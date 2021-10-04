 Skip to content
New Zealand's government is attempting to address the worsening housing crisis
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know what the difference is between reasonable and responsible politicians and The Lord of the Rings? One is a fantasy that will never ever happen and the other is The Lord of the Rings.
 
thisispete
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I bought my modest house in Dunedin in 2011 for $180k. It's now worth half a million. Shiat's got out of control.
 
gaspode
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Its madness with housing here. Our modest 3 bed in a middling suburb of Auckland has gone from 530K 7 years ago to maybe 1.2 Million now. I feel so sorry for young couples starting out etc.

It isn't anything the government has done wrong really, its just how its worked out. Both the previous government and this one have tried unlocking land and the builders just do all they can to build luxury stuff as its more profit. The current govt tried to build a lot of affordable houses directly, but the industry did everything in their power to sabotage it and partly succeeded.

They are trying at least.
 
payattention
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No! Not the pipe weed!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thisispete: I bought my modest house in Dunedin in 2011 for $180k. It's now worth half a million. Shiat's got out of control.


I thought that I might have misread that as Dunedin only has a population of 128,000...but it seems that I did not.

What gives? Are there restrictions on how far out you guys can expand or did investors just buy all the houses?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: thisispete: I bought my modest house in Dunedin in 2011 for $180k. It's now worth half a million. Shiat's got out of control.

I thought that I might have misread that as Dunedin only has a population of 128,000...but it seems that I did not.

What gives? Are there restrictions on how far out you guys can expand or did investors just buy all the houses?


From the sounds of it the investors bought all the land and the houses, and jacked them up to luxury rates, because of course they did (we can't have the poors cramp our style and profits, of course).
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gaspode: Its madness with housing here. Our modest 3 bed in a middling suburb of Auckland has gone from 530K 7 years ago to maybe 1.2 Million now. I feel so sorry for young couples starting out etc.

It isn't anything the government has done wrong really, its just how its worked out. Both the previous government and this one have tried unlocking land and the builders just do all they can to build luxury stuff as its more profit. The current govt tried to build a lot of affordable houses directly, but the industry did everything in their power to sabotage it and partly succeeded.

They are trying at least.


Did someone delve too greedily and too deep and forget to feed the Balrog?

/ that sux that investors bought all the houses.
 
gaspode
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: gaspode: Its madness with housing here. Our modest 3 bed in a middling suburb of Auckland has gone from 530K 7 years ago to maybe 1.2 Million now. I feel so sorry for young couples starting out etc.

It isn't anything the government has done wrong really, its just how its worked out. Both the previous government and this one have tried unlocking land and the builders just do all they can to build luxury stuff as its more profit. The current govt tried to build a lot of affordable houses directly, but the industry did everything in their power to sabotage it and partly succeeded.

They are trying at least.

Did someone delve too greedily and too deep and forget to feed the Balrog?

/ that sux that investors bought all the houses.


Its not ALL investors, but its a very big pressure. Lots of 'one house plus 1-2 rentals' type of landlords here. There's also just a lot of people wanting houses it seems. Even covid has made no difference, which shows how dumb all the 'chinese did this by buying all our houses' crap was. No chinese buyers now, but same price increases.

I honestly don't know WHAT the solution is, the right wants to just remove all building regs and let the industry build whatever they want wherever they want but that's pretty shakey.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Our kids wont be able to buy, so its up to us no not reverse mortgage like boomers so they have a chance at home ownership. We gotta be better than them.
 
thisispete
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: thisispete: I bought my modest house in Dunedin in 2011 for $180k. It's now worth half a million. Shiat's got out of control.

I thought that I might have misread that as Dunedin only has a population of 128,000...but it seems that I did not.

What gives? Are there restrictions on how far out you guys can expand or did investors just buy all the houses?


For a very long time investment was geared towards housing. Mortgage interest could be written off against income tax and there's no capital gains tax in place. Further, in 1987 NZ was hit super hard by the sharemarket crash, so a lot of people grew shy about investing in stocks. Finally, after the GFC, interest rates were low. There's probably a bunch of other reasons - some point to people wanting to get money out of China, but non-resident purchasing has been banned for 4 years. It's just been a feeding frenzy.
 
