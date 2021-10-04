 Skip to content
(WBOY Clarksburg)   Fishermen spot 'river monster' in West Virginia river. No word if it squealed like a pig   (wboy.com) divider line
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the 5,090th time, Delivernce took place in Georgia.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A picture would help.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the type of news that made me sign up on Fark almost 2 decades ago. I hope more news like this one shows up, not all about politics and bullcrap which made Fark quite bitter for me.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: A picture would help.


Nobody ever has a camera on them.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I was thinking catfish or bull shark.
Interesting. Almost sounds like an alligator had a heck of a summer vacation.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it have a real purty mouth?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: For the 5,090th time, Delivernce took place in Georgia.


Is the WV state motto "That movie did not take place here."?
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it was an ocean sunfish

Boston Fisherman Freaks Out About Fish
Youtube 8n2cIeIpzLA
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think maybe some alcohol was involved.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They were doing anything butt fishing
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have no problem believing that some guys in WV "saw" something. There are enough chemicals and opioids in the water there for anyone to see a lizard, UFO, Willy Wonka chasing them with a candy chainsaw, flying octopuses wearing NASCAR hats, you name it...
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
tl,dr: Nancy-boy night-fishermen frightened by muskrat.
 
Prairie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I have no problem believing that some guys in WV "saw" something. There are enough chemicals and opioids in the water there for anyone to see a lizard, UFO, Willy Wonka chasing them with a candy chainsaw, flying octopuses wearing NASCAR hats, you name it...


Willy Wonka with a candy chainsaw?  I'm not judging, but that's oddly specific. :)
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

daffy: I think maybe some alcohol was involved.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prairie: beezeltown: I have no problem believing that some guys in WV "saw" something. There are enough chemicals and opioids in the water there for anyone to see a lizard, UFO, Willy Wonka chasing them with a candy chainsaw, flying octopuses wearing NASCAR hats, you name it...

Willy Wonka with a candy chainsaw?  I'm not judging, but that's oddly specific. :)


"Oddly Specific" could probably be my Alt handle...
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: daffy: I think maybe some alcohol was involved.

[th.bing.com image 500x500]


Ouch.

thumbs.gfycat.com
 
