(AOL)   New pedophile scandal rocks French Catholic Church, although religious scholars point out that if it were an old scandal, the pedophiles wouldn't be interested   (aol.com) divider line
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Emptying the pews of your local church is the only thing that will stop this from happening every 10 years.
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is pizza involved?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Francis has taken a series of steps aimed at wiping out sexual abuse of minors by clerics

Maybe he needs to wipe out the clerics.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In first grade, a priest told me I was the nicest boy he'd ever seen.

I was touched.
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'll say this one more time:

If you every give even a penny to the Catholic Church then you blatantly fund pedophiles. Full stop.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonjour!

alternet.orgView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Canuck: So I'll say this one more time:

If you every give even a penny to the Catholic Church any large organized religion then you blatantly fund pedophiles. Full stop.


/fix'd
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they found 3,000 in a population of 115,000, so 2.6 percent, more or less in line with the general population of men. (Unknown, but less than 5 percent and more than 1 percent.)

The problem is not that the church disproportionately attracts pedophiles, it's that they enable them, and have consistently done so since at least the 1950s.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To quote Mr. Savage: if children got molested at Denny's as often as they get molested at church, it would be illegal to take your child to Denny's.

(And y'know. We might've even shut Denny's down.)
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: ""We have estimated the number (of paedophiles) as standing at 3,000, out of 115,000 priests and religious officials, going back to the 1950s,""

I question "priests and religious officals"

I would like to see a breakdown.

I suspect that adding "and religion officials" is an attempt to hide how many PRIESTS were paedofiles.  Could a nun be a pedofile?

googleing a little found this

"The Catholic Church in France is organised into 98 dioceses, which in 2012 were served by 7,000 sub-75 priests."

sub-75 yr old priests places them: 2012-50...starting at 1962
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfGirl69: Is pizza involved?


pissaladière
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop bringing your kids to pedophiles to abuse. Stop giving money to the worlds oldest/largest/most organized pedophile ring.

In fact, do us all a favor and just stop with all this medieval bullshiat all together. The world will be a better place without any organized religions.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SurfGirl69: Is pizza involved?


That was my first thought too.

Conservatives: Liberals are running pedophile rings out of their basements!

Also Conservatives: support actual pedophiles.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Aqualung" should be the official theme song of the Catholic Church.

There's no "new" pedophile scandal, it's the same pedophile scandal randomly popping up in a new place every few years. It's endemic.
 
Mukster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well done subby!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: So they found 3,000 in a population of 115,000, so 2.6 percent, more or less in line with the general population of men. (Unknown, but less than 5 percent and more than 1 percent.)

The problem is not that the church disproportionately attracts pedophiles, it's that they enable them, and have consistently done so since at least the 1950s.


Key phrase being "they found". Pedophiles are like cockroaches, if you find 3,000 you have 30,000.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
3k out of 115k? That's barely worse than the common flu!
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's only child molestation if it comes from a particular region in France; anywhere else, it's just sparkling pedophilia.
 
illegal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why is the pedophile church even legal?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeff5: "Aqualung" should be the official theme song of the Catholic Church.

There's no "new" pedophile scandal, it's the same pedophile scandal randomly popping up in a new place every few years. It's endemic.


Except Aqualung wasn't an actual pedo, those verses are told from the viewpoint of a judgemental outsider assuming because he's sitting in the park he must be "eyeing little girls with bad intent."
 
suze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For the Catholic Church everywhere, it's really one long, dirty bunch of scandals non-stop for centuries.
 
suze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: So they found 3,000 in a population of 115,000, so 2.6 percent, more or less in line with the general population of men. (Unknown, but less than 5 percent and more than 1 percent.)

The problem is not that the church disproportionately attracts pedophiles, it's that they enable them, and have consistently done so since at least the 1950s.


More like since the 1st century A.D.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: 3k out of 115k? That's barely worse than the common flu!


We found cancer, but its only in one body part.
 
