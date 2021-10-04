 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MEL Magazine)   Here's what it really feels like to wake up from a coma. In case you're just waking up ... from being in a coma   (melmagazine.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Traumatic brain injury, When I Woke, Delirium, Debut albums, hard time, Fayray, chest x-ray, 29-year-old Callum Spence  
•       •       •

1254 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2021 at 3:35 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I imagine mass confusion from the start.
 
Theeng
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Huh, that was a super interesting read, makes sense though that the brain would be all sorts of farked.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds a lot like my experiences coming out of anesthesia post-surgery, just much more so. Complete disorientation, and several days afterwards not always being able to tell when I was dreaming or awake.
 
woodjf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I woke up from a coma. They asked me a million questions. Then they asked where I was. I looked around and said I was in my high school's gymnasium. I was 37 and haven't been since I was 17. Weirdest week of my life afterwards. The dreams? Or whatever I was thinking was unbelievable.
 
woodjf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

woodjf: I woke up from a coma. They asked me a million questions. Then they asked where I was. I looked around and said I was in my high school's gymnasium. I was 37 and haven't been since I was 17. Weirdest week of my life afterwards. The dreams? Or whatever I was thinking was unbelievable.


I was in the coma 11 days.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thanks subster, that was a great read.
 
jimjays
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I imagine mass confusion from the start.


That was my experience after a nine-day coma. I'd been semi-conscious and interacting days prior but had no memory of any of that. My first memory was a nurse coming in my room singing Happy Birthday. I had no idea why she was singing, what she was singing about or why her cake was on fire. But she was friendly and shared her cake, so I guess it was a better day than I'd seen for a while.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Saddest part I got to was when the guy said he was in debt $80k.

America:  shiate like this is what will cause your next revolution.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You mean I'm not roommates with James Hetfield? That's good, because he was really mad at me for using his computer without asking first, but I was only gathering evidence for my case against Sony, which in itself was for James's own good, if he would just let me explain...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Saddest part I got to was when the guy said he was in debt $80k.

America:  shiate like this is what will cause your next revolution.


But the government has fighter jets and nukes.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, it's not like the movies where you flutter your eyelids and then are back to life.

A friend of mine was put into a medically induced coma when she had necrotizing fasciitis, and when she came out, she had to relearn everything, or rather be reminded how to do everything. She said it was weird to have to be told: "Okay, this is shampoo" What's it for? "Washing your hair. Put a little bit in your hand." Okay. Now what. "Put some on your head." Okay, now what?

She said she wasn't scared, just completely in the dark about what things were and what to do with them.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I had a friend who got whacked in the head with a 2x4 and was in a coma for several days right after highschool. He was 100% a different person after that. He really changed for the better actually.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: You mean I'm not roommates with James Hetfield? That's good, because he was really mad at me for using his computer without asking first, but I was only gathering evidence for my case against Sony, which in itself was for James's own good, if he would just let me explain...


I was watching The 100 on streaming while recovering, and I'm not sure which had the shiattier storylines, the actual episodes or my morphine induced fever dreams about it. Either way I swore never to watch any more of that farking show anyway.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great read!

Really interesting that 2 out of the 3 thought they had killed someone, says a lot about the human conscience.

My luck, I'd wake up thinking I was that guy that farked a dead dog in front of that daycare.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, you mean they don't just wake up a little confused, but looking pretty much the same as before? TV and movies LIED to me!

For another mind blower, it's not just straightup coma that can fark up your cognitive function.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Sounds a lot like my experiences coming out of anesthesia post-surgery, just much more so. Complete disorientation, and several days afterwards not always being able to tell when I was dreaming or awake.


Same here
People ask what anesthesia is like and i always tell them its like dying, they coming back to life.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Boojum2k: Sounds a lot like my experiences coming out of anesthesia post-surgery, just much more so. Complete disorientation, and several days afterwards not always being able to tell when I was dreaming or awake.

Same here
People ask what anesthesia is like and i always tell them its like dying, they coming back to life.


THEN dang it
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I always like to imagine Trumpers from 2016 waking up from a coma so you could explain the last 5 years to them in every detail, except saying that Hillary won.  Then after they go into an insane rage, explain that everything was true about who was the President.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When I woke up from my coma, it was a real uphill battle the smallest things seem to be the biggest challenges.

Even something as stupid as wiggling my toe seemed like the greatest challenge but also an amazing success.

I won't even go into the details of having to re-learn the Katana again.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wake Up
Youtube 4TogbPPyQQM
 
Daer21
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jimjays: kdawg7736: I imagine mass confusion from the start.

That was my experience after a nine-day coma. I'd been semi-conscious and interacting days prior but had no memory of any of that. My first memory was a nurse coming in my room singing Happy Birthday. I had no idea why she was singing, what she was singing about or why her cake was on fire. But she was friendly and shared her cake, so I guess it was a better day than I'd seen for a while.


You weren't wrong.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I was watching The 100 on streaming while recovering, and I'm not sure which had the shiattier storylines, the actual episodes or my morphine induced fever dreams about it. Either way I swore never to watch any more of that farking show anyway.


Yeah, I got about 3 episodes in before giving up on that.  Fully awake.

