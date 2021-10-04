 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Wife of Gov DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer, will submit to any treatment plan her husband chooses for her   (foxnews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she's STILL willingly married to that pile of garbage, that's a diagnosis of Karma, not cancer.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hope she doesn't need an icu at any point
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How soon until the "vaccinations cause breast cancer" garbage starts?
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, that leaves her with two boobs currently intact.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
White and politically connected. She will receive the best care in the world.

Something not available to most Americans
 
hereinNC
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am amazed that they believe the doctor.      However I am guessing all experimental and non approved treatment choices are on the table.
 
woodjf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not going to say anything snarky about someone getting cancer. That sucks though.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be great if the hospitals were too full of covid patients to help her out? Seems like justice to me.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, I'm sure if she needs any sort of medical intervention at least no one will have to explain to her why they aren't wearing masks.

And I sure if she needs chemotherapy everyone who sees her afterwards will just smile if she asked if they have been vaccinated....."HIPPA says I don't have to tell you."
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope her the fullest of recoveries, but one hell of a biatch of a time getting treatment at the jam-packed hospitals in her shiatty husband's farked-up state.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Husband? Silly fool, married men in Gilead must always be referred to as "Commander".
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They'll trust an oncologist?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do not, Guvnor  -- I repeat -- do not -- listen to the medical professionals

It's Deep State trap -- just like Fauci.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ooh wouldn't it be terrible if her cancer treatment made her immunocompromised and she farkin' died of covid.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And yet, I believe somehow she's going to have no problem at all getting regular appointments, exams, and procedures in hospitals.  Unlike the rest of you pleebs.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Wouldn't it be great if the hospitals were too full of covid patients to help her out? Seems like justice to me.


Dem controlled hospitals are letting real americans die out of spite will be the narrative.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey - at least we know which jail to find a shaman in, for that oh so non conventional treatment.

Seen here chanting the anti cancer remedy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dogdaze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let it derail his bullshiat 

Florida could use a break.
 
Dels
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ronbot is actually her minion. She created him, and she operates him.

Don't agree with her politics, but fark cancer.
 
schubie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You just know Ron is sweating about whether to be filmed wearing a mask in public. Is the health of his now immuncompromised wife more important than some deplorable's votes
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder if he is advising her to 'show up at the emergency room' as he has advised other cancer patients?
To be fair regarding that quote, he is a tremendous piece of human shiat.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Grab the Intervectine, honey. It's a lot cheaper that Chemo
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I read on myspace that injecting fishtank cycler into your ear canals is the ONE TRICK the BIG PHARMA doesn't want you to know to DEFEAT cancer.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gubbo: White and politically connected. She will receive the best care in the world.

Something not available to most Americans


"White and politically connected. She will receive the best care in the world."

^^^^THIS^^^^ is reality.
 
anfrind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She can treat it with essential oils.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: How soon until the "vaccinations cause breast cancer" garbage starts?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
shpritz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Hope she doesn't need an icu at any point


You're so precious.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Available right next to Ivermectin at your local Tractor Supply...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Too bad he didn't get ball cancer and lose his balls, although Trump sorta removed them the other day anyway.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I hope her the fullest of recoveries, but one hell of a biatch of a time getting treatment at the jam-packed hospitals in her shiatty husband's farked-up state.


Oh I'm sure she will get the best care at some hospital that is not located in Fla.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As toxic as her husband is, he probably gave it to her.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You could send her to the Mayo clinic for treatment or scream "FAKE NEWS!" and send her to South America for discount boobie and bootie implants plus a bit of botox where it matters most.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

schubie: You just know Ron is sweating about whether to be filmed wearing a mask in public. Is the health of his now immuncompromised wife more important than some deplorable's votes


If certain family members have taught me anything...no, it isn't. :/
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't wish this on anyone!
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ah one of those main/politics combos, now I understand the comments.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A little horse de-wormer will clear that right up. So I hear.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I hope her the fullest of recoveries, but one hell of a biatch of a time getting treatment at the jam-packed hospitals in her shiatty husband's farked-up state.


She's white and well connected. She'll be on a plane to New York or Massachusetts in the morning.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dogdaze: Let it derail his bullshiat 

Florida could use a break.


If it could, that would mean there is an actual human being inside him, capable of legitimate love and emotional connection, which would make his actions - and definitive lack thereof- as a supposed leader even more bewildering and appalling.

He'll stay close enough long enough to get some good shots for the news and then at some point they'll do a sit-down interview where they talk about how she stressed upon him that the State- nay, the country- needed him more, though he was always just a phone call away.

This is potentially the best thing to happen to his career, if he gets the right spin doctor to weave the perfect angle.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe there's horse medicine she can take.  I've heard that radiation helps.  Perhaps she needs to swallow some plutonium.  In any case, she should not she a doctor or get treatment from a hospital, they only want to give her things so that they can make money.

Right dumbf*ck trump lovers?
 
illegal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: White and politically connected. She will receive the best care in the world.

Something not available to most Americans


Yeah white=rich racist much
 
Hebjamn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Saddened ?

Any spouse who is less than devastated by this news either doesn't understand the diagnosis or has no soul.
Or both.
 
AeAe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rub some ivermectin on it. Then insert a UV light bulb in her anus.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AeAe: Rub some ivermectin on it. Then insert a UV light bulb in her anus.


Fark is not you personal erotic- oh, Christ on churches, why do I even bother?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I presume this means having her eat Play-Doh and rubbing gravel on her head.  As opposed to, y'know, getting cancer treatments.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oops! I forgot to include the first name in my thoughts and prayers.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: White and politically connected. She will receive the best care in the world.

Something not available to most Americans


And rich.  You forgot the most important part.

She won't need to rely on the American health system.  Asshat will just ship her over to Europe for some actual first class care... that also won't bankrupt him.
 
austerity101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My dad died of cancer. 64. He was a living saint who enriched the lives of everyone he met. He was a special ed teacher; he worked at a camp for troubled boys; he volunteered at the local hospital until he was too weak to do so any more.

He was also the chaperone and coordinator for tons of rock-concert trips in the 80s and 90s, taking students to see Tesla, Whitesnake, Poison, and so many others I can't remember. (The performing venue was several hours away, because we lived in the country.)

This woman married a Nazi collaborator, fully aware of who he was. She can die a slow and agonizing death as a warning to others.

Evil people, and those who support evil people willingly, deserve painful, cancerous demises.
 
austerity101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Save your sympathy for people who deserve it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hebjamn: Saddened ?

Any spouse who is less than devastated by this news either doesn't understand the diagnosis or has no soul.
Or both.


Republicans gotta save those strong words for stuff like Mr. Potato Head.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hebjamn: Saddened ?

Any spouse who is less than devastated by this news either doesn't understand the diagnosis or has no soul.
Or both.


When my wife told me she had breast cancer after years( twenty to be precise) of being very scared of getting it, and me saying "See honey it's ok, don't worry"...I farkin pass out or at least had to lie down on my shop floor.

Talk about devastating.

That was 20 years ago and she's still with us, cancer free.
 
