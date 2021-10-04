 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Driver finds out the hard way that his van is not lower than 2.7m   (bbc.com) divider line
22
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I live for magnificent events, such as in TFA. <3
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is now.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.7meter.com

/doesn't have the same ring as 11foot8.com
 
Frizbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Storrowed.
 
Lipo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one that thinks they should put a sharp cutting edge at the max bridge height to just peel and curl away the tops of trailers so the bridge sustains no damage at all? Just make it a clean cut and let the driver pull on through.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, he gave his truck the Storrow Drive treatment!

Storrowed again! Truck stuck under Boston bridge
Youtube nmZLuLfAO9U


Seriously, why do we still have these low, stupid bridges up on Storrow Drive anyway?

/Relax, I know the answer is "Because fark you, it's Boston! That's why!"
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid metric system.  I blame globalization.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they sell stupid there by the the metric fark-ton.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh! Orange/black striped beam higher by about 2 ft. higher than (almost) invisable concrete spanner directly following warning. Painter spanner orange/black stripes and watch crash numbers drop!
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Petite Mel


2.7meter.com

/doesn't have the same ring as 11foot8.com


I'm guessing it's 11foot8s English cousin
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lipo: Am I the only one that thinks they should put a sharp cutting edge at the max bridge height to just peel and curl away the tops of trailers so the bridge sustains no damage at all? Just make it a clean cut and let the driver pull on through.


Sheered piece then kills following vehicle driver.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ShamanGator:

I'm guessing it's 11foot8s English cousin

thats right.. the 8foot10 ..
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Ah, he gave his truck the Storrow Drive treatment!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nmZLuLfA​O9U]

Seriously, why do we still have these low, stupid bridges up on Storrow Drive anyway?

/Relax, I know the answer is "Because fark you, it's Boston! That's why!"


No, it's probably because of the sheer amount of work required to replace a bridge, and the sheer amount of biatching and whining from the very same "Why don't they just build taller bridges?" crowd, because nobody is ever farking happy.

You replace a bridge, and you have to deal with whatever is crossing the bridge, plus whatever is going underneath it. You shut down traffic in two directions for a large amount of time. And if it's a rail crossing, that shiat is even more difficult. And you can't build the bridge offsite and move it into place, like they can do now, at least not saving any significant time, since you also have to demo the old bridge.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lipo: Am I the only one that thinks they should put a sharp cutting edge at the max bridge height to just peel and curl away the tops of trailers so the bridge sustains no damage at all? Just make it a clean cut and let the driver pull on through.


Just thinking that there are vehicles that could put passengers at that height....

(In case you haven't guessed by the preview image, the video just might have some gore in it.  Conceivably NSFW...)

Tag (Riaru Onigokko) (2015) - Bus Scene
Youtube FGSOau6ekqM
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Application for Lada Stunt Club rejected:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried not using metric?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Ah, he gave his truck the Storrow Drive treatment!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nmZLuLfA​O9U]

Seriously, why do we still have these low, stupid bridges up on Storrow Drive anyway?

/Relax, I know the answer is "Because fark you, it's Boston! That's why!"


I blame TWO people. Sinnabug and Munchkin.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe the driver was trying to figure out what WARNING LOW VERY BRIDGE meant.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: 2.7meter.com

/doesn't have the same ring as 11foot8.com


Still catchier than Around2.2Hogsheads.com
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Ah, he gave his truck the Storrow Drive treatment!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nmZLuLfA​O9U]

Seriously, why do we still have these low, stupid bridges up on Storrow Drive anyway?


In most cases the answer is "The bridge has been around longer than automobiles have existed".
 
King Something
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
