(Ars Technica)   It's vaguely possible there's something weirder going on out there than this guy wanting to trade a historic 19th century skull for a never-flown Soviet-era space shuttle. But probably not   (arstechnica.com) divider line
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Saw weirder than that on Saturday night.

...but I also know a lot of Slavs and Scottish-heritage types, and when they get together for a party... anyway.

Totally understand why they would want that skull back.
On a completely different side note, my tea is done.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For you, special price my friend..
 
Oneiros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
From the headline, I thought he was some crazy person offering a skull to try to get the shuttle.

I see what he's trying to do, but I have no idea how he's going to make sure he doesn't get scammed by some random old skull
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't the first Soviet shuttle on a playground?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gorky Park.  Where they found those faceless dead people.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Found out you can't drink from a skull.   So thirsty...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Burya is located in a separate facility at the Baikonur cosmodrome. After it was vandalized by graffiti artists this spring..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Found out you can't drink from a skull.   So thirsty...


you too, hey?

We're 7 days in on a dry out until Halloween and boy, I could use a drink.

Had to change the thermostat in the truck this weekend, you know how shiatty that job is without beer?

I guess it could be worse, I could have had to paint the bedroom.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Golly, you hear a lot of savage and unnatural things about people these days. Kasymov is gone now, but I don't think I'm going to believe that 'til I can gnaw on his skull with my very own teeth. fark that guy, huh? If he's out there, I'm going to find him, and I'm going to gnaw on his skull. Because it still hasn't gotten weird enough for me.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Seems like people want to get off this planet before it's too late...
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone do the trade, the followup quest might be super rare.
 
