(WRAL) A man driving an SUV with 5 children inside, decided to stop and help out potential injured people from a multiple car crash. His SUV was stolen minutes later by one of the crash victims (wral.com)
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's going to be the dumbest gal on the cell block.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: She's going to be the dumbest gal on the cell block.


How many warrants do you think are involved?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No good deed goes unpunished, i guess.
 
covfefe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Could it have been a concussion or something? The behavior in the article just doesn't make any sense.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I like stories like these when the bad guy (in this case woman) gets caught.

$210k for bond?

Hope she likes her new orange jumpsuit and her 3 hots and a cot.

asshat.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He left the car running with children in the car?
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She went from a simple DUI (likely) to 5 counts of kidnapping, grand theft, and leaving the scene of an accident. That was not a good move to say the least.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Biscuit Tin: She's going to be the dumbest gal on the cell block.

How many warrants do you think are involved?


That's what I'm thinking. You don't jack a car after an accident unless you really don't want to be there when the police arrive. Probably didn't even notice the kids at first but then was all "Welp, I'm really screwed now"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

saddestmanonearth: He left the car running with children in the car?


Maybe he just left the keys in. Instinct to help may have taken over basic sense.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

covfefe: Could it have been a concussion or something? The behavior in the article just doesn't make any sense.


METTTTTHHHHHHHHH!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
New momma was fun.  She made the car go "screeeeeeee!"
Promised us ice cream, too.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I blame Trump
 
jonas opines
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

covfefe: Could it have been a concussion or something? The behavior in the article just doesn't make any sense.


On meth it does!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

covfefe: Could it have been a concussion or something? The behavior in the article just doesn't make any sense.


I've heard of concussions causing a lot of mental problems, but I've never heard of a concussion immediately causing someone to become a klepto and decide to steal the closest available car.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheReject: Probably didn't even notice the kids at first but then was all "Welp, I'm really screwed now"


I don't know why it's so hard to follow this rule,  "If it's not yours, don't touch it"
 
Cheron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
God provides. Crash your car, another shows up running and ready for you
 
jim32rr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: I like stories like these when the bad guy (in this case woman) gets caught.

$210k for bond?

Hope she likes her new orange jumpsuit and her 3 hots and a cot.

asshat.


Asshat?  No need to speak ill of her hairstyle
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: covfefe: Could it have been a concussion or something? The behavior in the article just doesn't make any sense.

METTTTTHHHHHHHHH!


I like how nobody else whispers the word "meth" in their head. Your internal voice gets hijacked by a thin, pale, naked guy hanging off a speeding bus screaming "MEEEETH!"
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That would make me very angry of this happened to me.

Especially the kids part, I only have one so if I ended up with five after the fact I'd be choked.
 
boozehat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Obviously the person has never played Red Dead Redemption.

Never stop to help people out if you're not willing to lose your ride.

It's always a trap.
 
covfefe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Serious Black: covfefe: Could it have been a concussion or something? The behavior in the article just doesn't make any sense.

I've heard of concussions causing a lot of mental problems, but I've never heard of a concussion immediately causing someone to become a klepto and decide to steal the closest available car.


"I apparently hit my head in the crash. Everything seemed like a bad dream. I think I thought I was dreaming. I ran to a car and drove some more and then parked and ran away and fell down."

I dont think I would disbelieve that story.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Asshat?  No need to speak ill of her hairstyle


I'll get her new jail address and send an apology.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How to turn a misdemeanor into six felonies in two easy steps!  LIFE HACK!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

covfefe: Serious Black: covfefe: Could it have been a concussion or something? The behavior in the article just doesn't make any sense.

I've heard of concussions causing a lot of mental problems, but I've never heard of a concussion immediately causing someone to become a klepto and decide to steal the closest available car.

"I apparently hit my head in the crash. Everything seemed like a bad dream. I think I thought I was dreaming. I ran to a car and drove some more and then parked and ran away and fell down."

I dont think I would disbelieve that story.


her mugshot would seem to disprove that fantasy
 
