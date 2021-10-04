 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Henrietta Lacks' estate sues company over use of her cells, which are alive and used in medical experiments even though she's been dead for seventy years. No word if Herbert West plans to sue for copyright infringement   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    HeLa, Henrietta Lacks, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Cell culture, Rebecca Skloot, biotechnology company, HeLa cells, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD.

Make those racist farking vultures PAY.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If they are clones are they really hers?
 
BlueVet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: If they are clones are they really hers?


Yes
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good.
None of her surviving relatives should have to worry about anything money-related ever again.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA: "Johns Hopkins said it never sold or profited from the cell lines"

Yeah, except for the millions upon millions of dollars in government-supplied money for experiments and research that used the HeLa cells.  Other than that, they had nothing to do with it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Henrietta Lacks: The Immortal Woman
Youtube WU5uCiV0MyQ
 
freetomato
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I am glad to hear this. After reading the book, I was horrified to learn that her family had not seen one cent of compensation, and nearly didn't find out about Henrietta's contributions to science at all.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a tough one. On one hand, informed consent means that collection should never have happened in the first place - and 100% should not have been further used without her family's permission.

On the other,
That cell line has led to research that has saved countless lives - from vaccine effects to HPV research.

That being said, Shouldn't the statute of limitations have expired years ago? Civil cases have even shorter durations than criminal - so it seems a bit strange to bring the suit now that basically all witnesses or involved parties will be retired or lost unfortunately.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I read this story years ago, I said to myself "bet you Oprah makes this movie. Maybe even plays the lead." Wish I had actually bet real money on it.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5686132/​

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sweet.

Put me on the jury. I can totally be fair.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's a tough one. On one hand, informed consent means that collection should never have happened in the first place - and 100% should not have been further used without her family's permission.

On the other,
That cell line has led to research that has saved countless lives - from vaccine effects to HPV research.

That being said, Shouldn't the statute of limitations have expired years ago? Civil cases have even shorter durations than criminal - so it seems a bit strange to bring the suit now that basically all witnesses or involved parties will be retired or lost unfortunately.


The family learned of the HeLa cell line by 1975.  I don't think "wait 45 years before suing" will fare well in court.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's a tough one. On one hand, informed consent means that collection should never have happened in the first place - and 100% should not have been further used without her family's permission.


Question: when it comes to medications tested from fetal cell lines or at least parts of them, is their an explicit consent form for the sake of research from the donors?
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: If they are clones are they really hers?


Yeah!  Are the copies, of Star Trek TNG, on BitTorrent really Paramount's?
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That's a tough one. On one hand, informed consent means that collection should never have happened in the first place - and 100% should not have been further used without her family's permission.

On the other,
That cell line has led to research that has saved countless lives - from vaccine effects to HPV research.

That being said, Shouldn't the statute of limitations have expired years ago? Civil cases have even shorter durations than criminal - so it seems a bit strange to bring the suit now that basically all witnesses or involved parties will be retired or lost unfortunately.


Short answer: no.

Long answer: Well, since the reason the time has lapsed is because they did their best to try to hide the whole thing, and only failed because they didn't see it as immoral at the time (but certainly did when they tried to keep the family in the dark later)? Also, no.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No ones cells were stolen. No ones ethnicity was exploited to steal cells. That's not how biology works.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Somaticasual: That's a tough one. On one hand, informed consent means that collection should never have happened in the first place - and 100% should not have been further used without her family's permission.

Question: when it comes to medications tested from fetal cell lines or at least parts of them, is their an explicit consent form for the sake of research from the donors?


When you check in at a clinic for a medical procedure, that long consent form that they have you sign probably includes a sentence or two in which you agree to assign to the clinic any intellectual property rights to anything they might invent using stuff from your body.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm decidedly sympathetic to Lacks' family. But this lawsuit names ThermoFisher which had exactly nothing to do with the initial harvesting of Lacks' cervical cancer tissue. The lawsuit is a sham and nothing but a cash grab.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What exactly was she, or her heirs deprived of?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Somaticasual: That's a tough one. On one hand, informed consent means that collection should never have happened in the first place - and 100% should not have been further used without her family's permission.

On the other,
That cell line has led to research that has saved countless lives - from vaccine effects to HPV research.

That being said, Shouldn't the statute of limitations have expired years ago? Civil cases have even shorter durations than criminal - so it seems a bit strange to bring the suit now that basically all witnesses or involved parties will be retired or lost unfortunately.

The family learned of the HeLa cell line by 1975.  I don't think "wait 45 years before suing" will fare well in court.


Could very well be they didn't have the means or knowledge of how to do so. Thgat or maybe no one would take the case?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I figured she be more pissed about being holed up in that basement all these years...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think it was one of her daughters who said in an interview that they were all very proud of this ladies contribution to science.
I had to give stool sample once. I'm proud to think that my family can dine out on it for years.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Destroy the cell line.  Give the family some money.

Problem solved.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rereading TekWar: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: If they are clones are they really hers?

Yeah!  Are the copies, of Star Trek TNG, on BitTorrent really Paramount's?


Paramount still exists though. Does a copy of Streetgirl still belong to RKO Radio Pictures?
 
