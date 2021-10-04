 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Martin Luther, spiritual father of anti-vax Biblical cherry-picking   (theconversation.com) divider line
41
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"From my perspective, the response of some evangelicals to the vaccine reveals the dark side of the Protestant Reformation. When the Bible is placed in the hands of the people, void of any kind of authoritative religious community to guide them in their proper understanding of the text, the people can make it say anything they want it to say."

So close, and yet so far.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good essay from the perspective of intellectual history. Anyone looking for some atheistic validation will have to wait 26 minutes for the inevitable Patheos "Friendly Atheist" green light. So sorry.

/not sorry
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see parallels in the rise of the internet and the rise of the printing press in the 1400-1500s.  Martin Luther was basically the Steve Bannon of his day.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than having one guy who gets to tell you what it says.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small differences over how to interpret the Bible often resulted in the creation of new sects such as the Latter Day Saints

Wait, what? I don't think adding a whole new book to the canon is a "small difference."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall there being a verse that's the equivalent of "Thou shalt not cherry pick Bible verses" but I don't remember where.
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not shocked.  They do much the same with the US Constitution.  And in both cases, much is made up as they go along.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these people against all vaccines then, including the ones they got right after they were born? I know there have always been people against all vaccines but they were always a small minority of people most considered crazy. This is different.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: I recall there being a verse that's the equivalent of "Thou shalt not cherry pick Bible verses" but I don't remember where.


Unfortunately, Jesus actually does a lot of context-free cherry picking, which makes it very hard for Christians to argue that you should never use the Bible this way.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I see parallels in the rise of the internet and the rise of the printing press in the 1400-1500s.  Martin Luther was basically the Steve Bannon of his day.


To be fair, Martin Luther hated Jews more than Steve Bannon does.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These you may eat, of all that are in the waters. Everything in the waters that has fins and scales, whether in the seas or in the rivers, you may eat. But anything in the seas or the rivers that has not fins and scales, of the swarming creatures in the waters and of the living creatures that are in the waters, is detestable to you. You shall regard them as detestable; you shall not eat any of their flesh, and you shall detest their carcasses. Everything in the waters that has not fins and scales is detestable to you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: bighairyguy: I recall there being a verse that's the equivalent of "Thou shalt not cherry pick Bible verses" but I don't remember where.

Unfortunately, Jesus actually does a lot of context-free cherry picking, which makes it very hard for Christians to argue that you should never use the Bible this way.


My favorite story in the Bible is when young Jesus chopped down the cherry tree.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All biblical reasoning is inductive.  You start with what you want, then work backwards to find the justification for it.

This gets super obvious with the Mormon Church which adapts slowly to current social mores by having "church elders" announce periodically by diktat that they've spent more time "interpreting the scripture" and they now believe things like black people actually do have souls.  This is treated like it's something that was always there, but they just needed to study it out more.  Lo and behold, there is the thing that keeps us relevant to modern society!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your god is fake. Your bible is fiction. You believe in things that arent real.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeThatsGood: "These you may eat, of all that are in the waters. Everything in the waters that has fins and scales, whether in the seas or in the rivers, you may eat. But anything in the seas or the rivers that has not fins and scales, of the swarming creatures in the waters and of the living creatures that are in the waters, is detestable to you. You shall regard them as detestable; you shall not eat any of their flesh, and you shall detest their carcasses. Everything in the waters that has not fins and scales is detestable to you.
[Fark user image 800x800]


Or this guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Bigfeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest difference I see is that Martin Luther was in higher education for 10 years and then spent another 8 years studying the Bible, whereas most anti-vaxxer's can barely get through a Facebook meme calling Fauci a liberal cuck
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FarkMeThatsGood:

Ah yes, I too enjoy a good discussion of how the laws in the Pentateuch are all clearly labeled with "This is a moral law and is universal and eternal," or "This was a food and/or ceremonial law that really was just fluff even though it says in the text they killed people over it."
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: My favorite story in the Bible is when young Jesus chopped down the cherry tree.


So why did he have wooden teeth? He can cure leprosy in others but basic dentistry on himself eluded him?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy was the biggest asshole alive, ergo, being an asshole shouldn't keep you out of heaven.  Voila.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I see parallels in the rise of the internet and the rise of the printing press in the 1400-1500s.  Martin Luther was basically the Steve Bannon of his day.


Niall Ferguson way ahead of you.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I see parallels in the rise of the internet and the rise of the printing press in the 1400-1500s.  Martin Luther was basically the Steve Bannon of his day.


To be fair, even Steven Bannon hasn't published anything as vile and destructive as  "on the Jews and their lies" . . . yet anyway.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I see parallels in the rise of the internet and the rise of the printing press in the 1400-1500s.  Martin Luther was basically the Steve Bannon of his day.

Niall Ferguson way ahead of you.


I'm more of a James Burke guy.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A devout evangelical Christian friend of mine recently texted to explain why he was not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. "Jesus went around healing lepers and touched them without fear of getting leprosy," he said.

Has this person ever had any other vaccines? Do they ever go the doctor? To be logically consistent, "I don't need a vaccine because Jesus will protect me" should be applied to all medical intervention, shouldn't it?

Hell, why stop at medicine? I don't need to wear a seatbelt because Jesus will protect me. Why would I wear a helmet? Jesus will protect me. I only free climb because ropes are for unbelievers.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Chemlight Battery: My favorite story in the Bible is when young Jesus chopped down the cherry tree.

So why did he have wooden teeth? He can cure leprosy in others but basic dentistry on himself eluded him?


