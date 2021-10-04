 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Covid patients have transitioned from being grateful to the hospital staff trying to save their lives, to conspiratorial d-bags, as all the decent people have been vaccinated   (nbcnews.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
View Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.wikihow.com/Kill-Someone-​W​ithout-Lowering-Your-Reputation-in-Fal​lout:-New-Vegas
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now's the time to start requiring I.Q. tests to be admitted to a hospital.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drop them in the farking gutter and let their families treat them.
or not treat them.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start sending people home with an inhaler and bottle of aspirin.
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It seems like you are not comfortable with the care you are receiving at _Insert_Hospital_. I believe that every patient should be comfortable with the care that they are getting, so I want to help you by making sure that you are aware that you have the right to leave, against medical advice, if you so choose. I would be happy to draw up the paper work for you and expedite the process so that you can go to somewhere that you are more comfortable"
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [c.tenor.com image 498x215]


I think we can just close the thread right here.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospitals also have (finally) started purging their Republican/antivax/antiscience employees (non-management only).
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Now's the time to start requiring I.Q. tests to be admitted to a hospital.


IQ tests are simple. "Are you vaccinated?"

Yes - high IQ
No - dumbass
Refuse to answer - see "No."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's interesting that people who become hospitalized are refusing to believe they caught COVID-19. I got the sniffles last week and got tested just in case it was something more than a cold.

I wouldn't want to have COVID, but acknowledging the facts makes it possible to move forward towards a solution. If a patient refuses to believe the facts, then maybe it's time to send them home without treatment.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Right wing idiots are throwing giant temper tantrums because they're victims of their own decisions?

I'm so shocked. What's the over/under on when one of these jagoffs brings a gun to the hospital and blows away a doctor trying to help them.

It'll happen.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Start sending people home with an inhaler and bottle of aspirin.


"But doctor!  My leg is held on by a strip of skin and a couple blood vessels!"
"You'll get what you get and you'll like it!"

Or maybe you meant just the mean ones with Covi....yeah, that's probably it.  I get it.  You meant the Covid jerks.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: WilderKWight: Now's the time to start requiring I.Q. tests to be admitted to a hospital.

IQ tests are simple. "Are you vaccinated?"

Yes - high IQ
No - dumbass
Refuse to answer - see "No."


"Are you vaccinated?"
"I'd prefer people to respect my priva-"
"Not vaccinated, got it."
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is effing broken.  When people vilify nurses and doctors who are working overtime to save their stupid lives, all because of ignorant, mean politics, you can't have nice things.

I respect the Hippocratic oath and the people who keep it, but I couldn't blame anyone who said screw you guys, I'm going home, and I'm not coming back to treat your ignorant stupid ass.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size

/oblig
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut down all the hospitals, nation wide.  For 6 months.  Problem solved.
 
CigaretteSmokingMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?


View Full Size
 
Znuh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in ICU with COVID in March of 2020, you better believe it was "Thank you", "Please", "Thank you for helping me" as MUCH AS HUMANLY POSSIBLE.

When people are coming in asking you if you want to be resuscitated, then asking you for a list of numbers of loved ones in case you need to facetime your last words, you do two things. 

1) You quietly and carefully enunciate the following: "Please do everything in your power to keep me alive." Which, when your O2 is down to 84% and both lungs are white with COVID pneumonia, is hard to do. 

2) You treat those risking their very lives by just entering your ICU room as if they are (and they are) the kindest, bestest people OF ALL TIME. 

Very very very grateful for all the help and care I received from Maine Med. I wouldn't be typing this if it wasn't for them. 

Booster shot (Moderna) Scheduled for this Friday.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?


People of color = extremely lethal and contagious virus.

Conservatives never fail to impress the shiat out of me with their ability to be garbage human beings.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?


Amazing that technology has advanced so far that excrement is able to use the internet.
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give them ivermectin until they die from lack of parasites.  Then insert a UV light bulb in the rectum
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?


You're the first one who has mentioned race in this thread.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edmo:

Haha! I've done that! But I didn't dump the guy from his wheelchair. Csb: worked in a ER, and this guy was found laying in the middle of the street. Bilateral BKA so he had a wheelchair, but fell out of it in the middle of the street. Squad brought him in and we got him in a bed and he slept off whatever he was on. Woke up and demanded McDonalds breakfast be brought to him otherwise we couldn't treat him for a COPD exacerbation. We went back and forth and finally he refused care using many words the Fark filter will not allow. I wheeled him in his chair with 2 policemen flanking me, we parked him right in the middle of the ER parking lot that morning with him ranting and raving. Finally he stopped yelling to himself and wheeled himself over to the bus stop to get picked up. I don't miss the ER.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?


