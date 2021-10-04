 Skip to content
 
(The Verge)   Facebook has solved its problems in handling controversial content   (theverge.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh
Darn
 
danielem1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Like someone said (on a social network that's not down) interesting timing considering the whistle blower stuff is just starting to pick up steam.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If it doesn't involve Zuckerberg locked in a room with 30-50 feral hogs, I don't want to hear about it.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


(note: the domain name is not actually for sale but I LOL'd)
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
but how am I supposed to message people now? using SMS like a peasant??
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Collective IQ just went up few points
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the problem is apparently DNS (it's always DNS)

It would be pretty funny if they let their "facebook.com" registration lapse.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh no, where will I go pick fights with total strangers now?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Attack or extortion?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Twitter is fun right now

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Oh no, where will I go pick fights with total strangers now?


Twitter still works
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where'd you go?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saborlas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What, did a news outfit find out about the unspoken rule that unhinged wingnuts are allowed to post whatever they want and hurting their fee-fees is a guaranteed timeout?

Kinda like how Reddit keeps problematic subreddits around until they start costing the site money. They knew about the underage upskirt shot subreddit all along, they only acted once media attention hit a certain level.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks like DNS is well and truly jacked for quite a few services. Even Fark threads are taking a hot minute to load images.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't access it right now so that pretty much solves the problem.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Oh no, where will I go pick fights with total strangers now?


Poltab is that way -->
 
Tenga
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What year is it?
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
HOW WILL EVER KNOW WHAT PEOPLE I AM PERIPHERALLY ASSOCIATED WITH HAD FOR LUNCH TODAY???!?!?!
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark that toxic, divisive, piece of garbage website. If it never came back nothing of value would be lost
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cool, now pull the plug on Fox News and maybe we can put this pandemic bullshiat behind us at long last?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Oh no, where will I go pick fights with total strangers now?


Try Reddit or Fark.com
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sadly this is temporary and will get fixed soon most likely.
Would you imagine how the world would be if it were permanent?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well not, like that, but at last a lot less shiattier than now.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Zuckerberg saw a black helicopter tailing him on the way into work today, told them to start flushing code before the warrant arrives.
nofilmschool.comView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: HOW WILL EVER KNOW WHAT PEOPLE I AM PERIPHERALLY ASSOCIATED WITH HAD FOR LUNCH TODAY???!?!?!


I had a deviled egg salad sandwich on an onion bagel.  Thanks for asking.

Anyone else wanna chime in?
 
Di Atribe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Oh no, where will I go pick fights with total strangers now?


fark dot com
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They're scrubbing incriminating evidence.

Also:

That was a costly @60Minutes interview.
Facebook has lost $50 billion in market value so far this morning.
$FB
 
gregario
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Productivity just went up 5000%
 
thehobbes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's this mean?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thehobbes: [Fark user image 298x191]


Fark user imageView Full Size



Nuh-uh. There is ONE person who can NOT go to twitter!!! Ha-ha!!
 
xalres
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Big time hugOps for the poor bastards dealing with it. I've been to this kind of rodeo before, not on this scale though. Here's how the first few hours usually goes.

Software says it's a network problem.

Network says it's infrastructure.

Infrastructure says it's cyber security.

Cyber security says it's software.

...repeat until a C-level starts screaming.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Oh no, where will I go pick fights with total strangers now?


You're such a prick
 
xalres
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: hotrod2001: Oh no, where will I go pick fights with total strangers now?

You're such a prick


PHOOK YOO HYTLERRR!!! COME AT SCRO!!!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But where else am I going to get my fill of passive-aggressive snarkery?

Oh.  Right.
 
TheXerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like Zuck picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.
 
xalres
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Oh no, where will I go pick fights with total strangers now?


You're a jerk, a complete kneebiter.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm so glad my daughter made me a grandma (again) late last night and posted enough pics for me to forward to direct family before the outage.
I'm serious. if she'd given birth today, there would've been chaos from family members who rely on whatsapp for news as there is no way in hell am I sending pics via any other medium - especially because my mum isn't tech savvy enough to know what to do. weirdly enough, my daughter always posts to facebook and nowhere else.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Saborlas: the underage upskirt shot subreddit


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thehobbes: What's this mean?[Fark user image image 305x292]


BGP is how the owners of IP addresses advertise how to reach them.

Route withdrawals means someone is telling the rest of the internet "this is no longer a valid route to these IPs," which (if done thoroughly), essentially removes the ability for the broader internet to reach those addresses.

BGP has a serious lack of security. Malicious BGP changes are typically route changes, not just dropping routes like we're seeing here. By changing the routes, you can force traffic to reroute to wherever you want.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But...but...think of all the Instagrammers who can't sell you their worthless crap right now. Have pity!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thehobbes: What's this mean?


BGP (Border Gateway Protocol) announces to the internet how you get to stuff and things that are contained within your ASN (Autonomous System Number) which represents all of your IP address space.

If you stop announcing your ASN info, global BGP will basically stop re-advertising your routes, and after a predetermined timeout, your entire network goes **POOF** as far as the rest of the Internet is concerned.

If you host your own DNS servers within your ASN, and you stop sending updates to the root name servers, then your DNS resolution goes away on top of that, since the root servers no longer receive regular zone transfers from your DNS servers.

So basically they accidentally the whole thing.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

danielem1: Like someone said (on a social network that's not down) interesting timing considering the whistle blower stuff is just starting to pick up steam.


The person on "60 Minutes" is due to testify to Congress tomorrow.
 
Di Atribe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: markie_farkie: HOW WILL EVER KNOW WHAT PEOPLE I AM PERIPHERALLY ASSOCIATED WITH HAD FOR LUNCH TODAY???!?!?!

I had a deviled egg salad sandwich on an onion bagel.  Thanks for asking.

Anyone else wanna chime in?


I had some soft chicken tacos with salsa verde that I think was still a little frozen. That part was weird, but it was still pretty good! I think I'm gonna have pasta for dinner tonight.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thehobbes: What's this mean?[Fark user image 305x292]


BGP, the Border Gateway Protocol, is the fundamental routing protocol of the internet. Networks are grouped into Autonomous Systems (that is, they route themselves) and then announce their ASN on external links so that others can find them.

What that's saying is Facebook's network started sending out a bunch of BGP updates, mostly ones removing routes that they were previously advertising on. Making lots of changes to BGP quickly is frowned on because it has knock-on effects on the whole net as other routers have to rebuild routes.

Why?

1) Someone done screwed up. It's happened before. Of all the things that you don't want to fumble-finger, BGP route announcements rank VERY high. Knocking out significant portions of the Internet for a while is not only possible, it's kind of easy.

2) Someone has compromised Facebook's external routers and yanked them out of BGP to fark them over.

It's possible that everything else we're seeing being slow or down is related to this, as everybody's route tables have to reconfigure to work without the Facebook routes in place - I don't know if Facebook was announcing transit (through to another network) routes as well as destination (only for traffic for their network) routes, but if they were, everyone else has to reroute to get around the lost routes.
 