Jesus was an anti-dentite.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: FarkMeThatsGood: "These you may eat, of all that are in the waters. Everything in the waters that has fins and scales, whether in the seas or in the rivers, you may eat. But anything in the seas or the rivers that has not fins and scales, of the swarming creatures in the waters and of the living creatures that are in the waters, is detestable to you. You shall regard them as detestable; you shall not eat any of their flesh, and you shall detest their carcasses. Everything in the waters that has not fins and scales is detestable to you.
[Fark user image 800x800]

Or this guy
[Fark user image 480x466]


Leviticus is a scourge on an otherwise pretty horrible book.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I see parallels in the rise of the internet and the rise of the printing press in the 1400-1500s.  Martin Luther was basically the Steve Bannon of his day.

Niall Ferguson way ahead of you.

I'm more of a James Burke guy.


I see what you connected there.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: FarkMeThatsGood: "These you may eat, of all that are in the waters. Everything in the waters that has fins and scales, whether in the seas or in the rivers, you may eat. But anything in the seas or the rivers that has not fins and scales, of the swarming creatures in the waters and of the living creatures that are in the waters, is detestable to you. You shall regard them as detestable; you shall not eat any of their flesh, and you shall detest their carcasses. Everything in the waters that has not fins and scales is detestable to you.
[Fark user image 800x800]

Or this guy
[Fark user image image 480x466]


So if you don't do anal with a woman or she doesn't give head you are good to go.
 
Paleorific
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The creation of the "Bible" was designed by and for cherry picking.

The context is abominable.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That any "holy" book is used by actual adults to make actual decisions is why humans have taken so long to progress (to the extent they have).

Religion is an invention of (mostly) men in order to control other people. That's all it's ever been.
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "From my perspective, the response of some evangelicals to the vaccine reveals the dark side of the Protestant Reformation. When the Bible is placed in the hands of the people, void of any kind of authoritative religious community to guide them in their proper understanding of the text, the people can make it say anything they want it to say."

So close, and yet so far.


Hey - The Bible is not a book to be lightly tossed aside.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If one makes no use of intelligence or medicine when he could do so without detriment to his neighbor, such a person injures his body and must beware lest he become a suicide in God's eyes.

-Martin Luther
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Still better than having one guy who gets to tell you what it says.


Not really. Ideas arrived at outside of reason are generally debated with blood and terror. If you have one guy, he squishes the occasional heresy and "peace" generally reigns. If you have many guys, it is literally constant warfare.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I always tell proselytizers that if they can show me a god in such a way that I can rule out a figment of my imagination I'll be on board.
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Then he threw down the pieces of silver in the temple and departed, and went and hanged himself" (Matthew 27:5)

"Go and do likewise" (Luke 10:37)
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Leviticus 13:45-4645"Anyone with such a defiling disease must wear torn clothes, let their hair be unkempt,[a] cover the lower part of their face and cry out, 'Unclean! Unclean!' 46As long as they have the disease they remain unclean. They must live alone; they must live outside the camp.

The crazy things you can find out. When you know someone who has actually read the Bible.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: I always tell proselytizers that if they can show me a god in such a way that I can rule out a figment of my imagination I'll be on board.



While i'm not into the whole all power all creator idea myself.
I'd say i still understand what faith is and why it is important for us to be able to have it and give it to each other.

That you choose to believe in something, even though you are well aware that it could be a false belief, is what faith is. And choosing only after you have what you believe to be definitive proof, is not at all the same as acting in actual good faith.


"Acting in good faith." It is an important phrase for us, totally outside of any supernatural  context too.


While sky god magic is not all that good a thing by my POV, the understanding of what faith is, how to give, and why it matters ,very much is.
We just have to move more to how to give it to each other, and then how to live up to it rather than parasitically take advantage in our moment.

The short term parasite jungle life rewards vs the long term bigger picture civilization rewards.
We don't really get civilization unless enough people place some faith in it, and act in good faith on that, in the first place.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He cherry-picked his vow of celibacy too, subby. And not just his, if you know what I mean, and I think you do.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CSB

Was at my grandmother's place with all the family getting ready for the grand-aunt's funeral, all the younger generation there as well. I had to do a reading, and I was idly flicking through the bible and one of my aunts (who had recently become Born Again, and was full on conversion mode) remarked that she would love it if I knew my way around a bible.

So I said I did and flicked back to Leviticus and read a passage that contained the word "penis" and there was a hush in the room. Aunt was about to lose her shiat. I got lots of shocked looks from the other younguns. A cousin called out my name in shock.

I said in mock outrage "but it's in the bible!"

Aunt rushed over like a bull. She grabbed the bible and looked long and hard at it.

In fairness, she recovered pretty well. "God loves everyone and everything, including a man's penis."

/penis
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
PvtStash: I'd say i still understand what faith is and why it is important for us to be able to have it and give it to each other.

Sure. I have faith and trust in people who have shown they are worthy of it.

God's too damn lazy and irresponsible for my consideration.
 
indylaw
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"From my perspective, the response of some evangelicals to the vaccine reveals the dark side of the Protestant Reformation. When the Bible is placed in the hands of the people, void of any kind of authoritative religious community to guide them in their proper understanding of the text, the people can make it say anything they want it to say."

As opposed to other forms of religion where the interpretation is made by one person or a small oligarchy thousands of years ago and we are stuck with it, no matter how unreasonable.

Everyone cherry-picks, from the Pope to the snake-handling preacher in a trailer on the other side of town.
 