It's okay, buddy.  Just sit tight.  Facebook will be back up soon.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?


Because it is much safer to eat our own?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Arlund and her co-workers ordered him to put on the oxygen mask, the patient - turning purple at that point- responded that Arlund was blocking his view of the football game on the television.

He can watch his precious game from the Devil's front parlor.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?


And I wonder why you wish such a thing?

(No, I don't actually wonder why. None of us do. We know why.)
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet they scream to vaccinate them.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?


If you're deliberately unvaxxed AND you're hospitalized for Covid-19 AND you deny you have Covid-19 AND you're heaping threats and abuse on people who are trying to save your life, well then I'm an equal opportunity shot taker.

/what percentage of people behaving like that do you suppose are Black or Latino?
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CigaretteSmokingMan: BobCumbers: I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?

[Fark user image 850x431]


Oh, they're being serious all right. Dude's consistently like this.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this only happening in the US? Is the rest of the world full of Covidiots too?
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife doesn't work in a hospital, but in private practice has seen her share of Covid dumbfarkery.  Earlier in the year one of her patients (mid seventies, previous heart attack) came in for a check up.  Vaccination came up and he said he wasn't getting it, that Covid wasn't real.  After some pushback he admitted it was a real thing but only affects older people with pre-existing conditions.  To which she of course said, "that's you. You're older with a pre-existing condition."  He later ended up asking if he could transfer to one of the other docs in the practice, to which she obliged.  Guess who was just recently hospitalized with Covid?

/no, not my wife smartasses.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Start sending people home with an inhaler and bottle of aspirin.


Do you have any idea what inhalers cost out of pocket?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should install a slide in every covid ward. The staff would have the right to toss patients down the slide. If a patient goes down the slide, they aren't allowed back into a hospital.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?


Maybe because of oh I dunno....let's pull an example out of thin air...Tuskegee Airmen?
 
flypusher713
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: Is this only happening in the US? Is the rest of the world full of Covidiots too?


My understanding is that the large left/ right -vaccination/Covid death differential is a uniquely American problem.

/we're exceptional!!!
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?


Biden: "Let's send people door to door to get the vaccine to underserved minority communities."

RWNJs: "Bahd'n is goin' DOOR TO DOOR with his VACCINE! Git yer GUNZ boys!"
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
From TFA:

In mid-September, Arlund had a Covid patient whose oxygen level was far below where it should have been. The patient was refusing to wear a specialized oxygen mask or agree to sleep on his stomach, a move to help him avoid going on a ventilator.
When Arlund and her co-workers ordered him to put on the oxygen mask, the patient - turning purple at that point- responded that Arlund was blocking his view of the football game on the television.

Who won the game, you ask?   Sounds like Covid won.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

flypusher713: chapmangregio: Is this only happening in the US? Is the rest of the world full of Covidiots too?

My understanding is that the large left/ right -vaccination/Covid death differential is a uniquely American problem.

/we're exceptional!!!


Having the kind of President who talked about drinking bleach at a COVID press conference probably didn't help.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: Guess who was just recently hospitalized with Covid?


GOOD.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: I wish you people would take shots at the black  and Latino community as much as you do the white unvaxed. Wonder why that is?


Odd.  Nothing in TFA mentioned race of ethnicity of coviddouchebags. I wonder why you assumed they'd be white.

/not really wondering
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chapmangregio: Is this only happening in the US? Is the rest of the world full of Covidiots too?


Yup.  There have been anti-vax protests in many different countries.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

odinsposse: flypusher713: chapmangregio: Is this only happening in the US? Is the rest of the world full of Covidiots too?

My understanding is that the large left/ right -vaccination/Covid death differential is a uniquely American problem.

/we're exceptional!!!

Having the kind of President who talked about drinking bleach at a COVID press conference probably didn't help.


I considered that the low point of that fool's term until 1/6/21.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"So many of us have worked so long and for so many hours, and we're being undervalued by the general public."

Not merely undervalued, but actively seen as part of the problem now - you're part of the conspiracy, healthcare workers, and it's clear to these goddamned covidiots that you're everything from Biden's lackeys to minions of the reptilian overlords trying to inject 5G mind-control chips into everyone so that Bill Gates and his Illuminati friends can force God-fearing people to screw donkeys or something.

I've given up trying to figure out why covidiots do what they do. At this stage, it's hard for me to resist simply hating them.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Snapper Carr: Start sending people home with an inhaler and bottle of aspirin.

Do you have any idea what inhalers cost out of pocket?


I never said anything about them being full.
 
