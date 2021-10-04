 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Replica of Michelangelo's "David" to go on display in Dubai, but not before authorities put his stones in a sling   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's art!
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2nd most famous!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does it say about a culture where looking at another man's junk is too embarassing for adult men? Not the women, not the kids--they're trying to protect OTHER MEN from being upset by naked penises.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that beats the alternative, which is beheading him.
 
BeatrixK [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: What does it say about a culture where looking at another man's junk is too embarassing for adult men? Not the women, not the kids--they're trying to protect OTHER MEN from being upset by naked penises.


And a flaccid one at that!
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does SNUH have to say about this?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idea for the "beheading" came to Rampello after being told that it was too embarrassing to Arab men-not to mention illegal in Dubai-to be faced with such a blatant show of raw masculinity.

Umm... iirc, Michelangelo's David is hung like a bumblebee.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for choosing Ashcroft Interior Decorating, for all your statuary drapery needs!
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: What does it say about a culture where looking at another man's junk is too embarassing for adult men? Not the women, not the kids--they're trying to protect OTHER MEN from being upset by naked penises.


My first guess would be something about the onlookers own penis.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Balzac thread?

i.imgur.comView Full Size


/ trifecta in play
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bbts1.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We realized late that it was a mistake to bring a statue of a naked man to the Emirates."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: The idea for the "beheading" came to Rampello after being told that it was too embarrassing to Arab men-not to mention illegal in Dubai-to be faced with such a blatant show of raw masculinity.

Umm... iirc, Michelangelo's David is hung like a bumblebee.


Having a small dick was understood to be especially masculine at the time.  Guys with big penises were considered to be barely more than grunting, mindless animals, whereas the small-weenered were deemed to be men of intelligence and sophistication.

/shame you didn't live back then...
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry but they need to go fark themselves.  The world has turned as many times for the Middle East as it has for Europe.  Grow the fark up already.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: shame you didn't live back then...


Damn, you whooshed yourself, bro.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh noes lil jenny saw marble balls , she'll never be the same
 
Ashraiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: bughunter: The idea for the "beheading" came to Rampello after being told that it was too embarrassing to Arab men-not to mention illegal in Dubai-to be faced with such a blatant show of raw masculinity.

Umm... iirc, Michelangelo's David is hung like a bumblebee.

Having a small dick was understood to be especially masculine at the time.  Guys with big penises were considered to be barely more than grunting, mindless animals, whereas the small-weenered were deemed to be men of intelligence and sophistication.

/shame you didn't live back then...


The extension of that (har) is why Satyrs were often depicted with gigantic dicks. It was a sign of their animalism and uncontrolled nature (and lust).
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"created a unique installation to shield Arab visitors from the private parts..."

Something like this?  Probably NSFW.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeatrixK: Gyrfalcon: What does it say about a culture where looking at another man's junk is too embarassing for adult men? Not the women, not the kids--they're trying to protect OTHER MEN from being upset by naked penises.

And a flaccid one at that!


A TINY flaccid one. That whole Classical "I'm too refined and patrician to have a *shudder* large *shudder* penis" is my go-to justification. "No, honey. I'm just too elite and cultured and upper class to degrade you by confronting you with an enormous schlong. You'll thank me for it. Honest."
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fredsnake: oh noes lil jenny saw marble balls , she'll never be the same


Um, Johnny
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why even bring it, then?  Out of all the art that could have been exhibited?  Are they going to take the Mona Lisa to Kabul and put a burqua on her, next?
 
austerity101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Christians are no better.

And don't get me started on conservative Jews who think they get to police what non-Jewish women wear in certain parts of New York.

The Abrahamic faiths are a lot of garbage.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I loved Italy and the Statue of David is awe-inspiring. So the fact that it is STILL not ready for an earthquake with seismic isolators pisses me off.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: What does it say about a culture where looking at another man's junk is too embarassing for adult men? Not the women, not the kids--they're trying to protect OTHER MEN from being upset by naked penises.


Yeah, I've made that same argument, but the cops, the prosecutor, the judge, and the jury didn't buy it.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"t was too embarrassing to Arab men-not to mention illegal in Dubai-to be faced with such a blatant show of raw masculinity."

The insecurities of Arab men defecate on artistic freedom again.
Why can't they be sensitive to my culture?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: The idea for the "beheading" came to Rampello after being told that it was too embarrassing to Arab men-not to mention illegal in Dubai-to be faced with such a blatant show of raw masculinity.

Umm... iirc, Michelangelo's David is hung like a bumblebee.


Maybe he's a grower?  It would be interesting to see him at attention.

For the sake of art.
 
Theeng
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Uzzah: bughunter: The idea for the "beheading" came to Rampello after being told that it was too embarrassing to Arab men-not to mention illegal in Dubai-to be faced with such a blatant show of raw masculinity.

Umm... iirc, Michelangelo's David is hung like a bumblebee.

Having a small dick was understood to be especially masculine at the time.  Guys with big penises were considered to be barely more than grunting, mindless animals, whereas the small-weenered were deemed to be men of intelligence and sophistication.

/shame you didn't live back then...


I've always been a sophisticated, learned man


/ladies
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Maybe he's a grower?  It would be interesting to see him at attention.

For the sake of art.


That would be an AWESOME heist movie.  Steal David and replace him with a nearly identical but erect version.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: The Googles Do Nothing: Maybe he's a grower?  It would be interesting to see him at attention.

For the sake of art.

That would be an AWESOME heist movie.  Steal David and replace him with a nearly identical but erect version.


And hang a couple coats on it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Belle and Sebastian- "The Boy With The Arab Strap (Live)" (Official Music Video)
Youtube gnvhhvzAvSM


Got nothing. Seems appropriate.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: The Googles Do Nothing: Maybe he's a grower?  It would be interesting to see him at attention.

For the sake of art.

That would be an AWESOME heist movie.  Steal David and replace him with a nearly identical but erect version.


Being Italy, they'd probably declare it a miracle
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: [Fark user image image 250x372]
Christians are no better.

And don't get me started on conservative Jews who think they get to police what non-Jewish women wear in certain parts of New York.

The Abrahamic faiths are a lot of garbage.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

austerity101: Christians are no better.


That is laughable.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: "created a unique installation to shield Arab visitors from the private parts..."

Something like this?  Probably NSFW.


PNSFW, actually.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.