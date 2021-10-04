 Skip to content
 
(Billings Gazette)   Idiots shoot elk on Wyoming island, resulting in bloody, days-long extraction in front of families and kids, plus ass-chewing from game wardens and shaming by local "poop fairy." "The elk carcasses, meanwhile, sat untouched and bloating in the sun"   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great, white hunters, indeed.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where's Joe Pickett when you need him?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Should be arrested for wasting the meat. Elk stew is probably the greatest thing ever.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You've got to hope that hunters will do the right thing and be respectful of both the wildlife they're hunting as well as the rest of the public."


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The small penis squad strikes again.

Maybe we should be thankful it wasn't humans.
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hunting is so stupid and outdated.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"It's an ethical question," Nielson told the News&Guide. "That's not fair chase, cornering them on an island and mowing them down."

There's apparently a small moral gate around using modern weaponry to snipe unarmed creatures.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hunting is so stupid and outdated.


'Trophy' hunting is stupid and outdated.
 
fat boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like they finally got the meat out,

Stay upwind from the gut piles
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hunting is so stupid and outdated.


Tell that to native Alaskans
 
rummonkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: whidbey: Hunting is so stupid and outdated.

'Trophy' hunting is stupid and outdated.


This.

For example here in Northeast Ohio we have already driven off 95% of all the natural predators for the deer in the area. We need controlled and regulated hunting to keep their numbers in check.

Trophy hunting something like an elk just so you can have the head on your wall? Completely different story and unacceptable.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: whidbey: Hunting is so stupid and outdated.

'Trophy' hunting is stupid and outdated.


Hunting can be outdated and stupid depending on how you go about it. Nothing is all good or all bad. As someone who used to hunt quite a bit, then quit because it didn't seem sustainable where I live, context around how and where someone hunts is really important. I would say I disagree with a lot of hunting these days
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No laws about shooting over bodies of water? That is a big no-no here in BC. This is a prime example why we have that rule.
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So many different Halloween Costume inspirations in this article. I think I will go with "Sexy Poop Fairy"
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought you weren't supposed to shoot over water because the bullets will skip in random directions.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For the second week in a row:

"What? Rednecks mistreating our public lands and resources?  SHOCKING!!!"
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hunting is so stupid and outdated.


Meat hunting is acceptable. I have done it myself, and I am grateful to the animals that gave their lives for my sustenance. But I will never respect anyone who kills things for fun.
And if these guys had been meat hunters, they never would have shot at animals they had no ready way to recover.
Disrespectful assholes.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rummonkey: Subtonic: whidbey: Hunting is so stupid and outdated.

'Trophy' hunting is stupid and outdated.

This.

For example here in Northeast Ohio we have already driven off 95% of all the natural predators for the deer in the area. We need controlled and regulated hunting to keep their numbers in check.

Trophy hunting something like an elk just so you can have the head on your wall? Completely different story and unacceptable.


Elk aren't trophy animals. Hunters absolutely take the meat, which is absolutely delicious. I have some Elk meat in the freezer right now. I'm looking forward to making some stew with it when the weather turns a little more.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whidbey: Hunting is so stupid and outdated.


Yes. So much more civilized to walk up to an elk that's been hand-raised from birth by humans and thump it in the skull with one of the steel-rod-cow-brain-thumpers from No Country for Old Men.

/ that being said...my grandparents raised rabbits. Grandpa would go out to the hutches, thump the rabbit, twist its neck to make sure and skin it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, old dumb hunters, here is what you did wrong:
1. You killed animals that had no reasonable means of escape.
2. You were shooting towards a jogging trail that was in use at that time of day.
3. You didn't stop to think "Huh, how are we going to get those elk off that island in the middle of that river?"

It's not that the people in that town are averse to hunting, but you managed to piss everyone off by just being completely clueless about the right way to do it. Why not just go down to the park and shoot goats in the petting zoo while you're at it?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTFA: The elk carcasses, meanwhile, sat untouched and bloating up in the sunlight for hours. The elderly hunting party hadn't thought out how they'd get to the elk, and once they sized up the Snake they realized they'd risk their lives if they tried to ford it.

Great jerb, idiots.
 
