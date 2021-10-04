 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press) Somebody doesn't like poutine, eh
27
    News  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
Theeng
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sorry, gotta make sure the bridge is safe, eh?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lies. Everybody likes poutine
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guessing some militancy related to the pandemic.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Lies. Everybody likes poutine


^^^^That too.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Lies. Everybody likes poutine


I was going to cook a healthy dinner tonight.
Was.
Poutine night!!!!!!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Lies. Everybody likes poutine


Cheese should not 'squeak'. Give me the disco fries.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've never had poutine in my life. I don't even think I've seen it before. I want to try it, but I feel now it's too late it's been put up on this pedestal that it can't ever actually live up to.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This shutdown for traffic entering Canada will certainly have an effect on the economy to some degree.

Now there's a bold statement. It can also be said about my purchase of a pack of gum at the corner store. But it sure does make you look authoritative, bro.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone trying to import fireworks.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone substituted Poutine on free taco day.

The results were potentially explosive, as seen at this hot-spot on the Canadian border.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I've never had poutine in my life. I don't even think I've seen it before. I want to try it, but I feel now it's too late it's been put up on this pedestal that it can't ever actually live up to.


You should probably save yourself the trouble and never have sex, what with people making it out to be so great and all.

Poutine is like sex, but with more carbs.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wait.  "Poutine" isn't a euphemism here?
Well dust my broom!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I've never had poutine in my life. I don't even think I've seen it before. I want to try it, but I feel now it's too late it's been put up on this pedestal that it can't ever actually live up to.


When I lived in New Hampshire, it was my usual side dish when I ordered delivery.

Also, almost every pizza delivery place in NH and much of the rest of New England has a fried seafood menu and poutine among other side dishes.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Searched 'poutine', came up with this...
tse3.mm.bing.net
1:57
youtube.com
Guy Fieri Eats Fingerling Potato Poutine| Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives | Food Network

I'll pass.
 
special20
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What 'possible explosives ' may look like:
images.albertsons-media.comView Full Size
 
drewsclues
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

aungen: Someone substituted Poutine on free taco day.

The results were potentially explosive, as seen at this hot-spot on the Canadian border.


Exactly, I was going to say bridge explosions only happen on bridges to Mexico because of all the diarrhea from eating the food.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I've never had poutine in my life. I don't even think I've seen it before. I want to try it, but I feel now it's too late it's been put up on this pedestal that it can't ever actually live up to.


You're building the poutine up. You're putting the poutine up on a pedestal.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drewsclues: aungen: Someone substituted Poutine on free taco day.

The results were potentially explosive, as seen at this hot-spot on the Canadian border.

Exactly, I was going to say bridge explosions only happen on bridges to Mexico because of all the diarrhea from eating the food.


Aungen is acting like he's anti-poutine.  He probably doesn't even like tacos, and is just shiatposting.  What a knob.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skybird659: Searched 'poutine', came up with this...
[Link][tse3.mm.bing.net image 148x76]
1:57
youtube.com
Guy Fieri Eats Fingerling Potato Poutine| Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives | Food Network

I'll pass.


That's wrong. Poutine is fries, gravy, cheese curds. Anything else isn't a poutine. Poutine isn't complicated and it isn't supposed to be complicated.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I've never had poutine in my life. I don't even think I've seen it before. I want to try it, but I feel now it's too late it's been put up on this pedestal that it can't ever actually live up to.


It's basically gravy fries with squeaky cheese.

Subtonic: RTOGUY: Lies. Everybody likes poutine

Cheese should not 'squeak'. Give me the disco fries.


Also: THIS^^^
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I've never had poutine in my life. I don't even think I've seen it before. I want to try it, but I feel now it's too late it's been put up on this pedestal that it can't ever actually live up to.


It's the Canadian version of chili cheese fries.

Ie, bland and soggy.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Subtonic: RTOGUY: Lies. Everybody likes poutine

Cheese should not 'squeak'. Give me the disco fries.


If it's not squeaking, it's not fresh, and I feel sorry for you.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: RTOGUY: Lies. Everybody likes poutine

Cheese should not 'squeak'. Give me the disco fries.


Squeaky cheese is the best.

Halloumi for the win.

/I'm sure poutine is ok too
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But I have tickets to the Windsor ballet!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: scottydoesntknow: I've never had poutine in my life. I don't even think I've seen it before. I want to try it, but I feel now it's too late it's been put up on this pedestal that it can't ever actually live up to.

You should probably save yourself the trouble and never have sex, what with people making it out to be so great and all.

Poutine is like sex, but with more carbs.


And less gravy.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: scottydoesntknow: I've never had poutine in my life. I don't even think I've seen it before. I want to try it, but I feel now it's too late it's been put up on this pedestal that it can't ever actually live up to.

It's the Canadian version of chili cheese fries.

Ie, bland and soggy.



This.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: EvaDewer: scottydoesntknow: I've never had poutine in my life. I don't even think I've seen it before. I want to try it, but I feel now it's too late it's been put up on this pedestal that it can't ever actually live up to.

You should probably save yourself the trouble and never have sex, what with people making it out to be so great and all.

Poutine is like sex, but with more carbs.

And less gravy.


You're either doing one wrong, or the other very right
 
