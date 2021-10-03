 Skip to content
(USA Today)   How to score free tacos on National Taco Day, which in some massive oversight is not celebrated on a Tuesday   (usatoday.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy, Fast-food chains of the United States, Cuisine of the Western United States, Fast food, taco deals, Cuisine of the Southwestern United States, Fast-food Mexican restaurants, National Taco Day, Burrito  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An armed society is a society where everyday is Free Taco Day.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Counterpoint must rest Taco Bell or Del Taco
 
Theeng
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I celebrate Taco Friday, only heretics observe taco tuesday.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's also CB Radio Day, good buddy.
 
fasahd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tacoland
Youtube SGTqfbYJHyE
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There was some festival in town the other day. 3 tacos for 12 farking bucks at the trendy food truck. This is why Taco Bell will win the franchise wars.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As I understand it, Taco John's copyrighted "Taco Tuesday" and are not hesitant when it comes to setting their lawyers on restaurants who promote their own Taco Tuesdays, even small-town taco joints have been hassled by them.

And it's not like Taco John's is all that great, aside from the deep-fried tater-tots. And even then, you have to be pretty drunk.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Taco Grande
Youtube jsVRj7VvfWc
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Huh, 7-11 sells tacos?

That sounds risky.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What happened to Del Taco's shrimp tacos?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: Huh, 7-11 sells tacos?

That sounds risky.


Not all tacos are free.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Salmon: Huh, 7-11 sells tacos?

That sounds risky.

Not all tacos are free.


Some tacos are free. Not all tacos are risk-free.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The guy on the radio just shared a similar feeling. Who the fark would have taco day on a farkin monday....
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"National Taco Day, which in some massive oversight is not celebrated on a Tuesday"

OK, but on the upside that just means tacos two days in a row
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
tacos good anytime


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: What happened to Del Taco's shrimp tacos?



Used to be three DTs in St. Louis.  One of them in a flying farking saucer.  Now, all gone.

1. Win the lottery
2. buy a Del Taco franchise
3. die of a heart attack worrying about my DT investment
I was not made to be wealthy
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://nationaldaycalendar.com/natio​n​al-vodka-day-october-4/
Vodka!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do taco's really need a national day?  It's like national burger day, or national pizza day... those foods don't need to be brought to America's attention.  I would even be fine with international taco day, because there are parts of the world where the tacos aren't as plentiful and people have to go out of their way to make/get one.

I mean if anything, a national "good" taco day would make more sense for the US.  Or even just a national "go to a real Mexican restaurant" day, and I say that as somebody who will occasionally eat at Taco Bell because one near me starts serving lunch at 9:00AM and I work 3rd shift*.

*Believe it or not, you actually get sick of breakfast food after about a year on 3rd shift, it's all that's easily available when you get off work.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The worst taco I've ever had was a 'bacon' taco at a beer fest.  It was basically uncooked pork fat.  I took one bite, opened it up and tossed it in the garbage.  I was still standing in front of the stand.

Oddly enough, that vendor has never been back to the fest.
 
