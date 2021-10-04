 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   If you have an accident while laying rubber, your car insurance covers it. What if you're laying without a rubber?   (reason.com) divider line
    Strange, Human sexual behavior, Human sexuality, Sexual intercourse, Insurance  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then you're screwed.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope you don't live in Texas.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's looking for a payout and hoping GEICO will be the one.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From now on, every policy will have to include a line stating that this policy does not cover raw dogging.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I always end up telling her it was an act of God.
 
ar393
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't drink and park. Accidents cause people.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm no insurance lawyer (but a friend of mine is) but I see no legitimate grounds that a car insurance policy will cover you for getting an STD while having sex in said vehicle.

Furthermore, I don't even understand how someone makes this leap of logic that somehow the insurance policy on the car will cover personal injury not sustained through operation of the vehicle or a collision or accident from a third party.

I'm no judge, but I would dismiss this with prejudice. GTFO with this nonsense.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's interesting. I don't think Geico will end up paying, but an interesting attempt to get money.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I really hope Geico is able to recover attorney's fees from them.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I'm no insurance lawyer (but a friend of mine is) but I see no legitimate grounds that a car insurance policy will cover you for getting an STD while having sex in said vehicle.

Furthermore, I don't even understand how someone makes this leap of logic that somehow the insurance policy on the car will cover personal injury not sustained through operation of the vehicle or a collision or accident from a third party.

I'm no judge, but I would dismiss this with prejudice. GTFO with this nonsense.


I think because the insured also has an umbrella policy, likely a general liability umbrella. However, even with that, I think it's too much of a stretch, no pun intended.

IANAL, this is not legal advice, do not pretend to be one on TeeVee, et al.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Then a kid down the road will come to you calling you daddy?
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The privacy issues are pretty interesting. M.O. and M.B. might be having an affair (complete speculation on my part) and would want to keep their names out of it. BUT, by filing an insurance claim, the brought it into public records.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I want to hire that lawyer.
 
drtgb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Does this mean that GEICO will cover all the expenses incurred because of my first child? He started college this year and some tuition help would be nice.
 
KamikazeCraig [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I handled a claim against a boat insurance policy on this point once. The dude that was spreading around STDs argued in court that his boat policy should provide coverage due to his belief that women only slept with him because of his boat, that he was so clearly unattractive and charmless that ownership of the boat is the sole reason he got laid and spread his cooties. He made the same claim against his motorcycle policy, as I recall. He did not prevail in the coverage attempt and had to defend himself. Fark this loser too.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I think because the insured also has an umbrella policy, likely a general liability umbrella. However, even with that, I think it's too much of a stretch, no pun intended.


I don't see how this is a difficult legal challenge for any insurer. There are literally pages and pages and pages of sh*t that go through all the things the policy won't pay for.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
1 Million? No way she was that good.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: From now on, every policy will have to include a line stating that this policy does not cover raw dogging.


Does that apply to golf carts too?


Asking for a certain ex-president living in Florida.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I really hope Geico is able to recover attorney's fees from them.


As with any large insurance company, Geico probably has a lawyer battalion as part of the HQ staff. And a really Big Gun on retainer.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: I handled a claim against a boat insurance policy on this point once. The dude that was spreading around STDs argued in court that his boat policy should provide coverage due to his belief that women only slept with him because of his boat, that he was so clearly unattractive and charmless that ownership of the boat is the sole reason he got laid and spread his cooties. He made the same claim against his motorcycle policy, as I recall. He did not prevail in the coverage attempt and had to defend himself. Fark this loser too.


Was it this guy?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rev.K: inglixthemad: I think because the insured also has an umbrella policy, likely a general liability umbrella. However, even with that, I think it's too much of a stretch, no pun intended.

I don't see how this is a difficult legal challenge for any insurer. There are literally pages and pages and pages of sh*t that go through all the things the policy won't pay for.


Yeah, probably one of the few items they don't have listed in "We outright don't cover this..."
 
mjbok
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I'm no insurance lawyer (but a friend of mine is) but I see no legitimate grounds that a car insurance policy will cover you for getting an STD while having sex in said vehicle.

Furthermore, I don't even understand how someone makes this leap of logic that somehow the insurance policy on the car will cover personal injury not sustained through operation of the vehicle or a collision or accident from a third party.

I'm no judge, but I would dismiss this with prejudice. GTFO with this nonsense.


I agree, but if you can get a dui in the back seat when the car isn't running this isn't that huge of a leap of logic.
 
Katwang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should've listened to mom. Now I have this secret shame that will never wash off.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Eightballjacket: From now on, every policy will have to include a line stating that this policy does not cover raw dogging.

Does that apply to golf carts too?


Asking for a certain ex-president living in Florida.


Depends on what color pool noodles or loofahs are on said good cart.
 
