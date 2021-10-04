 Skip to content
(MSN)   So, like the "Free Candy" van, but with a Subaru Forester   (msn.com)
35
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.it
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Free Candy!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subaru.  Ha.  That suspect guy was totally a lesbian.  Careful kids - if he chases you he'll be in sensible shoes!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Run, Forester, run!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Subaru.  Ha.  That suspect guy was totally a lesbian.  Careful kids - if he chases you he'll be in sensible shoes!


"Free Dildos"
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user image
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oblig.

external-preview.redd.it
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Whelp, this thread escalated quickly.
 
debug
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not called "Hoodbridge" for nothin.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seems the only thing he will catch in a Forrester are lesbians.
NTTAWWT
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What kind of insurance is needed for that sort of activity?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Officials with the Prince William County Police Department said a man believed to be in his 30s attempted to pay several young girls to get inside his vehicle as they walked to and from school just last week, on Sept. 30.

Oh everybody is down on capitalism now. This guy's reverse-Uber start up already has VCs at the table.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I C.S. what you did there subby

/meh
 
Pinner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm spraying Freak Andy on my van.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
All else aside Subaru commercials are infinitely annoying as how they have tried to brand themselves as safe wholesome family ready dog lovers.

It's not entirely surprising that some predator would use that false notion
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dumbass. This is how you get a hot white girl into your car/van whatever. Put a bunch of finished plywood storage in and say you have a huge social media following. (leave out the shiatting in a bucket part).

img.redbull.com
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

debug: It's not called "Hoodbridge" for nothin.


i.kym-cdn.com
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: All else aside Subaru commercials are infinitely annoying as how they have tried to brand themselves as safe wholesome family ready dog lovers.

It's not entirely surprising that some predator would use that false notion


You think this guy was reading Subaru marketing copy when offering children cash to get in his car?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes, quite scary. Anyway, I got distracted by the reporter in the field. Because I want to join her in a field.

Fark user image
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Yes, quite scary. Anyway, I got distracted by the reporter in the field. Because I want to join her in a field.

[Fark user image image 400x400]


I can probably craft you a similarly beautiful woman using a bunch of filters, a bucket of foundation, and an unconscious hobo.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Dumbass. This is how you get a hot white girl into your car/van whatever. Put a bunch of finished plywood storage in and say you have a huge social media following. (leave out the shiatting in a bucket part).

[img.redbull.com image 561x840]


lh3.googleusercontent.com
 
kabloink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This works for the phone carriers.

Fark user image
 
aperson
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't see a problem with that. Isn't that basically the whole premise of Cash cab?

/S for the oxygen deprived.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: thisisyourbrainonFark: Yes, quite scary. Anyway, I got distracted by the reporter in the field. Because I want to join her in a field.

[Fark user image image 400x400]

I can probably craft you a similarly beautiful woman using a bunch of filters, a bucket of foundation, and an unconscious hobo.


Fark user image
 
kindms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So hes going to burning man ?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: UltimaCS: thisisyourbrainonFark: Yes, quite scary. Anyway, I got distracted by the reporter in the field. Because I want to join her in a field.

[Fark user image image 400x400]

I can probably craft you a similarly beautiful woman using a bunch of filters, a bucket of foundation, and an unconscious hobo.

[Fark user image image 850x748]


And a couple pieces of gum to fill in the hobo's missing teeth.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Dumbass. This is how you get a hot white girl into your car/van whatever. Put a bunch of finished plywood storage in and say you have a huge social media following. (leave out the shiatting in a bucket part).

[img.redbull.com image 561x840]


You dont need a van to have a poop bucket.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aperson: I don't see a problem with that. Isn't that basically the whole premise of Cash cab?

/S for the oxygen deprived.


Dont forget the bang bus.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: UltimaCS: thisisyourbrainonFark: Yes, quite scary. Anyway, I got distracted by the reporter in the field. Because I want to join her in a field.

[Fark user image image 400x400]

I can probably craft you a similarly beautiful woman using a bunch of filters, a bucket of foundation, and an unconscious hobo.

[Fark user image image 850x748]


A search for "Allison Williams" on your favorite adult entertainment site may lead to relevant results
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"It scares the hell out of you and to hear that that happened was just, I don't know, it's an awakening, definitely an awakening," Brian McCutcheon, a Woodbridge father of a 9-year-old girl said. "I can't turn my back for a minute. It's kind of like we're going and watching a one-year-old now, you just can't turn your back."

I thought the point of teaching kids about stranger danger was to empower them in case something like this happened. It happened, the kids responded appropriately, mission accomplished. I'm not sure what lesson this girl is going to learn from being infantilized after that, but it can't be a good one.
 
cwheelie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How much for the reporter?
 
