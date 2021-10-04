 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Irish Examiner)   From the unnecessary and random American cinema reference department   (irishexaminer.com) divider line
25
    More: Strange, Ethanol, Intoxication, Alcohol intoxication, Alcoholism, Judge Gabbett, Judge Alec Gabbett, Blood alcohol content, Alcoholic beverage  
•       •       •

1351 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Oct 2021 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait, what??

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang it.  I don't get the reference.  Now I gotta go watch "Wolf of Margot Robbie nekkid" again.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice of them to name the woman that ratted him out. I bet they have no problem finding witnesses to come forward for more serious crimes.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any cinema reference in a news story is either because we've become too stupid to understand words like 'reckless' or to make readers imagine it was roadhead, without saying it was roadhead.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder he was driving crazy, you try to stay in those lines:
irishexaminer.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The better reference would have been Mr. Toad's Wild Ride.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? Even a blind nut can be a squirrel.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Irish are so drunk that pop culture references are the only way they can distinguish between various levels of intoxication.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The better reference would have been Mr. Toad's Wild Ride.

[Fark user image image 425x602]


ricambiamerica.comView Full Size

"Blind AND drunk and you're going to ignore me? HOO-AH!"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big reveal of that scene was great. Damn 'ludes.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, I remember the scene...of course we've all been there at one point.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A concerned citizen's report ...  of a man who was driving "blind drunk' like the Wolf of Wall Street through a populous Cork town at lunchtime.

So basically it was the daily Irish traffic report?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing I remember from that movie is Margo Robie making Leonardo DiCaprio work for it.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An unnecessary and random American Sinema reference.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir do you realize you were driving "Wolf of Wall Street" in a "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" zone.

I swear officer, my speedometer said I was only doing "Critters 3!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Movie must be playing in Ireland now.

The media has to give Hollywood a few bones when a movie is released or re-released or they don't get any Hollywood access.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever notice how the news seems to magically match old or new products of the Infotainment industry?

Ever notice how 9 giant media complexes control almost all media, news, and entertaiment?

That's a sub-category of Fark. The Info-tainement News Media Industrial Complex.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All in all it's just another drunk in the wall.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Nice of them to name the woman that ratted him out. I bet they have no problem finding witnesses to come forward for more serious crimes.


memegenerator.netView Full Size

A person like that doesn't think about reprisals.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Ever notice how the news seems to magically match old or new products of the Infotainment industry?

Ever notice how 9 giant media complexes control almost all media, news, and entertaiment?

That's a sub-category of Fark. The Info-tainement News Media Industrial Complex.


Is that from a series on the CW?  Like, a Buffy knockoff or something?  I know I've seen it before.
 
evilmrsock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: Sir do you realize you were driving "Wolf of Wall Street" in a "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" zone.

I swear officer, my speedometer said I was only doing "Critters 3!"


I heard this in Frantics
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
themoviedb.orgView Full Size


Obscure?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He was driving like the spice was flowing from every pore, now in theaters near you.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's the home of Jamesons Whiskey so it would be rude not to support local business.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Any cinema reference in a news story is either because we've become too stupid to understand words like 'reckless' or to make readers imagine it was roadhead, without saying it was roadhead.


No. You can make movie references all of the time, completely legitimately.

This wasn't one of those times. Why the fark would someone randomly pick the driving in that movie, as opposed to about a million others?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.