So for my gameday treat, I started by heating a medium sauce pan, added a splash of fire oil and then chopped onions, picked garlic and jalapenos. Once the onions caramelized I added a can of Nalley's chili and a couple hot dogs. Once everything was heated nicely I plated the dogs into buns, topped with shredded cheese and then copious amounts of chili. Do you really want to hear about the aftermath from that gastric bombemhagel? I didn't think so.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no way I'm fitting this whole thing up there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I just can't wait to see what targeted advertisements I get after clicking that link
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something to help you pass the time in the bathroom

Never understood why people take so long in the bathroom. I mean, it doesn't take long to poop. WTF are you doing in there?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've caught me at the perfect time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Something to help you pass the time in the bathroom

Never understood why people take so long in the bathroom. I mean, it doesn't take long to poop. WTF are you doing in there?


Doesn't matter.   Not at my desk.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grape nuts! i'm old and i put them in yogurt,difficulty i have braces .  i put them in some delicious ellenos lemon curd yogurt and wait.  Works!

i should have gotten braces at the beginning of the pandemic.  i have great dental insurance that's changing soon so i'm going to use every penny of it.

/old person
//WUT?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size
 
Now I Is!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redsquid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop thread? I used to have a chihuahua who ate anything. I also have long hair. Every once in a while he'd poop out a few turds connected by a hair and then do this squat-walk around the backyard trying to make them fall off. I'd have to get a plastic bag over my hand and go pull the poo necklace out of his butt.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's back now.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Something to help you pass the time in the bathroom

Never understood why people take so long in the bathroom. I mean, it doesn't take long to poop. WTF are you doing in there?


Reading and/or playing on the phone, duh.
 
wyldkard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: That reminds me, time to drop the kids off at the pool before heading home in a bit.

[c.tenor.com image 334x288] [View Full Size image _x_]


I can't help but sing that to 16 Tons
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe this thread went green.  Babyshiat green that is.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook is now switching to the Poop2Poop protocol. (P2P)
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:  The "Poop" deck on old sailing ships derives its name from the Latin word for the rear deck of a ship - Puppis.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Best Products To Help You Poop Better

And yet the simplest, most obvious solution is absent:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: The Best Products To Help You Poop Better

And yet the simplest, most obvious solution is absent:
[Fark user image 209x445]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
adweek.comView Full Size

Hello, I'm a woman who poops.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Something to help you pass the time in the bathroom

Never understood why people take so long in the bathroom. I mean, it doesn't take long to poop. WTF are you doing in there?


David Cross made a great point about shiatting in one of his standups.  Age, combined with any sort of drug use (including caffeine, nicotine, and alcohol), will fark up your bowel movements severely.  They don't come out easily, they don't come out at once, sometimes people just need to wait for it all to eventually evacuate (like passing something hard, and then a bit later something soft comes out, which eventually opens the floodgates to stuff that hasn't been in the colon long enough and it feels like the entire intestines have been emptied).  And hemorrhoids?  You'll be wiping for ten minutes at least, because that creates nooks and crannies, and wiping too hard will cause bleeding.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will say though, using a Squatty Potty (or equivalent; I use a small plastic folding stepstool) results in a much more satisfactory elimination experience.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on antibiotics for a week, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrubs - Everything Comes Down To Poo
Youtube jsVgi8hoFFc
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't tell anyone, but Facebook is back.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So for my gameday treat, I started by heating a medium sauce pan, added a splash of fire oil and then chopped onions, picked garlic and jalapenos. Once the onions caramelized I added a can of Nalley's chili and a couple hot dogs. Once everything was heated nicely I plated the dogs into buns, topped with shredded cheese and then copious amounts of chili. Do you really want to hear about the aftermath from that gastric bombemhagel? I didn't think so.


Tonight, for me, is home made vindaloo
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Something to help you pass the time in the bathroom

Never understood why people take so long in the bathroom. I mean, it doesn't take long to poop. WTF are you doing in there?


Wishing shaving my butthole wasn't so scarey cause the nuggets cling to them for dear life
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  All my poop memes have disappeared.  This will have to do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vpc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently acquired a rainbow poop emoji hand sanitizer holder. It's amazing.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fb is back up. Go home guys
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Best Products To Help You Poop"

Morning cup of coffee always does the trick for me.

"A spray to clear the air"

Sorry, but all air freshener does is mask the smell, so now your bathroom smells like potpourri and shiat. Just turn on the exhaust fan for five minutes.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

All Latest: Don't tell anyone, but Facebook is back.


Not quite...continue with your poop.
 
