 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   The outage is much, MUCH worse than originally thought. Almost EVERY cell carrier globally has lost or has extremely slow Internet access right now   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
131
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

3007 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 04 Oct 2021 at 1:59 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



131 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm: this loaded instantly. On Monopoly team Verizon.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tens of thousands of users worldwide without service.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DFW area here.. AT&T LTE service is very sluggish, with sites taking minutes to load vs a second or two. Not sure if it's DNS related or not since I don't have any session debug tools available to validate.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Google Fi, and Fark is loading faster on mobile than it is on my desktop.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not Russian to judgement but did someone Putin malware?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, not seeing any issues here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that a shiat-ton of other sites are slow because they're feeding user tracking data through Facebook servers which are now unreachable. You don't need your own FB account to be a part of their dataset.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Verizon FIOS and T-Mobile LTE/5G are working fine for data around here (Eastern MA).
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Nope, not seeing any issues here.

[Fark user image 720x720]


HELLO? YES, MY INTERNET CONNECTION IS SLOW. NO, I CAN'T DOWNLOAD ANY NEW PORNO VIDEOS. IT'S RUBBISH.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
isitdownrightnow.com is down.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: isitdownrightnow.com is down.


(registers isisitdownrightnowdown.com
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT at work has posted that they're getting lots of reports of issues with O365. Given that the company scope is international, that's not helpful much, only in "Yeah, it's bother enough people that IT is sending out an outage notice."
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: isitdownrightnow.com is down.

(registers isisitdownrightnowdown.com


It's up now... just slow.

Fanfiction.net is down, however.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark proper for me is fast. The images, however, are very slow, I recall they use a CDN to store those so....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fascinating. Downdetector.com is reporting lots of issues on AT&T, and even better, isn't loading the background map, so you get to guess. They seem to be having trouble in Texas (probably DFW), California (probably LA/SD), either Chicago or Detroit, and that last blob looks too far north for Atlanta, maybe the Triad area of North Carolina? (Not to be confused with the Triangle area, yes, NC has two three-city clusters.)
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: isitdownrightnow.com is down.

(registers isisitdownrightnowdown.com

It's up now... just slow.

Fanfiction.net is down, however.


Is FFN being down really a bad thing?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So this is what it's like to live in the sticks
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm getting porn at 999G/per second. All is normal here, Houston.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've noticed pics on threads here on fark are hanging
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Good thing Facebook doesn't own Fark. Yet.
Farkers will have a melt down.
 
lefty248
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: On Google Fi, and Fark is loading faster on mobile than it is on my desktop.


Ditto.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The internet is just on a smoke break, will you relax...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My posting machine is working fine.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And as this is the Daily Fail, I now doubt the existence of DNS, IP addresses and the internet.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like people reported a bunch of places being down around the same time between 11 and Noon EDT.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Downdetector reports basically everything going to hell at about the same time except for.

Reddit: Which first went to hell earlier today, recovered, and went to hell again.

Steam: Which had problems yesterday but seems to be it's usual sort-of-ok today.

WOW: Whatever that is. Maybe it's fine because nobody care and thus no reports on it.

and Bank of America: which always sucks.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
their best tech's are working on it right now...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redsquid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm in VT and my mobile connection is slow as shiat, so business as usual.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
monterey Cal. AT&T wi-fi loading fark on my Chromebook just fine. Streaming fine. Fark on!
 
wiwille
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: DFW area here.. AT&T LTE service is very sluggish, with sites taking minutes to load vs a second or two. Not sure if it's DNS related or not since I don't have any session debug tools available to validate.


DFW resident as well...

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh, on the facebook page for down detector I read the comments....hmm...would ASCII art of a penis break the rules?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: isitdownrightnow.com is down.


I'm with your wife right now, she says it's always down. Gotta go, she's ready  ... again
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm on AT&T in LA, and haven't seen any problems at all.  I don't use the FB app on my phone, but Messenger seems to be working too.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Huh.
I have verizon for my phone and AT&T for home internet and both are working.
Maybe that's why I'm not getting any trips on uber eats or doordash today though. It did seem odd. Mondays are usually pretty busy.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Same AT&T wi-fi also running MSNBC live on my Firestick while I post this on Chromebook.
Monterey Calif.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"huh? Did you say, the blue wire?, cause I've got more than one here"
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: I'm guessing that a shiat-ton of other sites are slow because they're feeding user tracking data through Facebook servers which are now unreachable. You don't need your own FB account to be a part of their dataset.


What u need is Cloudflares WARP for iOS and android
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well that explains it. I thought it was because I live out in the WI boonies.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Umm: this loaded instantly. On Monopoly team Verizon.


Just loaded right up on T-Mobile.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Huh.
I have verizon for my phone and AT&T for home internet and both are working.
Maybe that's why I'm not getting any trips on uber eats or doordash today though. It did seem odd. Mondays are usually pretty busy.


Same here...Chicago area seems to be working so far - DFW, NYC, BOS and LA are reporting lots of problems.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Testing.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why is this a surprise to anyone?  It's been known that the Covid vaccines start to wear off over time.
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: I'm guessing that a shiat-ton of other sites are slow because they're feeding user tracking data through Facebook servers which are now unreachable. You don't need your own FB account to be a part of their dataset.


Maybe some day someone will invent a web browser that doesn't stall out for every unreachable server in the stupidly long list of different servers that a web page refers to.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WTP 2: their best tech's are working on it right now...
[Fark user image image 303x166]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Even Fark.com is running slowly today, so Serious Business indeed.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe the Internet just needs a hug:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 131 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.