(Slate)   Meet Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower whose leaks have created the greatest threat to the company in years that will ultimately result in nothing at all happening   (slate.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, she'll probably end up penniless after being sued into oblivion by an information monopoly.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*Mark Zuckerberg has unfriended you*
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a nice hard drive she's got there. Be a shame if something happened to it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So nothing we didn't already know.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I respect her fearless telling of the truth. She delved into the belly of the beast and came back
They wanted to 'monetize' children. Think about that
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
my theory is that extremism is legitimized by proximity to legitimate content.

20 years ago, if you wanted to join a Klan rally, you replied to some dodgy photocopied newsletter left under your windshield wiper at the church picnic.

Today, it's right next to pictures of your darling snowflakes -- and because social media works on positive feedback, there's a never ending supply of people to 'like' your worst biases.  No matter what they are.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Honestly, not setting a political preference has been an eye-opener when looking at the ads facebook serves. Since it doesn't know whether to go right or left, the ads served are a strange mix of the most extreme viewpoints on both sides. There's a secessionist-level GOP ad served right after a Pelosi=godking extreme left ad. Almost like facebook just wants a reaction more than anything...
 
groverpm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Click here to find out how to delete your FB account correctly. Deactivation is NOT deletion!

/ have never used FB or anything linked to them.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What happens when you are a whistleblower at a non gov corp? Basically you can't get hired again I assume.
 
Sawbux
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
car wreck coming up
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tom from MySpace would never harm America like this.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The 60 Minutes piece was funny - perfectly meant for and done by Boomers.

The entire 60 Mins empire has always been an Andy Rooney 'Man Shakes Fist at Cloud' in order to shill medical ads.
 
whidbey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I really love how we reply like beaten dogs over and over "Ain't Nuthin' Gonna Happen Ain't Nuthin' Gonna Happen ."  About f*cking everything.

It's almost as if we have masters.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know several folks who migrated to FB after restructuring at another big place. They *all* ended up leaving inside of two years because of the internal shiat show.
 
