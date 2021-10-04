 Skip to content
(CBS Boston)   Man makes it easy for police   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scottish Sobriety Test
Youtube lNn-6FzTimY
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to alt-righters, attacking a police station isn't a crime as long as you're antifa. All he needed was a Bernie sticker in his window and it would've worked better than one of those police banquet ones.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same old story Dover Andover
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: According to alt-righters, attacking a police station isn't a crime as long as you're antifa. All he needed was a Bernie sticker in his window and it would've worked better than one of those police banquet ones.


Right. That's why the Portland Police allowed certain uniformly dressed individuals through their lines to attack their station, and then held the crowds back while pointedly ignoring the men breaking windows and spraypainting the building behind them.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
make it easy, but make them work for it a little too.
starecat.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's an old joke:  A man drives into a police station ....

If you are Scottish, ordering fish and chips to go may be involved.

How to tell you are Scottish and drunk:

* you could kill for a mess of chips and fish
* you drive into a police station and order some.

If you order haggis and chips, you are not just drunk, but insane or suicidal or both.
 
Loren
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Autoplay video that can't even be turned off?

Nuke the site from orbit!
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'Dumbass' tag checks out.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*looks at mugshot*
Let me guess...15 past DUIs?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: *looks at mugshot*
Let me guess...15 past DUIs?


That picture just screams "Hold my beer!"

Definitely not someone who has recognized the full consequences of his actions.
 
