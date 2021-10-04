 Skip to content
(Tucson.com)   Riding that train, high on cocai .... shooting, what the hell   (tucson.com) divider line
27
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alice Robinson was in the dining car eating an omelette when she said the "weird stuff started."

This whole sentence is great.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Amtrak shooting? Perhaps I should stick to riding the Darjeeling Limited?
 
austerity101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It never occurred to me that you can apparently just take a gun on an Amtrak train.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was it the 3:10 to yuma?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He was just helping them upgrade to bullet trains.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh shiat!  I just rode back to Tucson on that same train on Thursday last week!

/Damn!
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

austerity101: It never occurred to me that you can apparently just take a gun on an Amtrak train.


Yep. One of the two occasions I took Amtrak (to NYC, no less) a few of the other passengers were in full ammosexual camouflage. I saw no weapons, but I suspect they were carrying.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Grateful Dead - Casey Jones (Winterland 12/31/78)
Youtube CxCfnq7A56M
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Casey's life sure got wild after he left the railway and started hanging out with those turtles.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe next time just surveil them, and arrest them when they get off the train.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash - Casey Jones (Official Audio)
Youtube T_XUV3HJajQ
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: It never occurred to me that you can apparently just take a gun on an Amtrak train.


There are no metal detectors or cops at the small stations.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Amtrak shooting? Perhaps I should stick to riding the Darjeeling Limited?


This was the Sunset Limited, Frank Sinatra's favorite train...same train & station where Steve McQueen beats up the conman in the Amtrak coach...seen Texas Rangers, Border Patrol & DEA guys board Amtrak trains, some with dogs
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

austerity101: It never occurred to me that you can apparently just take a gun on an Amtrak train.


I took Amtrak from Philly to Seattle, then to San Diego, and then back to Philly one summer

The closest to "security" I had was at Philly where I had to walk past a police dog before showing my ticket.

You could bring a backpack of grenades on Amtrak and no one would notice.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is down the street from where I work. Got to the parking garage this morning and heard sirens just non-stop.


FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Life imitates a Gene Wilder movie.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Disappointed that the mining payroll wasn't aboard mayhem ensued.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
See. If everyone on the train was armed only the suspect would be dead.

I want to know what the circumstances were that they couldn't wait. I'd like to know what he was delivering and to whom that made this a better choice.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama Biden.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Man, first the derailing and now this? I'm so glad I got my train trip in before both of those.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: This is down the street from where I work. Got to the parking garage this morning and heard sirens just non-stop.


If America was actually dangerous someone would fire a rpg at that.
My point is, people  Exaggerate.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: austerity101: It never occurred to me that you can apparently just take a gun on an Amtrak train.

There are no metal detectors or cops at the small stations.


None in LA either. Maybe soon. It would be a total clusterfark though and probably not work. I rode surfliner for almost three years and it was pretty much without incident except for the the guy high out of his mind dressed like Capt America...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: austerity101: It never occurred to me that you can apparently just take a gun on an Amtrak train.

There are no metal detectors or cops at the small stations.


TSA will occasionally show up and search people and bags. They can do that.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bad guys have started using the trains to transport drugs cause it is was harder to get caught.
 
kindms
‘’ less than a minute ago  
