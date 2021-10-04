 Skip to content
(AP News)   Swedish cartoonist who drew international attention for mocking Mohamed dies in car wreck. Conspiracy theorists, please form an orderly line to the right   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: News, Islam, Muhammad, Qur'an, Sweden, Swedish artist Lars Vilks, Prophet, Police, police protection  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does anyone know where the Salvation Army was at the time?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably Agents Johnson and Thompson in the truck. They're always causing problems.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In the interest of fairness, if you feel like drawing Muhammad you should follow up by cursing the name of Yahweh and insulting the Holy Spirit.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ok Boomer?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: In the interest of fairness, if you feel like drawing Muhammad you should follow up by cursing the name of Yahweh and insulting the Holy Spirit.


And fark that fat guy Buddha as well.
 
Stantz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: In the interest of fairness, if you feel like

drawing Muhammad you should follow up by
cursing the name of Yahweh and
insulting the Holy Spirit.


One of these things is not like the other
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the petrol in that vehicle probably came from an islamist country
 
crumblecat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Photo still not available?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Aloha" *ack* (car)
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So where exactly was Tom Hanks on the night of the accident?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Obama is a secret Muslim.  Coincidence?

/study it out, people!
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Garza and the Supermutants: In the interest of fairness, if you feel like drawing Muhammad you should follow up by cursing the name of Yahweh and insulting the Holy Spirit.

And fark that fat guy Buddha as well.


Zeus, that adulterous creep.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did the lorry driver scream "ALLAHU SCANIA!" before plowing into the cruiser?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

medius: the petrol in that vehicle probably came from an islamist country


I think that may not be correct
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Stantz: Garza and the Supermutants: In the interest of fairness, if you feel like

drawing Muhammad you should follow up by
cursing the name of Yahweh and
insulting the Holy Spirit.

One of these things is not like the other


What if I draw Muhammad [redacted] Yahweh right up the [redacted] while the Holy Spirit stands there [redacted] and yelling "[redacted] you, Yahweh you big [redacted]," and shooting a big load of [redacted] all over them?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
...should've been "SCANIA AKBAR!," now that I think about it...
 
Klyukva
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: In the interest of fairness, if you feel like drawing Muhammad you should follow up by cursing the name of Yahweh and insulting the Holy Spirit.


To make a point about how Christians shouldn't be able to silence people by threatening to behead them, right?
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Photo still not available?


Apparently not. And he's still dead
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ah, this thread is gonna be *good* once the folks, who make arguments that all boil down to variations of: "If people don't want to be executed for blaspheming The Prophet (pbuh), then people should not blaspheme The Prophet! (pbuh)" start showing up. :P
 
zbtop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If someone had mocked Paul Muad'dib, Harry Potter, or any other fantasy character, nobody would give a shiat.

For whatever reason, people get real wierd about their fanfic headcanon from like 3 different IPs in the same franchise.
 
Two16
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So where exactly was Tom Hanks on the night of the accident?


On Epstein Island.
 
aperson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: In the interest of fairness, if you feel like drawing Muhammad you should follow up by cursing the name of Yahweh and insulting the Holy Spirit.


The show you're thinking of is South Park.
 
Cheese Whiz Kid [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I theorize that there was a conspiracy behind this
 
crumblecat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Ah, this thread is gonna be *good* once the folks, who make arguments that all boil down to variations of: "If people don't want to be executed for blaspheming The Prophet (pbuh), then people should not blaspheme The Prophet! (pbuh)" start showing up. :P


This thread is gonna be *good* once the folks who make arguments about other people's posts before they have actually posted show up
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So there's this guy who runs a talent agency and one day, Muhammad, Yahweh, Jesus, The Holy Spirit, Buddah, the Angel Moroni, Xenu, and the Flying Spaghetti Monster knock on his door and he says, "No. No. I don't do divine acts," and Muhammad says, "Now hang on, we got something really unique that we think you'll enjoy, just give us a chance," and...
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Kriggerel: Ah, this thread is gonna be *good* once the folks, who make arguments that all boil down to variations of: "If people don't want to be executed for blaspheming The Prophet (pbuh), then people should not blaspheme The Prophet! (pbuh)" start showing up. :P

This thread is gonna be *good* once the folks who make arguments about other people's posts before they have actually posted show up


Oh, I'm Canadian Sorry. I forget to tell people that I exist in a time pocket that is five minutes out of sync with the main stream. :P
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Ah, this thread is gonna be *good* once the folks, who make arguments that all boil down to variations of: "If people don't want to be executed for blaspheming The Prophet (pbuh), then people should not blaspheme The Prophet! (pbuh)" start showing up. :P


Actually I was waiting for your type to show up.

Sitting there in the basement looking down on the thread in your self-imposed moderator role, as if you are part of the special club.

Your type is in all these kinda threads, contributing nothing but misplaced smugness.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

zbtop: If someone had mocked Paul Muad'dib, Harry Potter, or any other fantasy character, nobody would give a shiat.

For whatever reason, people get real wierd about their fanfic headcanon from like 3 different IPs in the same franchise.


Wait.... So your saying that people don't get terribly bothered when someone insults a character they know to be fiction, be get really annoyed when you insult someone they not only believe to be real but are quite fond of?

Huh. Go figure.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 400x225]


Dude....WTF?!
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Made famous by Iranian death bounty.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: So there's this guy who runs a talent agency and one day, Muhammad, Yahweh, Jesus, The Holy Spirit, Buddah, the Angel Moroni, Xenu, and the Flying Spaghetti Monster knock on his door and he says, "No. No. I don't do divine acts," and Muhammad says, "Now hang on, we got something really unique that we think you'll enjoy, just give us a chance," and...


Huh. It's not often I encounter an act I'd pay to see - heck, if any of them are real, I may pay just for laughing about how I'd pay to see that act...
 
Zasteva
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Form an Orderly Line?!?!

Orderly Lines are the tool of Satan!!!

/what do I win?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What are the odds that some guy who liked to troll minorities was also a shiatty driver? Pretty good.

Or maybe Allah is real and FAFO. Unlikely but ...

Probably I don't care either way.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: rnatalie: Garza and the Supermutants: In the interest of fairness, if you feel like drawing Muhammad you should follow up by cursing the name of Yahweh and insulting the Holy Spirit.

And fark that fat guy Buddha as well.

Zeus, that adulterous creep.


Amusingly, nearly every Greek/Roman god is a jerk with the exceptions of Hades and Persephone.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hold the radical opinion that hate tends to beget hate.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


Buddha, dont do coke in front of the kids.
 
