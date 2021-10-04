 Skip to content
(News24)   Hahahaha. HahahahaHahahaha. Wait, I'm not done laughing. Hahahahahahahahahahaha
posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2021 at 5:35 PM



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then subby realized that
a) Zuckerberg is still worth over $120B
b) $7B to him is couch cushion money
c) Most of it will rebound when they reboot the dns server (you know what I mean)

Subby laughter turns to tears in 3...2...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh darn
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyebones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and nothing of value was lost.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that matters is that he is still the majority shareholder in Fb, and since he has no actual talent he is planning to ride that little burro all the way to boot hill.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Then subby realized that
a) Zuckerberg is still worth over $120B
b) $7B to him is couch cushion money
c) Most of it will rebound when they reboot the dns server (you know what I mean)

Subby laughter turns to tears in 3...2...


That assumes it will bounce back up...might not.
And there are so many fantasies coming true for some folks right now, can't you just let them have their day?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: And there are so many fantasies coming true for some folks right now, can't you just let them have their day?


Fantasies are coming true today?
Whar redhead (gal) with intergalactic cruiser, whar?!!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: SpectroBoy: Then subby realized that
a) Zuckerberg is still worth over $120B
b) $7B to him is couch cushion money
c) Most of it will rebound when they reboot the dns server (you know what I mean)

Subby laughter turns to tears in 3...2...

That assumes it will bounce back up...might not.
And there are so many fantasies coming true for some folks right now, can't you just let them have their day?


Everybody knows that the dice are loaded
Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed
Everybody knows the war is over
Everybody knows the good guys lost
Everybody knows the fight was fixed
The poor stay poor, the rich get rich
That's how it goes
Everybody knows
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody knows - Leonard Cohen
Youtube Lin-a2lTelg
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: educated: And there are so many fantasies coming true for some folks right now, can't you just let them have their day?

Fantasies are coming true today?
Whar redhead (gal) with intergalactic cruiser, whar?!!


media-amazon.comView Full Size


Would you settle for a time machine?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

no1curr: Myrdinn: educated: And there are so many fantasies coming true for some folks right now, can't you just let them have their day?

Fantasies are coming true today?
Whar redhead (gal) with intergalactic cruiser, whar?!!

[media-amazon.com image 364x498]

Would you settle for a time machine?


Abs-so-farking-lutely.  Especially with that particular TARDIS (and redhead).
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

educated: SpectroBoy: Then subby realized that
a) Zuckerberg is still worth over $120B
b) $7B to him is couch cushion money
c) Most of it will rebound when they reboot the dns server (you know what I mean)

Subby laughter turns to tears in 3...2...

That assumes it will bounce back up...might not.
And there are so many fantasies coming true for some folks right now, can't you just let them have their day?


There are reports people can't get into the building to start fixing stuff because the badge readers are down.
This is a major fark up.
It remains to be seen how bad it really is and what, if any, impact it will have in the future.
 
TenaciousP [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Then subby realized that
a) Zuckerberg is still worth over $120B
b) $7B to him is couch cushion money
c) Most of it will rebound when they reboot the dns server (you know what I mean)

Subby laughter turns to tears in 3...2...


This. The rich never lose in this farking country. Leonard Cohen said it best:

Everybody knows that the dice are loaded
Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed
Everybody knows the war is over
Everybody knows the good guys lost
Everybody knows the fight was fixed
The poor stay poor, the rich get rich
That's how it goes
Everybody knows
Everybody knows that the boat is leaking
Everybody knows that the captain lied
Everybody got this broken feeling
Like their father or their dog just died
Everybody talking to their pockets
Everybody wants a box of chocolates
And a long-stem rose
Everybody knows
 
TenaciousP [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Obviously DRTF other posts before I posted 😕
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is someone else playing the long game?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El_Frijole_Blanco: Is someone else playing the long game?

[Fark user image 300x243]


Yes.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Then subby realized that
a) Zuckerberg is still worth over $120B
b) $7B to him is couch cushion money
c) Most of it will rebound when they reboot the dns server (you know what I mean)

Subby laughter turns to tears in 3...2...


Let's see how the Facebook whistleblower testimony in front of Congress goes tomorrow.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh god I feel so good.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you had a company
And you made a million dollar PROFIT
Every single day
You would have a billon dollars
In around 2 1/2 years
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh no. He probably only has a couple $20 billion or so left. (shrug)

Even if he lost ALL the market value he had before (he won't), he has plenty of property that's still worth a lot of money. Unfortunately.
 
Fark In The Duck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oops...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait I thought ANGH.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Then subby realized that
a) Zuckerberg is still worth over $120B
b) $7B to him is couch cushion money
c) Most of it will rebound when they reboot the dns server (you know what I mean)

Subby laughter turns to tears in 3...2...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baka-san: If you had a company
And you made a million dollar PROFIT
Every single day
You would have a billon dollars
In around 2 1/2 years


That's not how billionaire "money" works
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The stock slide on Monday sent Zuckerberg's worth down to $120.9 billion,

Poor guy.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Likwit: baka-san: If you had a company
And you made a million dollar PROFIT
Every single day
You would have a billon dollars
In around 2 1/2 years

That's not how billionaire "money" works


Putting the numbers into perspective
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sadly, Zuck has no emotion about it.

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought Urban Meyer was behind the shutdown
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ha ha.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
None of this is real money.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: educated: And there are so many fantasies coming true for some folks right now, can't you just let them have their day?

Fantasies are coming true today?
Whar redhead (gal) with intergalactic cruiser, whar?!!


I found the red head.
Just need the the cruiser

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This will affect his life in the following ways:
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Step 1. Own multibillion dollar internet company.
Step 2. Go short and tank the BGP routers.
Step 3. ... profit?
 
