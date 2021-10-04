 Skip to content
(Dawson's crack)   "A rustic calm was prevailing at 6:30 p.m., and the disposition of the incident remains unknown at this hour"   (theperrynews.com) divider line
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear those tranquilizer darts work pretty fast.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It slipped into the wrong hole?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a dark and stormy night?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoy a rustic calm after making a naked woman scream.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clam Slam
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like something out of News from Lake Wobegon
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa?
So, who is taking wagers?  Meth, prostitution gone sideways, sovereign citizen standing her ground, MAGAt realizing they have been played for years?
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the reporter is maybe having a stroke. Someone check on them.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: That sounds like something out of News from Lake Wobegon


Was she handsome?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Flakka is back
Thriller on Drugs (Remake)
Youtube YA3ubZ5qhOY
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meehaw: I think the reporter is maybe having a stroke. Someone check on them.


His last name is Caulfield.

"If you sat around there long enough and heard all the phonies applauding and all, you got to hate everybody in the world, I swear you did."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guess in the city we have urban chaos?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That article: 61 words, 23 ads.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*sigh* The one that got away.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Naked and Screaming is my Judy Garland cover band name
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Twenty adverts and four sentences constitutes an article these days?
 
scobee1210
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is that where you go to find naked, screaming females?  Asking for a friend...
 
scobee1210
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
indy_kid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Iowa?
So, who is taking wagers?  Meth, prostitution gone sideways, sovereign citizen standing her ground, MAGAt realizing they have been played for years?


Found out she was in Iowa?
 
