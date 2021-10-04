 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Chicago)   Chicago police: "Right, roll call time. Mayor?" "Here." "Police Superintendent?" "Present." "Random gunfire?" *bang*   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obvious tag suffering from a GSW?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what is a roll call?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Obvious tag suffering from a GSW?


What do the Warriors have to do with this?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: what is a roll call?


It's like Homeroom class but for people who got bad grades.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chiraq. I'm surprised gunfire in Chicago even makes the news.  "Pope Catholic"  "Bear shiats in Woods"  film at 11
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: what is a roll call?


roll callnounthe process of calling out a list of names to establish who is present
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Hyjamon: what is a roll call?

roll callnounthe process of calling out a list of names to establish who is present


let me refine my query: why is the Mayor and Police Super doing an attendance check in an intersection?

"Gunshots fired at an intersection Saturday, just minutes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown left"
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Hyjamon: what is a roll call?

roll callnounthe process of calling out a list of names to establish who is present



Who is present?  I thought who's on first.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: "Gunshots fired at an intersection Saturday, just minutes after Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown left"


Doughnut shop just down the street? Sordid love affair? Who cares?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And then the shooter went skipping happily down the sidewalk.

No, really, watch the video.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: what is a roll call?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flearhcp95
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In Chicago...heard a bunch of gunshots around 6:30 this morning and I swear my first thought was how disrespectful it is to shoot somebody that early...
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are Gypsie and Cambot ok?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Sorry I missed you today"
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Hyjamon: what is a roll call?

It's like Homeroom class but for people who got bad grades.


This is why we need "Comment of the Year" awards
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I bet an old white guy upset about his freedumbs being infringed did the shooting.
 
