(Twitter)   My wife, Morgan Fairchild, would like you to know about this fossil spooder mom and her brood trapped in amber   (twitter.com)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
peterquince
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So we're just greening every Morgan Fairchild tweet now, and adding "My wife" in the front of it? No wonder fark is growing so fast....
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
 
azquotes.comView Full Size


I always get those two mixed up.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's Phyllis Diller up to these days?
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh great, more Burmese amber.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What the hell is a 'spooder'?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For 99 million years
Mom, can we go out?
No!
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
She didn't do a very good job, though, did she? They all wound up dead.

/checkMATE, science!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: She didn't do a very good job, though, did she? They all wound up dead.

/checkMATE, science!


Science movies tell us we can extract their DNA mix it with current Nopes and make an army of super Nopes and the yokels will fly in a helicopter to Isle of Nopes to see them in a totally safe environment.  Bring the kids.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've got a badass motor spooder!
 
The Envoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [azquotes.com image 850x453]

I always get those two mixed up.


RIP Denzel Washington.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [azquotes.com image 850x453]

I always get those two mixed up.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

You don't want to get mixed up, with a guy like me
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe they were about to eat her, didja ever think of that Morgan Freeman?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just can't wait for her to start telling me about French pre-dreadnaught era battleships.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Baman Piderman - Hab Da Pumkin (Ep #2)
Youtube kYPkHmKg-Y0
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: What the hell is a 'spooder'?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it one person slamming the queue with all of these 'my wife' subs, or are there multiples?

Either way, it's sad.
 