But I did see Snowpiercer with a fever of like 102.  It probably made more sense that way.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Boojum2k: I was watching The 100 on streaming while recovering, and I'm not sure which had the shiattier storylines, the actual episodes or my morphine induced fever dreams about it. Either way I swore never to watch any more of that farking show anyway.

Yeah, I got about 3 episodes in before giving up on that.  Fully awake.

But I did see Snowpiercer with a fever of like 102.  It probably made more sense that way.


Snowpiercer was someone trying to copy Terry Gilliam without understanding Terry Gilliam.

/It was dreck.
 
woodjf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

woodjf: woodjf: I woke up from a coma. They asked me a million questions. Then they asked where I was. I looked around and said I was in my high school's gymnasium. I was 37 and haven't been since I was 17. Weirdest week of my life afterwards. The dreams? Or whatever I was thinking was unbelievable.

I was in the coma 11 days.


Oh and 2 last things. I couldn't walk without a walker for about a week then I woke up 100% one morning. I also completely forgot about COVID. People were reminding me to mask and I was like nah it's ok I'm a patient. I wasn't in a coma for anything to do with COVID.
 
Monac
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I had a friend who got whacked in the head with a 2x4 and was in a coma for several days right after highschool. He was 100% a different person after that. He really changed for the better actually.


Didn't there used to be an expression like "reboot yourself with a two-by-four"?  Except instead of reboot, it was some computer related acronym I cannot recall.
 
Slypork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

woodjf: I woke up from a coma. They asked me a million questions. Then they asked where I was. I looked around and said I was in my high school's gymnasium. I was 37 and haven't been since I was 17. Weirdest week of my life afterwards. The dreams? Or whatever I was thinking was unbelievable.


Did you dream about turning into a lizard? If so then you were a coma chameleon.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Snowpiercer was someone trying to copy Terry Gilliam without understanding Terry Gilliam.

/It was dreck.


I mean, even barely coherent, it was pretty obviously meant to be an anti-Atlas Shrugged.

But I assume that it wasn't meant to be as shiatty, illogical and insane as the original.
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My mom had her first stroke in 1998 in her early fifties.  That handicapped her greatly.  Then she had a second massive stroke about 6 years ago that put her in a coma.  We had very little hope at all that she would come out of that ok.  She was incredibly lucky and was flown from our local hospital to a regional stroke ICU in Joliet, IL.  There were just no signs of her coming out of it.  What was eerie was that her eyes were open some of the time and her head would move.  Occasionally, you would get the feeling she was reacting when you spoke, but then it would just return to randomness.  Hardest two months of my life.

She doesn't remember much, and I can't get many answers out of her.  But, she's absolutely farking tough as nails.  She's had so many setbacks and just will never give up.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Monac: Por que tan serioso: I had a friend who got whacked in the head with a 2x4 and was in a coma for several days right after highschool. He was 100% a different person after that. He really changed for the better actually.

Didn't there used to be an expression like "reboot yourself with a two-by-four"?  Except instead of reboot, it was some computer related acronym I cannot recall.


"Hit with a clue-by-4" is the only one I can recall

/ but I have had a few concussions in my life
// at least, that what they told me
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
my blood oxygen levels had slipped into the 80s [anything below 90 is cause for concern]

Fark user imageView Full Size


Last summer I was admitted to the hospital after (during) suffering a non-stop uncontrollable coughing fit that made it impossible to otherwise breathe.

I have an oxygen meter thingy and put it on, watching as my blood O2 went down and down before finally calling for help.

Last I recorded when before they came to my door was 58.

When I let them in, they sat me down and took their own measurements: 59.

They were confused, saying how normally O2 that low people don't come to the door, unlock it, greet their visitors, etc.

Hell, below 90?  I get that low just relaxing and watching TV (confirmed via the same hospital visit, 'cos they kept farking interrupting me when I was watching TV).
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I had a good friend who is  no longer a friend come out of a coma after several weeks following a motorcycle accident. At first he was convinced he fought in a vicious war and thats why he was in hospital. He said he remembered vividly being on the battlefield, and described it like the Normandy Invasion, and he knew nothing about his accident. Several days later he realized these were just intense coma dreams, and accepted what really happened. Nevertheless he was truly never the same. He became mean and nasty, became an alcoholic and heavy drug user. Started alienating everyone. I still hung out with him for several years and gave him the benefit of the doubt as he was my friend, I tried to help him, but eventually he turned on me too, and now I haven't seen him in at least 7 years. A coma is a helluva thing.
 
Slypork
‘’ less than a minute ago  

snoopy2zero: When I woke up from my coma, it was a real uphill battle the smallest things seem to be the biggest challenges.

Even something as stupid as wiggling my toe seemed like the greatest challenge but also an amazing success.

I won't even go into the details of having to re-learn the Katana again.


But did you have visions when you touched someone?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A friend of mine was in a coma for about a moth due to a car crash. When he woke up he believed himself to be the bass player for the Dave Matthews band. He later told me he was very disappointed to learn he was not. While in the coma the doctors put him on nicotine patches so the withdrawal wouldn't cause problems. So he woke up cured of his cigarette addiction, which was nice.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.